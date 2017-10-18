Week 8: High school football games to watch, predictions

SOUTH SOUND FOOTBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE
LAKES LANCERS (5-2) VS. STADIUM TIGERS (4-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Stadium Bowl (Tacoma)
About the Lancers: How honed-in is this Lakes offense right now? Two weeks ago, it even turned alum and Jets WR Jermaine Kearse’s head with Khalil Lewis (128 carries, 953 yards, 10 TDs; 41 tackles, 5 sacks) rushing for a school-record 397 yards, and then last week QB Liam Bladow (82-for-139, 1,377 yards, 11 TDs) threw for 385 yards against Bonney Lake and WR Cody Roe (29 catches, 756 yards, 7 TDs) caught five passes for 251 yards. A win sets Lakes up for another big matchup next week against Bethel.
About the Tigers: It’s been a roller-coaster three weeks for the Tigers. First, they rally in the final minute to beat Bonney Lake, then their vaunted offense gets shut out in the second half against Bethel and last week were stunned by their previously winless Tacoma-rival Wilson. First-year RB Nazje Briscoe (117 carries, 1,154 yards, 13 TDs) has terrorized defenses in the run game and Stadium can turn things around quick if he and QB Hunter Wendling (108-for-174, 1,669 yards, 20 TDs, 10 INTs) are in sync.
TNT pick: Lakes, 30-28
3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE
PENINSULA SEAHAWKS (5-2) VS. YELM TORNADOS (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Yelm
About the Seahawks: Coach Ross Filkins didn’t want to take away anything from Central Kitsap after the Seahawks were shut out last week, but he could see his team wasn’t playing together as his teams so often have in Filkins’ 22 years at Peninsula. To keep in line for a 3A SSC-title game against Timberline next week, they’ll need 6-foot QB Burke Griffin (119-for-147, 1,610 yards, 15 TDs) to keep playing his efficient brand of offense (he’s completing 81 percent of his passes). Griffin has come a long way since the one Filkins first met as a middle schooler who stood as tall as Filkins’ knees.
About the Tornados: Having QB Kyle Robinson (81-for-155, 1,527 yards, 15 TDs) throw all over opposing defenses is one thing, but getting tough yards from RB James Palmer (14 carries, 149 yards, 3 TDs last week) makes this offense lethal. And a year after missing the playoffs and going 5-5, Yelm now has a chance to maybe steal the 3A SSC’s No. 2 seed with a win on Friday. Yelm hasn’t reached the district playoffs since 2006 (when it lost to state-champion Bellevue).
TNT pick: Peninsula, 27-17
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
FRANKLIN PIERCE CARDINALS (4-3) VS. WASHINGTON PATRIOTS (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Franklin Pierce Stadium
About the Cardinals: They are starting to feel like the Helmet Bowl trophy belongs at FP. It’s housed in their trophy case after all and haven’t lost this game in five years. But this is a much different FP than the Willie Patterson-led group that never lost a Helmet Bowl. Defense has been its staple, led by outside linebacker Jayman Stokes (53 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT) and Toney Brown (69 tackles, 1 INT). WR Alex Bing might be the most dynamic player in the league and coach Mickey Ahrens isn’t afraid to use him wherever, however. Win, and the Cards clinch the division’s No. 2 seed a year after winning the title.
About the Patriots: They can still run the ball like that state team last year, especially behind junior Joshua Camacho (76 carries, 742 yards, 9 TDs). He’s averaging 9.8 yards per carry. But QB Martin Mendiola (48-for-92, 768 yards, 8 TDs; 59 carries, 386 yards, 8 TDs) has shown a big improvement in the passing game and given these Patriots another dimension in the offense. Coach Mike Von Rueden hates to put too much emphasis on one game, but the Pats are due for a Helmet Bowl, and he knows how big Helmet Bowl victory would be for his seniors to get that trophy for the first time.
TNT pick: Washington, 28-25
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 5 CHIAWANA RIVERHAWKS (6-1) VS. NO. 2 RICHLAND BOMBERS (7-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Fran Rish Stadium (Richland)
The skinny: Matchup of two of the state’s best coaches – Chiawana’s Steve Graff and Richland’s Mike Neidhold. Lately, Chiawana’s offensive line has been opening up running lanes so big, even Graff could probably run through them. But they’ll take what Ethan Garcia and Tayden Jenkins have been doing in the run game. The Riverhawks’ lone loss so far was in double-overtime against defending 3A champion Kamiakin. But Richland? The reining 4A runner-ups handled Kamiakin just fine – winning 33-0 two weeks ago. They’ve got RB Parker McCary back from last year’s team, which lost to Camas in the Tacoma Dome for the state title, as well as QB Cade Jensen.
TNT pick: Richland, 28-21
SOUTH SOUND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn vs. Todd Beamer, at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
5 p.m.: Kentlake vs. Mount Rainier, at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
Kentwood vs. Kentridge, at French Field (Kent)
Kennedy Catholic vs. Hazen, at Renton Memorial Stadium
Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma, at Maple View Middle School
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview vs. Decatur, at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
Federal Way vs. Auburn Riverside, at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Thomas Jefferson vs. Enumclaw, at Enumclaw Expo Center
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin at Bellarmine Prep
Sumner vs. Rogers, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
Puyallup vs. Olympia, at Ingersoll Stadium (Olympia)
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake vs. Mount Tahoma, at Mount Tahoma Stadium (Tacoma)
Lakes vs. Stadium, at Stadium Bowl (Tacoma)
Wilson vs. Bethel, at Art Crate Field (Spanaway)
Lincoln vs. Bonney Lake, at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
3A SSC
Capital vs. Gig Harbor, at Roy Anderson Field (Purdy)
North Thurston vs. Timberline, at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)
Peninsula at Yelm
Central Kitsap at Shelton
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Franklin Pierce vs. Washington, at Franklin Pierce Stadium
Fife at Foster
Evergreen of Seattle at White River
Lindbergh vs. Foss, at Mount Tahoma Stadium
2A SPSL SOUND
Eatonville at Orting
Steilacoom vs. Clover Park, at Harry Lang Stadium (Lakewood)
Renton vs. Highline, at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
1A NISQUALLY
Charles Wright vs. Chimacum, at Memorial Stadium (Port Townsend)
Port Townsend at Vashon Island
NONLEAGUE
Curtis at Issaquah
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A SPSL
South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
