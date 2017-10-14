Prep roundup: Puyallup suffers first loss, Wilson gets first win, AMV outlasts Beamer

Top performers
WR Cody Roe, Lakes
5 catches, 251 yards, 3 TDs in win over Bonney Lake
WR/S Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview
11 catches, 170 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles in win over Todd Beamer
QB Jack Hanisch, Wilson
Threw go-ahead 61-yard D pass to Daniel Santana and 94-yard TD pass to Willie Hamilton in win over Stadium
NONLEAGUE
Skyline 45, No. 4 Puyallup 21: The Vikings weren’t able to take down three giants in a row.
After a 6-0 start and back-to-back wins over Sumner and Graham-Kapowsin in the 4A South Puget Sound League, it was 4A KingCo giant Skyline heading into Sparks Stadium to hand Puyallup its first loss of the season.
“I think Skyline did a good job coming out outplaying us throughout the game, in the first half we were resilient,” Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said. “There’s just those games sometimes that we don’t come out with the energy we need.”
The Vikings had no answer for Skyline’s backfield duo of Prescott Wong and Joseph Green.
Wong rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass and Green, the junior quarterback, threw two more.
But Puyallup hung with the Spartans within the first half as Darius Morrison caught two touchdown passes from Jacob Holcomb, and Landon Neff caught Holcomb’s third on the night.
Puyallup (6-1; 6-0 4A SPSL) remains atop the 4A SPSL standings with games against Olympia and Bellarmine Prep remaining.
“I give a lot of credit to [Skyline],” Jeffers said. “We are left to see if our kids can reload and refocus themselves. My challenge to them is to take care of league business because we have some important games coming up.”
3A PCL
Wilson 33, Stadium 29: After some close games that slipped away at the end, the Rams were able to get their first win under first-year coach Amad Robinson.
Willie Hamilton and Jack Hanisch brought the Rams (1-6) to life after falling into a 21-3 deficit with Hamilton scoring two touchdowns and Hanisch throwing for two TDs, including a 94-yarder to Hamilton to give Wilson a 26-21 lead in the third quarter.
“Hats off to Willie, he battles and he is resilient,” Robinson said. “He had to be really mentally in the game as he plays quarterback and wide receiver. Jack also had a really good game, he accepted the dual QB position and he does whatever is best for the team.”
Stadium (4-3) looked like it might bounce back from a 38-35 loss to Bethel last week — which Stadium held a 35-21 lead in — but similar close-out problems plagued the Tigers this week.
Nazje Briscoe’s 19-yard TD run gave Stadium another lead at 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter. Daniel Santana would score the go-ahead touchdown on a 61-yard pass from Hanisch.
“It was about the effort tonight, we played until every whistle,” Robinson said. “All of my coaches are coaching their hearts out. We preach, and the kids listen.”
Lakes 45, Bonney Lake 0: This time, it was the passing game’s turn for the Lancers.
Three of Cody Roe’s five catches went for touchdowns and he finished with 251 receiving yards as Lakes shut out the Panthers.
Lakes turned its 10-0 first-quarter lead into a 31-0 halftime advantage after quarterback Liam Bladow found Roe for a 69-yard TD pass, Kyreice Miller for a six-yard TD and Roe for a 74-yard TD. He hit Roe for another 74-yarder to open the third-quarter scoring.
Bladow completed 14 of 18 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. A week after rushing for a school-record 397 yards, running back Khalil Lewis had to settle for nine carries for 56 yards.
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview 27, Todd Beamer 26: This was not the brightest of days for special teams play.
Beamer missed an extra point with about two minutes remaining to halt its comeback bid after climbing back from a 27-3 deficit.
Talan Alfrey keeps showing why he’s so coveted by Brigham Young University. The BYU-bound safety had 11 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Auburn Mountainview as well as nine tackles on defense as the Lions held off Beamer’s late rally.
“Talan is real good,” Auburn Mountainview coach Jared Gervais said.
But his awry punt helped Beamer (5-2; 3-2 4A NPSL Olympic) start inside AMV’s 30-yard-line three consecutive possessions (Beamer also blocked a punt).
Colin McKay scored a touchdown for Beamer to pull the Titans to within one point of tying it, but Blake Stafford, who had been perfect on extra points and made a pair of field goals (27 and 36 yards) missed the PAT. AMV recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Lions ran out the clock using Alfrey in the wildcat formation.
Lions QB Sui Daniels completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and Auburn Mountainview (3-4; 3-2) has won three in a row since starting the season 0-4.
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Franklin Pierce 17, Foster 14: Coming into their matchup, the Bulldogs’ Blessing Leiato led the South Sound with 1,613 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
But going against a Jayman Stokes-led Cardinals defense, Leiato was held in check.
“[Leiato] is one of the best in the state,” Franklin Pierce coach Mickey Ahrens said. “But our guy Stokes was all over the place tonight. He is like a mini defensive coordinator out there, he knows the game plan as well as our actual DC.”
The defense would come up big again late in the game. After tying up the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Claudell Quinland to Alex Bing with 45 seconds left, the Cardinals (4-3, 4-2 SPSL Mountain) forced the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-3 SPSL Mountain) to punt on the ensuing possession.
With seven seconds left on the clock and 27 yards to get into the end zone, Ahrens thought about trying to toss it up to Bing for the touchdown.
“I looked at Noah and asked him if he could do it and he said, ‘Yeah,’” Ahrens said. “His kick cleared for what looked like 20 yards. Kicking this FG was huge, probably his first attempt this year.”
The Cardinals face off against rival Washington next week in the Helmet Bowl, kicking off at 7 p.m., Friday at Franklin Pierce Stadium.
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood 56, Kent-Meridian 13: Justin Seiber completed 10 of 14 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns for the Conquerors (5-2; 4-1 4A NPSL Cascade).
Kentwood built a 49-0 lead by halftime. Tayvonne Miller had 10 carries for 110 yards and Dyson Johnson had nine carries for 98 yards.
4A SPSL
No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin 31, Olympia 7: University of Washington commit Dylan Morris completed 16 of 23 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles built a 28-7 halftime lead in their bounceback win.
He threw TD passes to Michael Kelly and Tre Mason III in the first quarter for a 14-0 G-K lead. Mason caught three passes for 62 yards and Eython Daugherty had seven catches for 68 yards.
Running back Micah Smith made it 21-0 on his TD run, finishing with 79 yards on 11 carries. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1; 5-1 4A SPSL) lost its first game of the season against Puyallup last week.
Curtis 56, Emerald Ridge 0: The Vikings sure didn’t like the sting of that loss to Rogers last week.
So Curtis (2-5) romped its way to a win over the Jaguars (0-7) behind Marlon Jones’ three touchdown runs, which were all in the first half. Sabian Bryant also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Around the Sound
Football
CURTIS VIKINGS
14
21
14
7
ー
56
EMERALD RIDGE JAGUARS
0
0
0
0
ー
0
C - Marlon Jones 34 run (Jace Paulsen kick)
C - Jones 18 run (Paulsen kick)
C - Sabian Bryant 29 run (Paulsen kick)
C - Jones 14 run (Paulsen kick)
C - Bryant 5 run (Paulsen kick)
C - Ethan Gilbert 6 run (Paulsen kick)
C - Zach Paulsen 36 pass from Gilbert (Paulsen kick)
C - Marcus Washington 20 run (Paulsen kick)
SKYLINE SPARTANS
14
17
7
7
--
45
NO. 4 PUYALLUP VIKINGS
14
7
0
0
--
21
S - Luke Stiles 10 pass Joseph Green (Carter Shane kick)
P - Darius Morrison 15 pass from Jacob Holcomb (Nathen Cutler kick)
P - Morrison 9 pass from Holcomb (Cutler kick)
S - Prescott Wong 1 run (Shane kick)
S - Shane 27 FG
S - Will Carson 34 pass Nathan Brandt (Shane kick)
P - Landon Neff 36 pass from Holcomb (Cutler kick)
S - Wong 7 pass from Green (Shane kick)
S - Evan Alexander 2 pass from Green (Shane kick)
S - Wong 14 run (Shane kick)
BELLARMINE PREP LIONS
0
6
0
8
--
14
NO. 10 SUMNER SPARTANS
14
17
7
7
--
45
S - Tre Weed 41 run (Colton Sigafoos kick)
S -Ben Wilson 2 run (Sigafoos kick)
S - Andrea Cipriano 34 FG
S - Weed 35 pass from Luke Ross (Sigafoos kick)
S - Weed 66 INT (Sigafoos kick)
BP - Chritian Brown 59 pass from Marcus Stowers (kick failed)
S - Wilson 8 run (Sigafoos kick)
BP - Brown 30 pass from Stowers (Brown from Stowers)
S - Wilson 3 run (Sigafoos kick)
OLYMPIA BEARS
0
7
0
0
ー
7
NO. 7 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES
14
14
3
0
ー
31
GK - Michael Kelly 9 pass from Dylan Morris (Collin Manners kick)
GK - Tre Mason 22 pass from Morris (Manners kick)
GK - Micah Smith 2 run (Manners kick)
O - Ketner Young 1 run (Kenneth Dinyuy kick)
GK - Ethan Daugherty 8 pass from Morris (Manners kick)
GK - Manners kick 27 FG
RUSHING -- GK: Micah Smith 11-79; Aaron Olmos 8-62
PASSING -- GK: Dylan Morris 16-23-1-203
RECEIVING -- GK: Eython Daugherty 7-68; Tre Mason III 3-62; Micah Smith 2-24.
STADIUM TIGERS
14
7
8
0
--
29
WILSON RAMS
3
10
13
7
--
33
S - Cameron Rogers 80 pass from Hunter Wendling (Davion Gaines kick)
S - Wendling 24 run (Gaines kick)
W - Paul Hurt 44 field goal
S - Nazje Briscoe 76 run (Gaines kick)
W - Willie Hamilton 19 run (Hurt kick)
W - Hurt 34 FG
W - Jordan Robbins 33 run (2-pt failed)
W - Hamilton 94 pass Jack Hanisch (Hurt kick)
S - Briscoe 19 run (Briscoe run)
W - Daniel Santana 61 pass from Hanisch (Hurt kick)
KENT-MERIDIAN ROYALS
0
0
0
13
--
13
KENTWOOD CONQUERORS
21
28
7
0
--
56
KW - Alsphonse Oywak 15 pass from Justin Seiber (Manav Gill kick)
KW - Mason Glover 27 pass from Seiber (Gill kick)
KW - Tayvonne Miller 34 run (Gill kick)
KW - Ja’mezz Johnson 19 run (Gill kick)
KW - Tayvonne Miller 1 (Gill kick)
KW - Jacob Moore 35 pass from Seiber (Gill kick)
KW - Dyson Johnson 3 run (Gill kick)
KW - Dyson Johnson 32 run (Gill kick)
KM - Jaylen Clark 3 pass from Emilio Padilla (Israel Marcial kick)
KM - Aaron Tupou 21 pass from Padilla (kick failed)
RUSHING -- KM: James Wilson 13-75; Mosese Vea 11-70. KW: Tayvonne Miller 10-110; Dyson Johnson 9-98.
PASSING -- KM: Emilio Padilla 3-4-69; Isaac Cordova 5-13-1-26. KW: Justin Seiber 10-14-220, 3 TDs
RECEIVING - KM: Jaylen Clark 6-85. KW: Alphonse Oywak 3-66; Mason Glover 3-63; Jacob Moore 3-62.
SHELTON HIGHCLIMBERS
7
0
0
0
ー
7
NORTH THURSTON RAMS
7
7
6
0
ー
20
NT - Jase Marcott 8 run (Chandler Stuart kick)
S - run (kick)
NT - Garrett Wallace 6 pass from Dylan Harn (Stuart kick)
NT - Austin Bates 14 pass from Harn (kick blocked)
BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS
0
0
0
0
ー
0
LAKES LANCERS
10
21
14
0
ー
45
L - Liam Bladow 23 FG
L - Na’hoku Agor 1 run (Bladow kick)
L - Cody Roe 69 pass from Bladow (Bladow kick)
L - Kyreice Miller 6 pass from Bladdow (Bladow kick)
L - Roe 74 pass from Bladow (Bladow kick)
L - Roe 74 pass from Bladow (Bladow kick)
L - Agor 2 run (Bladow kick)
RUSHING -- Lakes: Khalil Lewis 9-56
PASSING -- Lakes: Liam Bladow 14-18, 385 yards, 4 TDs
RECEIVING -- Lakes: Cody Roe 5-251, 3 TDs
RENTON INDIANS
0
8
8
0
ー
16
ORTING CARDINALS
14
7
0
15
ー
36
O - Michael Caling 58 INT (Tristan Lea kick)
O - Ethan Hobart 2 run (Lea kick)
O - Caling 69 pass from J.K. Crespo (Lea kick)
R - Keyhlin Majors 17 run (Majors run)
R - Majors 2 run (2-pt)
O - Lea 34 FG
O - Hobart 13 run (kick failed)
O - Crespo 1 run (kick failed)
Renton: Majors 24 carries 118 yds;
Orting - Bryce Meacham 13 carries 78 yds; Crespo 6/13, 125 yds
FRANKLIN PIERCE CARDINALS
7
0
0
7
—
17
FOSTER BULLDOGS
0
0
7
10
—
14
Fo - Leiato 31 run (Ortiz kick)
FP - Alex Bing 8 pass from Claudell Quinland (Noah Carver kick)
Fo - Bowen 1 run (Ortiz kick)
FP - Bing 18 pass from Quinland (Carver kick)
FP - Carver 37 FG
TUMWATER T-BIRDS
17
29
7
7
ー
60
ABERDEEN BOBCATS
0
0
0
0
ー
0
T - Zane Murphy 16 run (2-pt failed)
T - Connor Clark 43 run (Murphy run)
T - Kyle Mancillas kick 39 FG
T - Dylan Paine 19 run (Mancillas kick)
T - Paine 9 run (Mancillas kick)
T - Safety
T - Murphy 60 kick return (kick failed)
T - Raushaun Tate 11 run (Reid Little kick)
T - Clark 35 run (Little kick)
EATONVILLE CRUISERS
6
12
0
0
--
18
CEDARCREST WOLVES
20
0
0
0
--
20
E - Dylan Antonson 25 INT (kick failed)
E - Caden Jumper 3 run (kick failed)
C - Jake Fowler 55 run (kick failed
E - Jumper 6 run (Jumper)
C - Jaren Stevenson 1 run (kick failed)
C - Shawn Deming 30 run (2-pt failed)
TODD BEAMER
3
0
7
13
--
26
AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW
0
20
7
0
--
27
TB - Blake Stafford 36 field goal
AMV - Talan Alfrey 1 run (kick failed)
AMV - Alfrey 16 pass from Sui Daniels (Carlos Huizar kick)
AMV - Cooper White 19 pass from Daniels (Huizar kick)
AMV - Alfrey 37 pass from Daniels (Huizar kick)
TB - Kuma Scanlan 13 run (Stafford kick)
TB - Alex Rogers 6 pass from Brandon Niksich (Stafford kick)
TB - Stafford 27 field goal
TB - Colin McKay 2 run (kick failed)
PASSING -- AMV: Sui Daniels 22-31-299
RECEIVING -- AMV: Talan Alfrey 11-170
DEFENSE: AMV: Zaire Lozolo 13 tackles. Talan Alfrey 8 tackles.
Boys Tennis
SPSL Tennis Tournament
Round 1 singles: Colby Brickwell (Enumclaw) d. Pona Rosa (Thomas Jefferson) 6-4, 7-6 (2); Kana Rosa (Thomas Jefferson) d. Dhevin Pearson (Auburn Mountainview) 6-3, 6-0; Elijah Bakam (Decatur) d. Bailey McClurg (Auburn) 6-1, 6-0; Kai Sorenson (Todd Beamer) d. Jin Ha (Federal Way) 6-0, 6-2; Reese Ramirez (Auburn Riverside) d. Sam Akomeah (Auburn) 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-1; Logan Lucas (Auburn Mountainview) d. Justin Kang (Todd Beamer) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Trey Collero (Auburn) d. Kevin Chen (Federal Way) 6-2, 6-0; Devin Tiffany (Auburn Mountainview) d. Evan Klein (Federal Way) 6-3, 6-0
Round 2 Singles: Colby Tong (Auburn Riverside) d. Colby Brickwell (Enumclaw) 6-0, 6-0; Tae Hyung Kim (Decatur) d. Kana Rosa (Thomas Jefferson) 6-0, 6-0; Tae San Nguyen (Todd Beamer) d. Elijah Bakam (Decatur) 6-1, 6-0; Kyle Dunning (Enumclaw) d. Kai Sorenson (Todd Beamer) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Jacob Buchan (Decatur) d. Reese Ramirez (Auburn Riverside) 6-3, 6-1; Solomon Kim (Thomas Jefferson) d. Logan Lucas (Auburn Mountainview) 6-1, 6-0; Easton Tandecki (Enumclaw) d. Trey Collero (Auburn) 6-0, 6-0; Isaiah Shin (Auburn Riverside) d. Devin Tiffany (Auburn Mountainview) 6-3, 6-2
Round 1 Doubles: Dickerson/Laurnen (Enumclaw) d. Nelson/Tye (Auburn Riverside) 6-2, 6-3; Jones/Pritchard (Auburn) d. Guadarrama/Jung (Todd Beamer) 6-2, 6-1; Ugaddan/Garcia (Auburn) d. Jackson/Villanueva (Federal Way) 6-1, 6-2; Day/Park (Decatur) d. Arenas/Truong (Federal Way) 6-2, 6-3; Shaw/Wolfe (Todd Beamer) d. Sorochuk/Ta (Decatur) 7-5, 7-6 (0); Rosenthal/Willis (Enumclaw) d. Hahn Luong (Todd Beamer) 6-0, 6-3; Hall/Portmann (Auburn Mountainview) d. Marthaler/Thue (Federal Way) 6-1, 6-2; Tu/Middleburg (Auburn Riverside) d. Gonzales-Hayes/Dougherty (Auburn Mountainview) 6-3, 6-3
Round 2 Doubles: Arnold/Poore (Thomas Jefferson) d. Dickerson/Laurnen (Enumclaw) 6-2, 6-0; E.Buchan/Ray (Decatur) d. Jones/Pritchard (Auburn) 6-0, 6-0; Weeldryer/Harris (Auburn Mountainview) d. Ugaddan/Garcia (Auburn) 6-0, 6-0; Butler/Park (Auburn Riverside) d. Day/Park (Decatur) 6-2, 6-2; Balster/Grall (Thomas Jefferson) d. Rosenthal/Willis (Enumclaw) 6-1, 6-1; Herbst/Miller (Enumclaw) d. Hall/Portmann (Auburn Mountainview) 6-1, 6-2; Ruffin/Howes (Auburn) d. Tu/Middleburg (Auburn Riverside) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
Boys Water Polo
@Sammamish/Ingerlake 14, Puyallup 6
Multiple goals: (S/I) Chris Freese 4, Ethan berger 4; (P) Jackson Gilbert 2, Levi Kiuchi 2, Tatum Lingley 2
Girls Soccer
@Auburn Riverside 5, Thomas Jefferson 1
Goals: (AR) Olivia Boulet (Kayla Rydberg) 36’; Boulet (Stephanie Igwala) 37’; Hannah Fufa (Igwala) 58’; Igwala (Boulet) 59’; Boulet (PK) 61’; (TJ) Aliyah Ramil 50’
From October 12
Football
@Central Kitsap 13, Peninsula 0
CENTRAL KITSAP COUGARS
0
0
0
0
ー
0
PENINSULA SEAHAWKS
0
7
6
0
ー
13
CK - Caleb Wood 18 pass from Angeles Davila (Ben Maxwell kick)
CK – Darickus Welborne 72 interception return (kick blocked)
Girls Swimming
@Steilacoom 140, River Ridge 40
200 Medley: S (M. Just, M. Murphy, J. Shaw, K. Merritt) 2:14.74
200 Free: Emily Forbes (S) 2:19.24
200 IM: Megan Murphy (S) 2:28.77
50 Free: Rachel Forbes (S) 27.13
Diving: Julie Burlingame (S) 200.65
100 Fly: M. Murphy (S) 1:10.36
100 Free: R. Forbes (S) 1:00.12
500 Free: Addison Leckrone (S) 6:28.76
200 Free Relay: S (M. Just, S. Lange, M. Murphy, R. Forbes) 1:51.35
100 Back: E. Forbes (S) 1:13.82
100 Breast: Miranda Just (S) 1:29.96
400 Free Relay: S (S. Lange, A. Leckrone, E. Forbes, R. Forbes) 4:27.39
Volleyball
Bellarmine 3, @Olympia 2
25-19, 19-25, 10-25, 25-18, 18-16
Highlights: (BP) Hannah Pukis 9 kills, 13 digs, 36 assists; Rylee Born 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Jazalyn Dizon 16 digs; Brianna Thompson 16 digs; Taylor Jackson 6 kills, 2 blocks; Ashlyn Bacon 8 kills, 14 digs; Gabrielle Blair 6 kills, 12 digs
