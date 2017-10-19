ACE Z Boogie: Wilson’s go-ahead 56-yard TD pass beats Stadium, earns play of the week

WILSON 33, STADIUM 29
Play: ACE Z Boogie
Set: Spread
Down and distance: First-and-10 from Wilson’s 44
Time remaining: 7:30 in the fourth quarter
Score at the time: Stadium, 29-26
What happened: If there was a game where Wilson would be ready, it was in a rivalry against Stadium at Stadium Bowl. Seeking their first win, the Rams’ defense forced Stadium’s vaunted offense to punt and Wilson coach Amad Robinson wanted to start the next series by getting his athletes in space. Quarterback Jack Hanisch recognized one-one-one coverage with receiver Daniel Santana and lofted a pass just between Stadium’s safety and cornerback. Santana needed to regain balance, but he then raced for the 56-yard go-ahead touchdown. And there made Wilson’s season.
