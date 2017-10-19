More Videos

  • VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week

    Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week.

Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

ACE Z Boogie: Wilson’s go-ahead 56-yard TD pass beats Stadium, earns play of the week

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 19, 2017 7:32 PM

WILSON 33, STADIUM 29

Play: ACE Z Boogie

Set: Spread

Down and distance: First-and-10 from Wilson’s 44

Time remaining: 7:30 in the fourth quarter

Score at the time: Stadium, 29-26

What happened: If there was a game where Wilson would be ready, it was in a rivalry against Stadium at Stadium Bowl. Seeking their first win, the Rams’ defense forced Stadium’s vaunted offense to punt and Wilson coach Amad Robinson wanted to start the next series by getting his athletes in space. Quarterback Jack Hanisch recognized one-one-one coverage with receiver Daniel Santana and lofted a pass just between Stadium’s safety and cornerback. Santana needed to regain balance, but he then raced for the 56-yard go-ahead touchdown. And there made Wilson’s season.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

