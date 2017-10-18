4A rankings continue to shift as playoffs approach

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas (7-0), 10 votes
2. Woodinville (7-0), 1
3. Richland (7-0), 1
4. Monroe (7-0)
5. Chiawana (6-1)
6. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)
7. Union (6-1)
8. Puyallup (6-1)
9. Central Valley (6-1)
10. Gonzaga Prep (5-2)
Receiving votes: Lake Stevens, Skyline.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (7-0), 12
2. Ferndale (7-0)
3. O’Dea (6-1)
4. Bellevue (6-1)
5. Kamiakin (6-1)
6. Timberline (7-0)
7. Lincoln (6-1)
8. Edmonds-Woodway (6-1)
9. Oak Harbor (6-1)
10. Ballard (5-2)
Receiving votes: Mt. Spokane.
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (6-1), 12
2. Hockinson (7-0)
3. Tumwater (5-2), 1
4. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)
5. Fife (7-0)
6. North Kitsap (7-0)
7. Liberty of Issaquah (6-1)
8. Selah (6-0)
9. W.F. West (6-1)
10. Lakewood (6-1)
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (7-0), 11
2. Meridian (7-0), 1
3. Connell (6-1)
4. Montesano (7-0)
5. Colville (6-1)
6. Cascade Christian (6-1)
7. Okanogan (6-0)
8. Zillah (6-1)
9. Mount Baker (5-2)
10. LaCenter (4-2)
Receiving votes: Granger.
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (7-0), 10
2. Liberty of Spangle (7-0), 1
3. Napavine (6-1)
4. Adna (6-1)
5. Rainier (6-1)
6. Davenport (6-1)
7. Manson (7-0)
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)
9. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)
10. Concrete (4-2)
Receiving votes: Toledo, Asotin.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (6-0), 7
2. Sunnyside Christian (7-0), 2
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)
4. Cusick (6-1)
5. Lummi (6-2)
Receiving votes: Quilcene, Tulalip Heritage.
Comments