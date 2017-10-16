Prep roundup: Colorado State volleyball commit leads Emerald Ridge’s upset of No. 4 Curtis

VOLLEYBALL
Top Performer: Kava Durr, Emerald Ridge
17 kills, 17 digs in 3-1 win over Curtis
Emerald Ridge 3, Curtis 1: Knowing the history between these two, there should still be a few more high-stakes matches between them left to go this season.
But Round One? That goes to the Jaguars, toppling the fourth-ranked Vikings, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22 to hand Curtis its first loss of the season.
“We knew it was gonna be a tough match with it being their senior night,” Emerald Ridge co-coach Bobby McGivern said. “And there were gonna be a lot of emotions going on because of our past with Curtis.”
But the Jaguars didn’t let emotions get the best of them behind strong play by Colorado State University commit Kava Durr, who finished with 17 kills and 17 digs. Ella LItterell added 12 kills with 11 digs, and Taylor Templeman had 15 kills and 6 digs.
“We just felt we had to come out and play tonight,” McGivern said. “It was all about our timing and just making sure we were peaking at the right time.”
It was a rematch of the 2015 4A state title game, which Curtis won – after losing to Emerald Ridge in the 4A state semifinals in 2014.
And these two teams seem to have the makings of state contenders, yet again. Western Washington commit Kasey Woodruff had 32 digs and Haley Morton had 30 assists for Curtis, which fell to 11-1 (6-1 in 4A SPSL play) and now sits a half-game ahead of Emerald Ridge (10-2; 5-1) and Puyallup (10-2; 5-1) with Graham-Kapowsin (7-4; 4-1) not far behind.
It was tied one set each after the second set but Emerald Ridge went out to win the last two sets to seal the win.
“We knew it could’ve gone four or five sets cause our league is so tough, top to bottom,” McGivern said.
Graham-Kapowsin 3, Sumner 0: It was a hard fought win for the Eagles over the Spartans as they were able to come out on top winning 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.
“Honestly we had really good passing. With the really good passing we were able to run our offense,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Loni Parks said. “It was a good team win.”
Bellarmine Prep 3, South Kitsap 0: Hannah Pukis recorded 26 assists, nine kills and seven digs as the Washington State University commit led the Lions to a shutout victory.
Bellarmine (4-7; 3-3 4A SPSL) also got nine kills each from Rylee Born and Taylor Jackson as it won its second consecutive match since back-to-back losses to Mercer Island and Puyallup.
Orting 3, Clover Park 0: Despite some challenges, the Cardinals overcame the Warriors in a decisive win in straight sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 to stay undefeated.
“We were able to struggle through some adversity and some chemistry problems tonight and still come out with the win,” Orting coach Gariann Frey said. “Clover Park challenged us tonight. They’re scrappy.”
Kayla Whip had 10 digs and Sarah Fohn had five kills and five aces for Orting (10-0; 10-0 2A SPSL Sound).
Steilacoom 3, Tyee 0: Saisha Morales had 15 digs and three aces to lift the Sentinels.
DJ Delacruz added 17 assists for Steilacoom (7-5; 7-4 2A SPSL Sound).
TNT high school sports: 253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
BOYS TENNIS
NPSL BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT
Final Team Results
1. Tahoma-30
2. Kentridge-23
3. Auburn Riverside, Hazen, Decatur-20
6. Mount Rainier-18
7. Kentwood, Thomas Jefferson-15
9. Kennedy Catholic-14
10. Enumclaw-13
11. Auburn Mountainview-12
12. Todd Beamer-10
13. Auburn-5
14. Kent Meridian-4
15. Kentlake-1
16. Federal Way-0
Singles Results
1st/2nd: Colby Tong (AR) d. Francis Viloria (KR) 6-4, 6-1
3rd/4th: Brody Magbaleta (Tah) d. Julian Orint (MR) 6-0, 6-4
5th/6th: Tae Hyung Kim (Dec) d. Tae San Nguyen (TB) 6-4, 6-4
7th/8th: Kyle Sherick (Tah) d. Jacob Buchan (Dec) 6-2, 6-2
9th/10th: Alex Huynh (Haz) d. Kyle Dunning (En) 6-2, 6-1
11th/12th: Easton Tandecki (En) d. Solomon Kim (TJ) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles Results
1st/2nd: Al. Boupharath/An. Boupharath (KW) d. Stoll/Wood (KC) 6-2, 6-0
3rd/4th: M. Lee/Ngo (Haz) d. Gutierrez/Pak (KR) 6-3, 7-5
5th/6th: Weeldryer/Harris (AMV) d. L. Orint/Sanga (MR) 6-1, 6-1
7th/8th: Arnold/Poore (TJ) d. Kombol/Brunel (Tah) 6-2, 6-1
9th/10th: Bennett/Dazell (Tah) d. Butler/Park (AR) 7-5, 7-6
11th/12th: E.Buchan/Ray (Dec) d. Herbst/Miller (En) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
GIRLS SOCCER
Life Christian 4, @Kalama 2
Madeline Norton (K); Tyler Taff (LC) Amanda Hamel assist; Elysse Loyola (LC); Alea Yun (LC); Mary Morrell (K); Grace Pierson (LC) Yun assist
(LC) Abby Pierson 8 saves
Decatur 6 Federal Way 0
Goals:
(Decatur) Hannah Shires 4, Peyton Miller 2.
Shutout: Madison Combs
VOLLEYBALL
Emerald Ridge 3, @Curtis 1
25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Highlights:
(ER) Kava Durr 17 kills, 17 digs; Ella Litterell 12 kills, 11 digs; Tayler Templeman 15 kills, 6 digs; Jadyn Mullen 44 assists, 14 digs, 3 blocks
(C) Kasey Woodruff 32 digs, Haley Morton 30 assists, Sarah Randall 11 kills, Katie Yorke 10 kills.
@Graham-Kapowsin 3, Sumner 0
25-21, 25-15, 25-20
Highlights:
(S) Sadie Gusler 36 assists; Natalie Spencer 17 kills; Jayde Grams 16 digs
(GK) Kortney Hitt 15 kills, 10 digs; Peyton Foster 26 kills, 13 digs; Raedyn Goudreau 32 assists
Evergreen Lutheran 3, @Tacoma Baptist 0
25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Highlights:
(TB) Isabella Thomas 6 kills; JoEllen Stokes 7 kills
@Bellarmine Prep 3, South Kitsap 0
25-15, 25-5, 25-11
Highlights:
(BP) Rylee Born 9 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Pukis 9 kills, 7 digs, 26 assists; Taylor Jackson 9 kills, 4 digs; Ashlyn Bacon 4 kills, 10 digs; Ciara Gatpatan 3 kills; Lizzie Joyce 4 kills; Brianna Thompson 6 digs
Orting 3, @Clover Park 0
25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Highlights:
(O) Jazmyn Sattler 6 kills; Sarah Fohn 5 kills, 5 aces; Holly Thomas 3 blocks; Kayla Wilp 10 digs
@Steilacoom 3, Tyee 0
25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Highlights:
(S) Caty Neeser 3 kills, 2 blocks; Keyonna Sims 5 kills, 4 aces; Saisha Morales 15 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces; Sydney Long 4 aces; Katelyn Hart 5 aces; Cj Delacruz 17 assists, 2 aces; Rachel Brown 3 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs; Grace Lemmon 3 kills; Hope Stowers 2 kills
BOYS GOLF
Fife 53, Foss 17
At North Shore Golf Course (Tacoma)
Medalist: Cole VanDuyn, Fife, 40 (4-over-par)
GIRLS GOLF
Fife 49, Foss 0
At North Shore Golf Course (Tacoma)
Medalist: Maya Nguyen, Fife, 43 (6-over-par)
Comments