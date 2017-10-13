Prep roundup: Recaps, top performers and box scores from Thursday, Oct. 13

Football
Top performer: Darickus Welborne, Central Kitsap
72-yard interception return in the third quarter in 13-0 win over Peninsula
Central Kitsap 13, Peninsula 0: Party in East Bremerton – this was a stunner.
And now the Cougars are sitting in a playoff spot thanks to their shut out of the Seahawks, which were previously unbeaten in 3A South Sound Conference play and hadn’t lost since the season opener against Mt. Spokane.
Darickus Welborne put the nail in Peninsula’s coffin with a 72-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter for Central Kitsap (4-3; 3-2). Peninsula (5-2; 4-1) was at the CK 32 when Welborne jumped Burke Griffin’s pass on a slant to the right side.
It came just before Peninsula drove to the CK 1. But a false start pushed the Seahawks back before a turnover on downs.
This leaves Timberline (6-0; 4-0) alone atop the 3A SSC standings.
Central Kitsap’s first score came in the second quarter when quarterback Angel Davila found tight end Caleb Wood for an 18-yard TD pass. Coach Mark Keel’s CK hasn’t been to the state playoffs since 2009, while Peninsula has been there four of the past five years.
CK’s shut out comes two games after allowing 39 points in a loss to Gig Harbor.
Check out the video highlights from The Kitsap Sun’s Jeff Graham:
River Ridge 48, Clover Park 14: At the beginning of the season, the Hawks had only two seniors on their roster and a lot of inexperienced youth. Now, underclassmen are growing and making big plays down the stretch.
After giving up a score to the Warriors’ (2-4, 1-3 SPSL Sound) Treyvon McDaniel from 15 yards out, River Ridge’s (3-3, 3-2 SPSL Sound) offense exploded for 48 unanswered points, keeping the ball securely on their side as well.
“Our first group out there didn’t turn the ball over at all,” said River Ridge coach Steve Schultz. “Our offensive coordinator was happy about that since turnovers have been our Achilles heel.”
At the half, the Hawks were up 34-6.
“We tackled very well, as Clover Park as some guys that can be very hard to tackle sometimes,” Schultz said. “Our defense swarmed to the ball tonight and our offensive line is playing lights out.”
The Hawks’ two leading rushers were juniors running back Maleko Mina and quarterback Tomasi Manu. Mina had 62 yards on 16 carries with two scores, and Manu had 62 yards on four carries, running for one score and throwing for two.
But the biggest impact for River Ridge is the younger core stepping up and taking the reigns for their team.
“Each week we keep getting better, this team started one senior tonight and the underclassmen are getting better,” Schultz said. “We are growing up and not being distracted by next year.”
The win keeps River Ridge third in the 2A SPSL Sound division, a game behind second-place Eatonville. The Hawks are on a bye week after their win over the Warriors but will return at 7 p.m., Friday, October 27 against an SPSL Mountain division opponent yet to be determined.
Hazen 28, Kentlake 7: Jaxon Ingram’s 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter propelled the Highlanders over the Falcons.
Brandon Mortonson’s 25-yard TD pass in the third quarter cut the lead to 14-7, but Ingram answered with his second TD pass and a four-yard TD run in the fourth quarter put the game away for good.
Hazen (5-2; 4-1) moved past Kentlake (4-3; 3-2) in the 4A NPSL Cascade standings.
Girls Soccer
Top Performer: Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake
Scored 4 goals in 4-1 win over Bethel
Puyallup 1, Sumner 1: Sydney Evans scored the equalizer with nine minutes remaining in regulation to ensure the Vikings’ unbeaten streak continues.
Puyallup (10-0-3) had won eight consecutive matches since a 2-2 tie against South Kitsap in the third match of the season. It also tied Curtis in the season opener.
Sumner (8-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on Maddy Gustafson’s goal.
Bonney Lake 4, Bethel 1: Kaylee Coatney was on fire once again leading the Panthers to a decisive win over the Braves.
Coatney scored all four of her team’s goals, which is the sophomore’s second four-goal effort in the past two weeks. She’s scored 22 goals in nine matches.
Bethel did get one early response to Coatney’s first goal when Jenna Burge put one away, but in the second half, the Panthers took it away with increased pressure holding off any offensive Bethel chances as Coatney would score three goals in the second half.
Enumclaw 2, Todd Beamer 0: The Hornets continue to hold the top of the table in the 4A NPSL Olympic division as they won again, this time against the Titans.
Scoring for Enumclaw (9-2-1, 9-1-0 NPSL Olympic) was McKeely Reid early on in the 15th minute, and Sawyer Anderson in the 33rd minute off an Olivia Quinnett assist.
Gabby Quinnett got the shutout for the Hornets.
Volleyball
Top performer: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside
16 kills, 14 digs, 2.5 blocks in 3-0 win over Enumclaw
Tumwater 3, W.F. West 0: The defending 2A state champion T-Birds rattled off their sixth win in a row, this time coming against the Bearcats.
Tumwater (8-2; 6-0 2A Evergreen) was once again led by Gonzaga University commit Kennedy Croft, as she earned 14 kills, 15 digs, and three blocks.
However, the win didn’t come that easy.
“You know, W.F. West has great athletes,” Tumwater coach Tana Otton said. “It was really kinda the first game we had to make adjustments hitting wise cause they're so strong at the net.”
Tumwater’s Sophia Koelsch had 28 assists.
Gig Harbor 3, Timberline 0: Despite getting swept by the Tides, the Blazers came out firing with hard-nosed play.
“We played really well tonight, even though we lost,” Timberline coach Krista Manke said. “We really competed tonight. I was really proud of how they played, hard start to finish.”
Playing their senior night, Daja Togiola finished with four kills, five digs, and two blocks; Kasey Louis got 10 kills, six digs and six blocks; and Hanna Johnson got eight kills, seven digs and two aces.
Bellarmine Prep 3, Olympia 2: Hannah Pukis had 36 assists, 13 digs and nine kills to lead the Lions to a comeback victory over the Bears.
Bellarmine Prep won the final two sets, 25-18, 18-16 after Olympia took a 25-19, 19-25, 10-25 lead.
Rylee Born added 17 kills and six digs for the Lions and Jazalyn Dizon and Brianna Thompson each had 16 digs.
Molly Armstrong had a game-high 26 digs for Olympia.
Auburn Riverside 3, Enumclaw 0: Calley Heilborn’s 16 kills and 14 digs helped the Ravens cruise past the Hornets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 in 4A NPSL Olympic play.
Auburn Riverside’s Ciera Zimmerman added 23 assists.
Emerald Ridge 3, Auburn Mountainview 1: After losing the first set, the Jaguars stormed back behind Jadyn Mullen’s sweet set ups and defense.
Mullen had 42 assists, 12 digs and three blocks in the 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 comeback victory over the Lions.
Kava Durr had a team-high 16 kills and six digs for Emerald Ridge and Ella Litterell added 13 kills and seven digs. Simran Sandhu led AMV with 16 kills.
FOOTBALL
PENINSULA SEAHAWKS
0
0
0
0
–
0
CENTRAL KITSAP COUGARS
0
7
6
0
–
13
CK – Caleb Wood 18 pass from Angeles Davila (Ben Maxwell kick)
CK – Darickus Welborne 72 interception return (kick blocked)
CLOVER PARK WARRIORS
6
0
0
8
一
14
RIVER RIDGE HAWKS
14
20
14
0
一
48
CP - Treyvon McDaniel 15 run (2-pt failed)
RR - Jaridt Stalcup 62 run kick return (Jacob Miller kick)
RR - Maleko Mina 1 run (Miller kick)
RR - Max Eder 19 pass from Tomasi Manu (2-pt failed)
RR - Mina 15 run (Miller kick)
RR - Manu 14 run (Miller kick)
RR - Brian Meloy 9 run (Miller kick)
RR - Ryley Larson 22 pass from Manu (Miller kick)
CP - Daniel Salanoa 5 run (Hector Herrera run)
RR Stats
Mina 16 carries, 62 yds
Manu 4 carries 64 yds, 3/5, 58 yds
Boys Cross Country
Curtis, Emerald Ridge at Bellarmine
Curtis 20, Bellarmine Prep 35
Curtis 16, Emerald Ridge 44
Bellarmine Prep 17, Emerald Ridge 46
Top 5: 1. Dennis Keith (C)10:53.8; 2. Brody Sodon (C) 10:58.8; 3. Nathaniel Dobosz (C) 11:14.6; 4. Ewan Steers (C) 11:14.8; 5. Christopher O’Flaherty (BP) 11:18.0
Boys Golf
@Fife 48, Highline 16
Medalist: Riley Loen (F) shot a 42, six over part at Northshore
@Auburn 35, Thomas Jefferson 33
Medalist: Zion Swamy (TJ) shot a 41, six over par at Auburn Golf Course
Boys Water Polo
@Curtis 19, Kentridge 1
Multiple goals: (C) Brevin Gronlund 7, Jorge Melendez 3, Justin Riggins 2, Joe Melin 2
Girls Cross Country
Curtis, Emerald Ridge at Bellarmine
Curtis 20, Bellarmine Prep 35
Curtis 15, Emerald Ridge 50
Bellarmine Prep 15, Emerald Ridge 50
Top 5: 1. McKenzie Diaz (BP) 13:13.5; 2. Emily Barrett (C) 13:45.2; 3. Rees Jacot (C) 13:46.0; 4. Maggie Bauer (C) 13:46.2; 5. Sydney Reilly-Treat (C) 13:49.4
White River, Fife @ Foster
White River 15, Foster 49
White River 15, Fife 50
Foster 15, Fife 50
Top 5: 1. Camryn Berryhill (WR) 22:39; 2. Makayla Melcher (WR) 22:44; 3. Hannah Swettenam (WR) 23:35; 4. Claire Loew (WR) 23:59; 5. Natalie Franco (WR) 24:11
Girls Golf
@Enumclaw 69, Federal Way 18
Medalist: Taylor Anglin and Emma Murphy (E) shot a 47, 11 over par at Enumclaw Golf Course
White River 74, @Frankline Pierce 53
Medalist: Georgia Lavinder (WR) shot a 45, seven over par at Brookdale Golf Course
@Fife 39, Foster 10
Medalist Maya Nguyen (Fi) shot a 49, 12 over par at Northshore
Girls Swimming
Foss Diving District Qualifier
Divers: 1. Tia Mischel (Gig Harbor) 346.20; 2. Natalie Davidson (Gig Harbor) 325.65; 3. Lydia Williams (Foss) 317.80; 4. Madelyn Johnson (Gig Harbor) 295.85; 5. Julie Burlingame (Steilacoom) 295.05; 6. Kristen Vorphal (Gig Harbor) 288.65; 7. Ashley Babkirk (Timberline) 281.55; 8. Cassie McMurtrey (Peninsula) 269.40; 9. Michelle Smith (Stadium) 260.20; 10. Abbey Pinckak (Wilson) 242.50; 11. Haley Welch (Fife) 236.25; 12. Gretl Raschke (Steilacoom) 229.30; 13. Hope Flanigan (Peninsula) 220.80; 14. Rebecca Rendina (Wilson) 209.60; 15. Annalisa Karlinsey (Curtis) 206.75; 16. Katie DeNune (Wilson) 191.55; 17. Tranh Tran (Timberline) 184.35; 18. Audrey Johnson (Stadium) 181.20; 19. Carissa Bruneau (Peninsula) 160.36; 20. Natalie Schick (Stadium) 110.20
@Enumclaw 115, Todd Beamer 68
200 Medley: E (Margaret Petellin, Elise Pratt, Jessica Lee, Ryley Pilato) 2:05.42
200 Free: R. Pilato (E) 2:21.22
200 IM: M. Petellin (E) 2:40.18
50 Free: Jaidan Matteson (E) 29.13
Diving: Abbie Carlson (E) 262.85
100 Fly: E. Pratt (E) 1:04.90
100 Free: R. Pilato (E) 1:04.36
500 Free: J. Lee (E) 6:26.28
200 Free Relay: E (J. Matteson, J. Lee, R. Pilato, M. Petellin) 1:55.52
100 Back: E. Pratt (E) 1:10.04
100 Breast: M. Petellin (E) 1:26.19
400 Free Relay: E (Jocelyn Clark, Hannah Baxter, J. Lee, E. Pratt) 4:37.88
@Olympia 113, South Kitsap 57
200 Medley: O (Daniels-Brown, Song, Bonauto, Yen)
200 Free: Hufford (O) 2:18.95
200 IM: Shang (O) 2:31.71
50 Free: Green (SK) 26.64
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: Wilson (O) 1:03.67
100 Free: Wright (O) 1:00.06
500 Free: Wilson (O) 5:37.06
200 Free Relay: O (Banuto, Yen, Moore, Putt) 1:54.05
100 Back: Bonauto (O) 1:13.34
100 Breast: Jiang (O) 1:27.69
400 Free Relay: O (Daniels-Brown, Jang, Wilson, Putt) 4:07.18
@Stadium 137, Lincoln 38
200 Medley Relay: S (Sydney Britton, Cierra McCarty, Abby Lavold, Riley Anderson) 2:01.71
200 Free: Lauren Kim (S) 2:30.57
200 IM: S. Britton (S) 2:26.44
50 Free: R. Anderson (S) 26.54
Diving: Natalie Schick (S) 175.65
100 Fly: Madison Nickels (S) 1:21.61
100 Free: Meghann Mclaughlin (S) 58.71
500 Free: A. Lavold (S) 5:53.05
200 Free Relay: S (R. Anderson, S. Britton, M. McLaughlin, C. McCarty) 1:51.12
100 Back: Maggie Smith (S) 1:15.33
100 Breast: McKinley Olson (S) 1:34.13
400 Free Relay: S (R. Anderson, A. Lavold, M. Mclaughlin, C. McCarty) 4:02.02
Capital 124, @Timberline 59
200 Medley: C (Alexa Nooney, Olivia Young, Canden Martin, Cynthia Czikall) 2:01.02
200 Free: Calre Wirzbicki (C) 2:16.72
200 IM: Olivia Young (C) 2:30.96
50 Free: A. Nooney (C) 27.68
Diving: Ashley Babkirk (T) 176.25
100 Fly: C. Martin (C) 1:06.07
100 Free: Olivia Young (C) 1:00.97
500 Free: C. Martin (C) 5:43.23
200 Free Relay: C (C. Wirzbicki, Dotty Coleman, Maya Inglis, Hannah Heard) 1:54.03
100 Back: C. Czikall (C) 1:10.94
100 Breast: A. Nooney (C) 1:13.60
400 Free Relay: C (O. Young, C. Martin, C. Wirzbicki, A. Nooney) 4:09.99
Fife 126, @Foss 50
200 Medley: Fife (Emma Hillstead, Rhean Kang, Mikayla Parsons, Morgan Rummel) 2:20.88
200 Free: Rachael (Fife) 2:44.06
200 IM: R. Kang (Fife) 2:36.30
50 Free: E. Hillstead (Fife) 29.23
Diving: Lydia Williams (Foss) 176.60
100 Fly: R. Kang (Fife) 1:16.87
100 Free: E. Hillstead (Fife) 1:04.28
500 Free: M. Parsons (Fife) 6:50.91
200 Free Relay: Fife (M. Rummel, Cori Arndt, R. Jorgenson, E. Hillstead) 2:10.52
100 Back: Kate Owens (Foss) 1:12.50
100 Breast: M. Rummel (Fife) 1:31.62
400 Free Relay: Fife (R. Jorgenson, Lauren Stucki, M. Parsons, R. Kang) 4:46.13
Girls Soccer
Sumner 1, @Puyallup 1
Goals: Maddy Gustafson (S), 66’; Sydney Evans (P), 71’
Bonney Lake 4, @Bethel 1
Kaylee Coatney (BL) 25’; Jenna Burge (B) (Alyssa Twogood) 32’; Coatney (BL) (Summer Kober) 71’; Coatney (BL) (Haleigh Delaire) 78’
@Enumclaw 2, Todd Beamer 0
Goals: (E) McKeely Reid 15’; Sawyer Anderson (Olivia Quinnett) 33’. Shutout: Gabby Quinnett
Volleyball
@Capital 3, North Thurston
25-10, 25-22, 25-17
Highlights: (C) Madison Nichols 5 kills, 7 digs, 21/21 serving, 3 aces; Elise Meath 16 digs, 11/12 serving, 2 aces; Tia Grow 7 digs; 26 assists, 12/12 serving, 1 aces; Betsy Knutson-Keller 8 kills; Maia Nichols 11 kills, 8 digs; Devyn Oestreich 12 kills, 7/8 serving, 1 ace
Bellarmine Prep 3, @Olympia 2
25-19, 18-25, 10-25, 25-18, 18-16
Highlights: Olympia: Bea Asomaning 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace; Camryn Wilson 5 kills, 23 digs, 9 assists, 1 ace; Avi Vetter 6 kills, 20 digs; 2 aces; Emily Church 4 kills, 6 blocks; Molly Armstrong 26 digs, 4 aces; Addie Denslow 12 assists, 2 aces
Bellarmine Prep: Hannah Pukis 9 kills, 13 digs, 36 assists; Rylee Born 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Jazalyn Dizon 16 digs; Brianna Thompson 16 digs.
Emerald Ridge 3, @Auburn Mountainview 1
21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17
Highlights: (ER) Ella Litterell 13 kills, 7 digs; Kava Durr 16 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Tayler Templeman 11 kills; Jadyn Mullen 42 assists, 12 digs, 3 blocks
(AM) Jenna Lacey 11 kills; Simran Sandhu 16 kills 3 aces; April Talaiga 19 digs, 2 assists; Bailey Williams 30 assists; Haylee Hooper 12 digs, 5 assists
@Puyallup 3, Rogers 2
27-25, 12-25, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14
Highlights: (R) Maren Dent 14 kills, 13 digs; Chelsey Harmon 9 kills, 6 blocks; Sarah Crowell 9 kills, 9 digs; Maddy Clark 44 assists, 10 digs
@Steilacoom 3, Eatonville 1
25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-14
Highlights: (S) Caty Neeser 2 kills; Halley Sherwood 5 digs; Saisha Morales 1 kill, 11 aces, 36 digs; CJ Dela Cruz 26 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Rachel Brown 10 digs, 2 aces, 4 kills; Grace Lemmon 5 kills, 2 blocks; Keyonna Sims 6 kills, 7 digs; Katelyn Hart 2 aces, 4 digs; Hope Stowers 5 kills, 2 blocks
@White River 3, Franklin Pierce 0
25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Highlights: (WR) Hope Baldyga 34 assists; Keegan Strobeck 15 Kills; Morgan Budnich 7 Kills, 3 blocks
@Orting 3, Highline 0
25-6, 25-13, 25-11
Highlights: (O) Holly Thomas 9 kills, 6 blocks; Angela Moreno 8 aces; Sarah Fohn 4 kills, 7 assists
Gig Harbor 3, @Timberline 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Highlights: (T) Kasey Louis 10 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks; Hanna Johnson 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Daja Togiola 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Jo Osborn 6 digs, 2 aces; Tutah Togiola 9 digs, 2 aces; Chloe Sandberg 21 assists, 5 digs, 1 kill
Auburn Riverside 3, @Enumclaw 0:
25-10, 25-14, 25-14
AR: Anna Maracich 1 Block, 10 Digs; Calley Heilborn 16 Kills, 1 Ace, 2.5 Blocks, 14 Digs; Camden Heilborn 12 Assists, 2 Aces; Brianna Ingram 8 Kills, 2.5 Blocks; Ciera Zimmerman 23 Assists, 1 Ace
Tumwater 3, @WF West 0
25-23, 25-14, 25-13
Highlights: Kennedy Croft 14 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks; Ellie Bocksh 3 blocks; Savannah Sleasman 7 kills; Leah Cairns 7 kills; Sophia Koelsch 28 assists; Mia Basso 2 aces, 12 digs
@Black Hills 3, Aberdeen 0
25-9, 25-10, 25-16
Highlights: (BH) Ainsley Campbell 5 aces; Hannah Rongen 14 kills, 3 blocks; Amber Fowler 9 kills
@Foss 3, Evergreen 0
25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Highlights: (F) Khalia Craig 17 kills, 2 assists, 17 digs, 4 aces; Ine Sutrell 8 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs, 2 aces; Gabriela Herndon 1 kill, 27 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks
From Oct. 11
Volleyball
Tahoma 3, @Kentwood 1
25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24
Highlights: (T) Kennedy Kibby 34 assists; Paige Anthony 10 kills, 14 digs; Patience O’Neil 10 kills; Emily Smith 8 kills; Kaia Garcia 11 digs; Farlee Lewis 11 digs; McKenna Peters 8 digs; Courtney Le 4 aces; Layne Cooper 4 blocks; (KW) Riley Sansaver 55 assists, 14 digs; Haylee Kent 32 kills; Chalyse Fuimaono 9 kills; Olivia Van Rens 6 kills; Erin Gould 16 digs
Todd Beamer 3, @Auburn 2
26-28, 25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 15-10
Highlights: (A) Siarah Brown 35 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Mercedies TooToo 12 kills, 2 block, 7 digs
