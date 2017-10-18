Graham-Kapowsin's Valentino Hansen (4) tries to break away from tackles in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Graham-Kapowsin's Valentino Hansen (4) tries to break away from tackles in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Graham-Kapowsin's Valentino Hansen (4) tries to break away from tackles in the fourth quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

High School Sports

4A rankings continue to shift as playoffs approach

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

October 18, 2017 12:28 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (7-0), 10 votes

2. Woodinville (7-0), 1

3. Richland (7-0), 1

4. Monroe (7-0)

5. Chiawana (6-1)

6. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)

7. Union (6-1)

8. Puyallup (6-1)

9. Central Valley (6-1)

10. Gonzaga Prep (5-2)

Receiving votes: Lake Stevens, Skyline.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (7-0), 12

2. Ferndale (7-0)

3. O’Dea (6-1)

4. Bellevue (6-1)

5. Kamiakin (6-1)

6. Timberline (7-0)

7. Lincoln (6-1)

8. Edmonds-Woodway (6-1)

9. Oak Harbor (6-1)

10. Ballard (5-2)

Receiving votes: Mt. Spokane.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6-1), 12

2. Hockinson (7-0)

3. Tumwater (5-2), 1

4. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)

5. Fife (7-0)

6. North Kitsap (7-0)

7. Liberty of Issaquah (6-1)

8. Selah (6-0)

9. W.F. West (6-1)

10. Lakewood (6-1)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (7-0), 11

2. Meridian (7-0), 1

3. Connell (6-1)

4. Montesano (7-0)

5. Colville (6-1)

6. Cascade Christian (6-1)

7. Okanogan (6-0)

8. Zillah (6-1)

9. Mount Baker (5-2)

10. LaCenter (4-2)

Receiving votes: Granger.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (7-0), 10

2. Liberty of Spangle (7-0), 1

3. Napavine (6-1)

4. Adna (6-1)

5. Rainier (6-1)

6. Davenport (6-1)

7. Manson (7-0)

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)

10. Concrete (4-2)

Receiving votes: Toledo, Asotin.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (6-0), 7

2. Sunnyside Christian (7-0), 2

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)

4. Cusick (6-1)

5. Lummi (6-2)

Receiving votes: Quilcene, Tulalip Heritage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it

    Makenzie Burks, Ella Nadeau and coach Adam Becker of the Stadium High School girls soccer team discuss the second-ranked Tigers' win over No. 4 Bonney Lake to improve to 12-0-0 on the season.

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it 2:23

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it
Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright 1:38

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright
Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor 3:05

Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor

View More Video