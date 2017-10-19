ACE Z Boogie: Wilson’s go-ahead 56-yard TD pass beats Stadium, earns play of the week

More Videos 2:23 'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it Pause 1:28 Browns Point students' drawings highlight professional mural 0:43 Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 2:22 Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 0:46 Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries? 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:38 Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 0:15 Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week. Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

