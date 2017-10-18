Prep roundup: Central Kitsap soccer shocks No. 3 Gig Harbor, hands Tides first league loss

Girls Soccer
Top performer: Myla Myers, Thomas Jefferson
Scored 3 goals in 7-2 win over Decatur
Central Kitsap 2, No. 3 Gig Harbor 1: With the second half of the season well underway, the Tides are aware that they have a target on their back from the rest of the league.
And on Tuesday, the Cougars became the first team to hand 3A South Sound Conference-leading Gig Harbor a league loss.
“They made adjustments and credit to Central Kitsap, their defense was really disciplined and didn’t give us a lot of space,” Gig Harbor coach Stephanie Cox said. “We didn’t have as many opportunities today as we would like.”
The first half was played to a scoreless tie, but the Tides (11-2-0, 10-1-0 SSC) were the first team to score thanks to Chloe DiBisceglie’s unassisted goal in the 47th minute.
“DiBisceglie was able to step up and play really well today and play aggressive,” Cox said. “That was a positive out of the game; it gives us another option up top.”
However, it wouldn’t be enough as Lauren Hudson would score for the Cougars (9-3-1, 8-2-1) in the 55th minute, and Grace Anderson again five minutes later for the go-ahead goal.
“The team would rather have this now than in the playoffs,” said Cox, the former U.S. National Team and Seattle Reign defender. “It’ll expose character and a good time for reflection on how to do things better for everyone.”
The Tides return to action against Timberline at 7 p.m., Thursday at Roy Anderson Field.
No. 1 White River 5, No. 9 Fife 2: The Trojans were the first to score in their match, but the Hornets just got the better of their 2A SPSL rival.
Emily Rohrer got things started in the third minute with her goal, and Maddie Kenney capped things off in the 71st for Fife (9-2-2, 9-2-1 SPSL Mountain), which has suffered its lone two losses this year both at the hands of White River.
“The girls played really hard, they know what it means to win,” Fife coach Tony Crudo said. “They (White River) are really good and have a very good chance of not losing a game.”
With a roster comprised of 11 senior players, the Hornets have a very strong chance of taking the Mountain division and making a deep run in the playoffs.
“They are a good team and you have to give them credit,” Crudo said. “They are very strong, fast, aggressive and they are on a mission, I think they are just terrific.”
Thomas Jefferson 7, Decatur 2: Myla Myers’ hat trick lifted the Raiders to the 4A NPSL Olympic victory.
She scored three goals in a 12-minute span — coming in the 21st, 31st and 33rd minutes. Hailey Still scored two goals to push her season total to 25 goals in 11 matches.
Enumclaw 7, Federal Way 0: Olivia Quinnett scored a goal and assisted on another in the Hornets’ shutout victory.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater
28 assists, 23 digs in 3-0 win over Centralia
Bonney Lake 3, Wilson 2: Despite being down two sets, the Panthers mounted a big come back and take the road win against the Rams and take over sole possession of first place in the 3A Pierce County League standings.
But that doesn’t bother Wilson coach Jessica Stella nor her team that much.
“Our team goal was to get state, not to take the league,” she said. “Coming in as a No. 2 seed isn’t bad. I think it's really interesting with five sophomores playing at a high level.”
And it is the youth that is stepping up for Wilson (8-4, 8-3 PCL) as they are playing without Ella Dorsey, their sophomore middle setter.
But after Wilson took a 2-0 lead (27-25, 25-20), Bonney Lake (10-2; 9-2) stormed back to take the next three sets, 25-18, 25-16, 15-13. The Panthers now hold a one-game lead over Wilson and Stadium with Lincoln, Lakes and Stadium remaining on the schedule.
The Rams were led by junior Ciarra Judson with three blocks, 41 assists, and 13 digs; and sophomore Caitlyn McCloud threw in 20 kills and three aces as well.
“Last week was fighting off adrenaline, tonight it was a battle back and forth, it was a battle of wills,” Stella said. “This year they had to pick up the slack from six graduated seniors. I’m excited to see how they progress.”
Tumwater 3, Centralia 0: No Kennedy Croft? No problem for the T-Birds.
Despite not having the Gonzaga committed senior, other Tumwater (8-2, 6-0 Evergreen) players stepped up in a big way. Primarily, Sophia Koelsch.
“Koelsch had terrific defense, and she set a great offense,” Tumwater coach Tana Otton said. “We are playing without Kennedy right now, but they came together tonight.”
Koelsch’s defense as measured in her 23 digs, and she set the offense with her 28 assists. Aliyah Willms was another T-Bird to step up as she finished with three aces, three blocks, and six kills.
“Whilms played great,” Otton said. “But we are still figuring it out. We got a lot of work to do still and the players know it. I know they are willing to put the work in the work.”
Around the Sound
Boys Tennis
@Charles Wright 5, Cascade Christian 0
Singles: Raghav Agrawal (CWA) d. Danny DeBock 6-0, 6-0; Zain Mian (CWA) d. Tripper Wolf 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Harrington/Wibowo(CWA) d. Sipes/Knierum 6-2, 6-3; Liu/Jorgenson (CWA) d. Nelson/O’Brien 6-0, 6-2; Katti/Goldberg (CWA) d. Zahng/Jin 6-1, 6-4
Girls Soccer
@Central Kitsap 2, Gig Harbor 1
Goals: (GH) Chloe DiBisceglie 47’; (CK) Lauren Hudson 55; Grace Anderson 60’
Thomas Jefferson 7, Decatur 2
Goals: (TJ) Raisa Pleasants (Cindy Roberts) 17’; Myla Myers 21’; Myers (Katelyn Sok) 31’; Myers 33’; Haley Still 34’; Sok (PK) 60’; Still (PK) 69’; (D) Aubrey Smith 2 goals
Enumclaw 7, @Federal Way 0
Goals: (E) McKeely Reid (Olivia Quinnett) 2’; Kayla Carlson (Becca Lindbergh) 16’; Sawyer Anderson (Lindbergh) 24’; Quinnett (Marissa McFarland) 25’; Bethany Blair 47’; Ren Olson 54’; Camryn Hayett (McFarland) 59’. Shutout: Gabby Quinnett and Claire Lewis
White River 5, Fife 2
Goals: (F) Emily Rohrer 3’; Maddie Kenney 71
Girls Swimming
Black Hills 113, Centralia/W.F. West/Adna 61
200 Medley: BH (Emma Prybylski, Leah Rietema, Rylee Denney, Kalli Bishop) 2:03.94
200 Free: Brielle Bryan (BH) 2:31.90
200 IM: L. Rietema (BH) 2:39.34
50 Free: E. Prybylski (BH) 26.98
Diving: CeCe Pennella (BH) 231.00
100 Fly: R. Denney (BH) 1:01.93
100 Free: K. Bishop (BH) 1:06.61
500 Free: E. Prybylski (BH) 5:35.52
200 Free Relay: BH (B. Bryan, K. Bishop, Bethany Ruzicka, C. Pennella) 2:06.13
100 Back: R. Denney (BH) 1:05.06
100 Breast: L. Rietema (BH) 1:23.14
400 Free Relay: BH (B. Bryan, L. Rietema, R. Denney, E. Prybylski) 4:09.96
NPSL Qualifier
Final Scores: 1. Auburn Mountainview 286, 2. Auburn 240, 3. Auburn Riverside 183, 4. Enumclaw 64
200 Free: Jayden Henry (A) 2:21.92
200 IM: Devyn Nelson (AMV) 2:50.99
50 Free: Jaiden Matteson (E) 28.59
100 Fly: Abigail Zimmerman (AMV) 1:25.24
100 Free: J. Matteson (E) 1:03.14
500 Free: Sophie Ramey (AMV) 6:48.80
100 Back: Samantha Radcliffe (AMV) 1:19.25
100 Breast: Madison Eastman (A) 1:23.85
Volleyball
Bonney Lake 3, Wilson 2
25-27, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-13
Highlights: (W) Caitlyn McCloud 20 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs; Emily Cook 9 kills; Ciarra Judson 3 blocks 41 assists, 13 digs
Tumwater 3, @Centralia 0
25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Highlights: (T) Aliyah Williams 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Ellie Bocksh 10 kills; Mia Bosso 11 digs; Sophia Koelsch 28 assists, 23 digs; Savannah Sleasman 9 kills
@Auburn Mountainview 3, Enumclaw 0
25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Highlights: (AMV) Jenna Lacey 17 kills; Simran Sandhu 10 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; April Talaiga 18 digs, 4 assists; Jaylynn Sele 8 kills; Bailey Williams 26 assists; Haylee Hooper 4 digs, 13 assists
@Auburn Riverside 3, Federal Way 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-9
Highlights: (AR) Anna Maracich 2 aces; Calley Heilborn 15 kills, 14 digs; Camden Heilborn 8 assists; Kate Pestova 9 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces; Brianna Ingram 1 block, 3 aces; Ciera Zimmerman 23 assists, 3 aces
Tahoma 3, Hazen 0
25-22, 25-22, 25-8
Highlights: (T) Paige Anthony 7 kills, 8 digs, 7 aces; Emily Smith 6 kills; Kaileahna McCollum 7 kills; Patience O'Neal 6 kills; Kennedy Kibby 27 assists; Karlee Lewis 8 digs
Puget Sound Adventist 3, Tacoma Baptist 0
25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Highlights: (TB) Isabella Thomas 7 kills, 15 digs; JoEllen Stokes 8 kills; Carissa Cleaver 4 aces, 4 kills
Oct. 13
Girls Soccer
Gig Harbor 4, @Peninsula 1
Goals: (GH) Alyssa Gray 14’; Anna Stewart 29’; Gray 76’; Maddie Bosselman 79’; (P) 64’
