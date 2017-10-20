High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 8

Staff report

October 20, 2017 6:30 PM

Get Ready for Friday

News Tribune

Fife’s captain quarterback acts older than his age. His family needs him to

Week 8: High school football games to watch, predictions

ACE Z Boogie: Wilson’s go-ahead 56-yard TD pass beats Stadium, earns play of the week

4A rankings continue to shift as playoffs approach

Week 8: TNT high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

Olympian

Who will win? Week 8 high school football games to watch, predictions

Proven defensive end Aiden Slater, in expanded role, helping T-Birds roll to playoffs

Three locals move up in rankings following big wins

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake 14, Mount Rainier 7, f

Kentwood vs. Kentridge

Hazen 14, Kennedy Catholic 0, 2Q

Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 14, Decatur 0, 1Q

Auburn Riverside 14, Federal Way 14, 2Q

Thomas Jefferson vs. Enumclaw

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 14, Bellarmine Prep 0, 1Q

Sumner 14, Rogers 0, 2Q

Puyallup 21, Olympia 0, 1Q

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake 21, Mount Tahoma 0, h

Lakes 12, Stadium 7, 2Q

Wilson vs. Bethel | Livestream available

Lincoln 14, Bonney Lake 0, 1Q

3A SSC

Gig Harbor 21, Capital 7, 2Q | Livestream available

North Thurston 0, Timberline 0, 1Q

Peninsula 7, Yelm 0, 1Q

Central Kitsap 14, Shelton 0, 2Q | Livestream available

2A EVCO

Tumwater 10, Black Hills 7, 2Q

W.F. West 6, Centralia 0, 2Q

Aberdeen 14, Rochester 0, 1Q

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Washington 7, Franklin Pierce 0, 1Q

Fife 14, Foster 0, 2Q

Evergreen of Seattle at White River

Foss def. Lindbergh by forfeit

2A SPSL SOUND

Eatonville 6, Orting 0, 2Q

Steilacoom vs. Clover Park

Renton vs. Highline

1A EVCO

Forks 8, Elma 0, 1Q

Montesano 34, Tenino 0, 2Q

2B CENTRAL - MOUNTAIN

Napavine at Rainier

1A NISQUALLY

Charles Wright vs. Chimacum

Port Townsend at Vashon Island

NONLEAGUE

Curtis at Issaquah

Live Blog Prep Football Week 8
 

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A SPSL

South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7

Around the state

Lewis and Clark 37, Mead 21

Mary Knight 66, Washington School For The Deaf 32

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week

    Wilson quarterback Jack Hanisch threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Santana in what would be the game-winning score in Wilson's 33-29 win over Stadium. It's the play call of the week.

VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week

VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week 0:22

VIDEO: Wilson's Jack Hanisch finds Daniel Santana for TNT play call of the week
'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it 2:23

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it
Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright 1:38

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright

View More Video