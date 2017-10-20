Prep roundup: Beamer football clinches playoff berth; Bellarmine and Gig Harbor win XC league titles

Football
Top Performer: Colin McKay, Todd Beamer
242 all-purpose yards: 8 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 punt returns, 104 yards, TD in 39-7 win over Auburn
Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7: It was do or die for the Titans and they clinched a playoff berth in a decisive win over the Trojans.
“It’s a game we had to win,” Todd Beamer coach Darren McKay said. “The loser was out, the winner was in the playoffs.”
Leading the way to that decisive win was the coach’s nephew, Colin McKay. He was dominant from all areas of the field — even scoring the first touchdown on a huge 79-yard punt return. He finished with 242 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for Beamer (6-2; 4-2 4A NPSL Olympic).
“The first time they punt the ball and we are up 8-0,” Darren McKay said. “That was big momentum for us.”
After that, it was smooth sailing for the Titans as they shut down the Trojans’ offense. Auburn (5-3; 3-3) ran for 89 yards as a team on 31 carries.
This means Beamer solidified one of the four playoff spots out of the 4A NPSL Olympic, joining Enumclaw and Auburn Riverside as teams that have clinched trips to the district playoffs.
Girls Soccer
Top Performer: Paige Tullis, Gig Harbor
Scored 2 goals in 3-0 win over Timberline
Gig Harbor 3, Timberline 0: Paige Tullis’ pair of goals helped the Tides to a shut out win over the Blazers to bounce back from their first 3A SSC loss of the season.
“We’re just trying to work on a couple of things to now get ready for playoffs,” Gig Harbor coach Stephanie Cox said.
One thing they don’t need to work on? Scoring early. The first goal was scored by Chloe DiBisceglie right out of the gate in the third minute off an assist by Carolyn Merrick.
“It was exciting to see a different player scoring,” Cox said. “Chloe was a good threat for us.”
Four minutes after DiBisceglie scored, Tullis put one away in the seventh minute off an assist by Jaylynn Barton. Then, in the 41st minute, Tullis scored again off an assist by DiBisceglie.
“I was just proud of the team trying to work on whatever we’re trying to execute,” Cox said.
Keeper Claire Bosselman was credited with the shutout getting two saves in the game.
Gig Harbor (12-2-0; 11-1-0 3A SSC) fell to Central Kitsap, 2-1, on Tuesday
Curtis 2, Emerald Ridge 1: Isabella Weaver scored the game winner with a minute remaining as the Vikings edged the Jaguars.
“It was pretty tight,” Emerald Ridge coach Dan Stueckle said. “They scored early and then we scored early.”
The first goal was for Curtis from Ella Brubaker in the fourth minute off an assist by Emily Talley. Emerald Ridge responded in the 18th minute as Kahilu Hoopii scored off an assist by Angelina Ross. After that, both teams had good chances but struggled to put it away.
“They would hit a crossbar, then we would hit a post,” Stueckle said.
That was how it went for the majority of the game until there was just one minute left in regulation when Weaver put away the game-winner on an assisted break.
“They beat one of our outside defenders around the corner,” Stueckle said. “Our keeper came out on her and they slipped a shot past her and that was that.”
Boys Cross Country
Top performer: Bradley Peloquin, Gig Harbor
Won league title, finishing in 15:37.60 at Fort Steilacoom Park
4A South Puget Sound League Championships: Bellarmine Prep took home the 4A SPSL title thanks partly to the individual champion, Spencer Fischer.
With the first place finish at 15 minutes and 44.6 seconds, the senior guaranteed a spot at next week’s Westside Classic district championship race. But Fischer is hoping for a return to state in two weeks, where he finished 19th last year.
Bellarmine scored 49 points for the team title, ahead of second-place Curtis’ 84 points.
Senior Dennis Keith finished in second place for Curtis at 15:51.60, and senior Jesse Kaas finished in third for Graham-Kapowsin with a time 15:59.70.
3A South Sound Conference Championships: Bradley Peloquin may be recapturing the magic that his older brother Tristan had when Gig Harbor won the state championships in 2013.
Peloquin led the Tides to a team title as he came in first, winning the individual title, with a time of 15:37.60 as Gig Harbor cruised to the team title, as well, with 38 points to second-place Central Kitsap’s 60.
Teammates Peter Smith and Nolan Carroll rounded out the top three for Gig Harbor, finishing with times of 15:48.60 and 16:23.20 respectively.
Girls Cross Country
Top performer: Maya Nichols, Central Kitsap
Won league title, finishing in 19:06.60 at Fort Steilacoom Park
4A South Puget Sound League Championships: Emerald Ridge may have won the team championship in the 4A SPSL championship, but it was junior Rees Jacot from Curtis who won the individual title and secured a spot in next week’s Westside Classic district championship race.
Jacot finished with a time of 19 minutes and 7.8 seconds in the race. Junior teammate Maggie Bauer was right behind Jacot, finishing at 19:11.00.
But Emerald Ridge won the team title, edging Curtis, 45-46. South Kitsap finished third with 55 points.
Three Jaguars rounded out the top five as freshman Roz Slichko finished very closely to Bauer at 19:11.90. Senior Emma Bates and sophomore Hannah Scheerer finished at 19:21.00 and 19:21.90, also keeping it close.
3A South Sound Conference Championship: A pack of Cougars finished in the top three to help Central Kitsap take the 3A SSC championship, cruising with 35 points to second-place Peninsula’s 57.
Freshman Maya Nichols led the way, finishing with a time of 19:06.60. Senior Molly Fischer came in second at 19:11.20 and junior Sophia Kohler finished at 20:13.50.
Rounding out the top five was Yelm’s junior Katelyn Strate at 20:28.00 and Shelton’s freshman Aiden Gregg finishing at 20:40.80.
Volleyball
Tumwater 3, Aberdeen 1: Despite a shaky third set against the Bobcats, the T-Birds were able to pull out their eighth league win thanks to the play of Sophia Koelsch.
Koelsch led her team with 24 assists, once again spreading around the potent Tumwater (10-2, 8-0 Evergreen) offense. Leah Cairns also stepped up for a big role in the match.
“She worked really hard and played really well,” said coach Tana Otton. “The players are learning their new roles so I hope tonight is a learning experience.”
Cairns finished with 11 kills and five blocks.
253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
Football
Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7
TODD BEAMER TITANS
8
21
10
0
--
39
AUBURN TROJANS
0
0
0
7
--
7
TB - Colin McKay 79 punt return (Kuma Scanlan run)
TB - McKay 3 run (Blake Stafford kick)
TB - Scanlan 10 run (Stafford kick)
TB - McKay 35 run (Stafford kick)
TB - McKay 54 run (Stafford kick)
TB - Stafford 30 FG
A - Marcus Martin 2 run (Kick good)
Boys Cross Country
4A SPSL Championship
Team Scores: 1. Bellarmine Prep 49; 2. Curtis 84; 3. Olympia 105; 4. Puyallup 121; 5. Sumner 125; 6. South Kitsap 127; 7. Rogers 146; 8. Emerald Ridge 163; 9. Graham-Kapowsin 230
Top 5: 1. Spencer Fisher (BP) 15:44.60; 2. Dennis Keith (C) 15:51.60; 3. Jesse Kaas (GK) 15:59.70; 4. Colin Monaghan (P) 16:04.30; 5. Ben Sherman (BP) 16:06.10
3A SSC Championship
Team Scores: 1. Gig Harbor 38; 2. Central Kitsap 60; 3. Capital 103; 4. Shelton 114; 5. Yelm 118; 6. Peninsula 128; 7. North Thurston 142; 8. Timberline 202
Top 5: 1. Bradley Peloquin (GH) 15:37.60; 2. Peter Smith (GH) 15:48.60; 3. Nolan Carroll (GH) 16.23.20; 4. Andrew Simon (CK) 16:28.60; 5. William Johnson (S) 16:36.90
Boys Water Polo
@Curtis 19, Lakes 0
Multiple goals: (C) Brevin Grolund 4, Nathan March 3, Christian Betteridge 3, Ryan Ling 2, Justin Riggins 2
@Puyallup 10, Stadium 2
Multiple goals: (P) Levi Kiuchi 3, Jackson Gilbert 2, Andrew Misenar 2
Girls Cross Country
4A SPSL Championship
Team Scores: 1. Emerald Ridge 45; 2. Curtis 46; 3. South Kitsap 55; 4. Bellarmine Prep 94; 5. Rogers 109; 6. Puyallup 182; 7. Olympia 197; 8. Sumner 202; 9. Graham-Kapowsin 278
Top 5: 1. Rees Jacot (C) 19:07.80; 2. Maggie Bauer (C) 19:11.00; 3. Roz Slichko (ER) 19:11.90; 4. Emma Bates (ER) 19.21.00; 5. Hannah Scheerer (ER) 19:21.90
3A SSC Championship
Team Scores: 1. Central Kitsap 35; 2. Peninsula 57; 3. Capital 85; 4. Gig Harbor 101; 5. North Thurston 119; 6. Yelm 177; 7. Shelton 179; 8. Timberline 187
Top 5: 1. Maya Nichols (CK) 19:06.60; 2. Molly Fischer (CK) 19:11.20; 3. Sophia Kohler (CK) 20:13.50; 4. Katelynn Strate (Y) 20:28.00; 5. Aiden Gregg (S) 20:40.80
Girls Soccer
Curtis 2, @Emerald Ridge 1
Goals: Ella Brubaker (C) (Emily Talley assist) 4’; Kahilu Hoopii (ER) (Angelina Ross assist) 18’; Isabella Weaver (C) 79’
@Charles Wright 1, Vashon 0
Goals: (CWA) Jules Hebert (Bryn Kara) 70’. Shutout: Emma Leith
@Gig Harbor 3, Timberline 0
Goals: (GH) Chloe DiBisceglie (Carolyn Merrick assist) 3’; Paige Tullis (Jaylynn Barton assist) 7’; Tullis (DiBisceglie assist) 41’
Shutout: Claire Bosselman 2 saves
@Auburn Mountainview 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Goals: (TJ) Haley Still 37’
@Enumclaw 1, Decatur 1
Goals: (D) Jessica Karmell 54’; (E) Sawyer Anderson (Monica Brown) 80’
Girls Swimming
@Mt. Tahoma 77, Bethel 72
200 Medley: MT (Kristine Nguyen, Yejung Jeong, Cindy Lam, Annie Tran) 2:43.73
200 Free: Sierra Middleton (B) 2:49.49
200 IM: C. Lam (MT) 3:02.25
50 Free: Alexa McNabb (B) 33.11
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: C.Lam (MT) 1:28.00
100 Free: K. Nguyen (MT)
500 Free: Emmaline Schmidt (B) 8:34.55
200 Free Relay: B (S. Middleton, Maya Beck, Mikhayla Thomas, A. McNabb) 2:17.81
100 Back: L. Nguyen (MT) 1:35.79
100 Breast: A. McNabb (B) 1:38.08
400 Free Relay: B (M. Beck, Lillian Smith, M. Thomas, S. Middleton) 5:41.99
Black Hills and Gig Harbor at Capital
GH 80, C 76
C 110, BH 39
200 Medley: BH (Emma Prybylski, Leah Rietema, Rylee Denney, Brielle Bryan) 2:01.15
200 Free: Alexa Nooney (C) 2:08.65
200 IM: Megan Hanson (GH) 2:23.50
50 Free: Olivia Young (C) 26.83
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: Camden Martin (C) 1:05.86
100 Free: Jenna Anderson (GH) 1:00.33
500 Free: M. Hanson (GH) 5:35.84
200 Free Relay: C (Cynthia Czikall, C. Martin, A. Nooney, O. Young) 1:46.83
100 Back: A. Nonney (C) 1:05.94
100 Breast: O. Young (C) 1:18.07
400 Free Relay: GH (Leah Scott, Katya Andren, J. Anderson, M. Hanson) 4:00.77
@North Thurston 139, Shelton 29
200 Medley: NT (Payton Harn, Makayla Fortman, Hanna Grantham, Cailen Tippetts) 2:13.23
200 Free: Samantha Leo (NT) 2:10.90
200 IM: Brooke Kuebler (NT) 2:26.66
50 Free: Emma Kuebler (NT) 28.63
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: Megan Litchfield (NT) 1:03.62
100 Free: H. Grantham (NT) 1:02.96
500 Free: S. Leo (NT) 5:54.28
200 Free Relay: NT (H. Grantham, C. Tibbetts, S. Leo, M. Litchfield) 1:56.11
100 Back: B. Kuebler (NT) 1:05.61
100 Breast: Avery Campbell (NT) 1:17.56
400 Free Relay: NT (P. Harn, Aryana Merritt, M. Litchfield, A. Campbell) 4:09.53
@Stadium 113, Wilson 73
200 Medley: S (Sydney Britton, Cierra McCarty, Abby Lavold, Riley Anderson) 2:01.45
200 Free: C. McCarty (S) 2:07.74
200 IM: S. Britton (S) 2:25.72
50 Free: R. Anderson (S) 26.99
Diving: Michelle Smith (S) 152.75
100 Butterfly: A. Lavold (S) 1:04.48
100 Free: C. McCarty (S) 57.77
500 Free: Kailynn Dillon (W) 5:53.38
200 Free Relay: W (Noelle Brown, Carmen Parra, Anna Magnesson, K. Dillon) 1:54.64
100 Backse: S. Britton (S) 1:08.18
100 Breast: A. Lavold (S) 1:15.81
400 Free Relay: S (Skyler Bowen-Laudenslager, S. Britton, Danica Hopkins, C. McCarty) 4:15.11
Steilacoom 132, @Foss 41
200 Medley: S (Miranda Just, Megan Murphy, Rachel Forbes, Emily Forbes) 2:03.90
200 Free: Megan Vandyke (F) 2:14.18
200 IM: M. Murphy (S) 2:28.92
50 Free: E. Forbes (S) 26.55
Diving: Lydia Willaims (F) 200.40
100 Fly: M. Just (S) 1:18.46
100 Free: E. Forbes (S) 58.85
500 Free: R. Forbes (S) 6:09.94
200 Free Relay: S (E. Forbes, Adalia Ludwig, Mia Sheppard, Sydney Lange) 1:58.75
100 Back: M. Murphy (S) 1:07.96
100 Breast: Julia Gehring (S) 1:42.88
400 Free Relay: S (R. Forbes, S. Lange, M. Just, M. Murphy) 4:16.97
Volleyball
@Life Christian 3, Northwest Christian 0
25-17, 25-9, 25-20
Highlights: (LCA) Madison Boles 14 kills, 5 blocks, 7 aces, 9 digs; Susan Hurdelbrink 11 kills, 11 digs, 6 aces; Megan Konsmo 14 digs, 25 assists
Tumwater 3, Aberdeen 1
25-18, 25-11, 24-26, 25-11
Highlights: (T) Leah Karns 11 kills, 5 blocks; Savannah Sleasman 10 kills; Sophia Koelsch 24 assists; Mia Bosso 13 digs; Sarah Schultz 4 aces
@Auburn Riverside 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
25-6, 25-13, 25-13
Highlights: (AR) Anna Maracich 1 block, 6 digs, 4 aces; Calley Heilborn 13 kills; Kate Pestova 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Lilli Zimmerman 5 aces; Ciera Zimmerman 1 block, 26 assists, 8 digs; I’asa Atimalala 6 digs
@Enumclaw 3, Todd Beamer 0
25-12, 25-8, 25-23
Highlights: (E) Lauren Hanson 7 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Brazier 5 kills; Emily Miller 14 assists
@White River 3, Foss 0
25-9, 25-9, 25-10
Highlights: (WR) Keegan Strobeck 14 Kills; Hannah Nelson 10 Kills; Megan Vandegrift 13 digs; Hope Baldyga 40 Assists
From Oct. 18
Boys Water Polo
@Puyallup 18, Emerald Ridge 9
Multiple goals: (P) Jackson Gilbert 8, Levi Kiuchi 7; (ER) Ben Husarik 3, Cade Simpson 3
Comments