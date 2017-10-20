Prep roundup: Franklin Pierce rallies for fifth consecutive ‘Helmet Bowl’ win over Washington

Mickey Ahrens has been part of five “Helmet Bowl” rivalry games at Franklin Pierce High School, including the past three as the coach.
And he knows one thing for sure — something crazy always seems to happen to determine the outcome.
The Cardinals needed every bit of good fortune to turn away Washington, 23-17, in overtime Friday night at Franklin Pierce District Stadium in Parkland.
With the win, Franklin Pierce clinched the No. 2 seed from the 2A SPSL Mountain Division behind champion Fife.
But first, the Cardinals were just relieved to earn their fifth victory in a row over the Patriots.
Martin Mendiola scooted 11 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 17-14 lead with 2:17 go, capping a run of 10 unanswered points.
Franklin Pierce started at its own 40-yard line, and drove to the Patriots’ 5 before stalling.
Ahrens called upon first-year kicker Noah Carver, who is also the starting goalkeeper on the soccer team, to try and tie the game with a field goal.
Carver nailed the 22-yard attempt.
“All the trust with him was built last week (with a game-winning field goal over Foster). He shocked me.” Ahrens said. “But he’s as cool as it gets, and tonight, honestly I knew he was going to make that one.”
Washington got the football first in overtime, but on third down, Mendiola’s pass was picked off by Alex Bing in the end zone.
The Cardinals then rode their workhorse running back Stoney Shafer, who finished with a game-high 143 yards on 24 carries, to victory.
Shafer ripped off a 20-yad run on his first carry of overtime. Two plays later, he punched it in from 3 yards out for the game-winning score.
“Even in my first year as an assistant here, this was a crazy game. Everybody kept saying it that night, something weird always happens, and that the (win-loss) records really don’t matter,” Ahrens said.
“This year, we both came into the game with solid records, so we were expecting a good game.”
Orting 28, Eatonville 27: It came down to the final play but the Cardinals managed to hold on.
“We just knew they were probably going to the Bailey kid,” Orting coach Marty Parkhurst said. “He caught 12 catches for 187 yards. He was their go-to guy.”
To make sure Eatonville’s Ryan Bailey didn’t get the 2-point converstion, the Cardinals shifted to make sure he was well covered.
“We kinda played them straight up,” Parkhurst said. “We put our taller corner on him and it was a nice pass but it just got broken up in the back corner of the end zone.”
Besides a big defensive stop at the end, the Cardinals were also solid offensively behind senior Trevon Carter, who had seven carries for 116 years.
Carter was a go-to counter for the team when faced with an aggressive defensive line.
“They were playing our Jet Sweep really aggressively. Every play he ran was a counter,” Parkhurst said. “Every play they over covered the Jet Sweep he would run to daylight.”
Hazen 42, Kennedy Catholic 21: The Highlanders and Lancers were billed to have a young quarterback duel between sophomore Jaxon Ingram and freshman Sam Huard.
But then Delvon McNeely started running for Hazen (6-2, 5-1 NPSL Cascade). And he didn’t stop.
“We started to be lean on him, he runs so hard,” said coach Chris Bennett. “He has that speed and if he gets through a tackle, he’s gone. It’s a nice security blanket.”
McNeely carried the ball 35 times and gained 300 yards, scoring five touchdowns in the process. The only other score that the Highlanders got was a 99-yard interception return by Kendall Tolton.
“This year was a huge leap, our big goal was to be a team that went out and wins,” Bennett said. “It's the same 32 teams that go to the playoffs, so tonight we secured that chance to get into the round of 32.”
Standing in the Highlanders way is the big showdown next week against Tahoma, where if Hazen wins they claim at least a share of the NPSL Cascade league title.
That game will be played at 7 p.m., Thursday at Renton Memorial Stadium.
Tahoma 39, Kent-Meridian 14: The Bears cruised to the victory over the Royals on the arms and legs of Connor Lambro.
Lambro, a second-year starter for Tahoma (6-2, 5-1 NPSL Cascade) passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 71 yards and scored twice.
“He’s developed what we are trying to do offensively, he just doesn’t turn the ball over,” said coach Tony Davis. “He makes good decisions and is athletic; it's an element that the defense has to account for.”
Lambro’s favorite target on the night was Jerel Chapman, who caught four passes for 124 yards and two scores.
“Jerrel is a really good player,” Davis said. “He caught a short pass and took it for a long run. He has that ability, he’s fun to watch.”
With the win, the Bears are set up to clash with Hazen for a chance at the NPSL Cascade league title.
“The kids are excited to play in games like this, it makes it that much more special,’ Davis said. “Big week and exciting week for us, I’m excited for our team to rise to the challenge of Hazen.”
Auburn Mountainview 48, Decatur 27: Despite a minor injury, it was a historic win for the Lions over the Golden Gators.
“It was a great win cause it clinches us a playoff seed which is amazing for our kids,” Auburn Mountainview coach Jared Gervais said.
This is no small feat for the program.
“One of our goals was to make it four years consecutively. With this group, we have made it all four years,” Gervais said. “When we took over Auburn Mountainview seven years ago, we had never been to the playoffs. The accomplishment is pretty special for the kids and for the school.”
Leading the way to that win was the duo of quarterback Sui Daniels, who was 24 for 34 with 242 yards with four TDs, and wide receiver Talan Alfrey who had four catches for 76 yards with three TDs.
“We got up 21 to nothing in the first quarter,” Gervais said. “Then Talon Alfrey got hurt and sprained his knee. They stormed back and made it 24-20 at halftime.”
That injury wasn’t enough to cost the Lions the game as they still pulled away with a decisive lead and they aren’t worried about Alfrey returning.
“We think he’s gonna be fine. He just kinda tweaked his knee a bit,” Gervais said. “We completely plan on him being back to play, definitely when the playoffs come around.”
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Bellarmine Prep 14: The Eagles secured a decisive win over the Lions as the team started strong and finished strong.
They took an early 14-0 lead and made it 24-0 by the end of the half.
In the third the Lions tried to make a comeback by scoring 14 points. It was too little too late as the Eagles scored 10 more in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Compiled by Todd Milles, Jordan Whitford and Chase Hutchinson.
Graham-Kapowsin 34, @Bellarmine Prep 14
GK 14;10;10;0--34
BP 0;0;7;7--14
GK - Tre Mason 15 pass from Dylan Morris (Collin Manners kick)
GK - Micah Smith 19 run (Manners kick)
GK - Viliami Hansen 1 run (Manners kick)
GK - Eython Daughery 49 pass from Morris (Manners kick)
GK - Manners 36 FG
GK - Aaron Olmos 3 run (Manners kick)
BP - Christian Brown 31 pass from Marcus Stowers (Nick Kokich kick)
GK - Manners 33 FG
BP - Brown 31 pass from Stowers (Kokich kick)
Sumner 42, @Rogers 21
S 14;14;7;7--42
R 0;7;7;7--21
S - Ben Wilson 4 run (Colin Hoover kick)
S - Tre Weed 6 run (Hoover kick)
R - Angel Sanchez 60 INT return (Austin Tugman kick)
S - Weed 10 run (Hoover kick)
S - Thane Birrer 11 pass from Luke Ross (Hoover kick)
R - Taylor Murchison 4 run (Tugman kick)
S - Weed 14 pass from Ross (Hoover kick)
R - Aaron Johnson 1 run (Tugman kick)
S - Bryan Falk 27 run (Hoover kick)
Tre Weed 15 carries for 131 yards, 3TD
@Auburn Riverside 42, Federal Way 14
FW - 14; 0; 0; 0 -- 14
AR - 14; 14; 7; 7 --42
AR - Isaiah Prescott 43 pass from Tiano Malietufa (Griffin Cummins kick)
AR - Prescott 32 run (Cummins kick)
FW - Alphon Tuputala 4 run (kick failed)
FW - Tuputala 2 run (Jeff Tuiasosopo run)
AR - Javon Forward 4 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Sam Braboy 1 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Malietufa 32 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Malietufa 34 run (Eduardo Sosa kick)
Hazen 42, Kennedy Catholic 21
H - 14; 7; 7; 14 -- 42
KC - 7; 6; 0; 8 -- 21
Highlights
Dalvon McNeely, 5 TDs rushing
Kendall Tolton 99 INT return
Kentlake 14, @Mt. Rainier 7
KL - 7; 7; 0; 0 --14
MR - 0; 7; 0; 0 -- 7
KL - Carson Lucas 2 pass from Marques Fualaau (Tyler Hopp kick)
MR - TD (kick)
KL - Tony Heimann 5 pass from Fualaau (Hopp kick)
Tahoma 39, Kent-Meridian 14
T - 0; 12; 27; 0 -- 39
KM - 0; 0; 0; 14 -- 14
T - Connor Lambro 1 run (kick failed)
T - Max Repenn 25 pass from Lambro (2-pt failed)
T - Jerrel Chapman 87 pass from Lambro (Carson Ringhiser kick)
T - Chapman 26 pass from Lambro (Ringhiser kick)
T - Repenn 16 run (kick failed)
T - Lambro 30 run (Abel Valencia kick)
KM - Nate Jones 18 pass from Jassan Kaloga (Israel Marcial kick)
KM - Jaylen Clark 13 pass from Emilio Padillo (Marcial kick)
Stats/Totals
Lambro 10/14, 201 yds, 3 TDs, 8 carries, 71 yds, 2 TDs
Chapman 4 rec, 124 yds, 2 TDs
Central Kitsap 45, @Shelton 0
CK 14;24;7;0--45
S 0;0;0;0--0
CK- Tyler Tubbs 42 pass from Angeles Davila (Brett Dayley kick)
CK - Tubbs 19 pass from Davila (Dayley kick)
CK - Darickus Welborne 30 INT return (Dayley kick)
CK - Garrett Hall 5 run (Dayley kick)
CK - Elijah McGee 37 run (Dayley kick)
CK - Dayley 18 FG
CK - Ja’Qurious Conley 86 kickoff return (Dayley kick)
Angeles Davila 5 for 8 passing for 86 yards and 2 TD
Peninsula 20, @Yelm 6
P 7;7;6;0--20
Y 0;6;0;0;--6
P - Braeden Potter 4 run (Ben Stanford kick)
Y - Kyle Robinson 1 run (Kick blocked)
P - Michael Foreman 4 run (Stanford kick)
P - Burke Griffin 1 run (Kick failed)
Tumwater 45, @Black Hills 7
T 7;17;14;7--45
BH 7;0;0;0--7
T - #23 1 run (Nathan Seaman kick)
BH - Jaden Toussaint 60 (Xavier Bacak)
T - Seaman FG
T - Jakob Holbrook 1 run (Seaman kick)
T - Holbrook 1 run (Seaman kick)
T - Holbrook 19 run (Seaman kick)
T - Dylan Paine 9 run (Seaman kick)
T - Paine 9 run (Seaman kick)
Dylan Paine 25 carries for 192 yards and 2TD
Jakob Holbrook 12 carries for 108 yards and 3 TD
Auburn Mountainview 48, Decatur 27
AM 21; 3; 14; 10--48
D 0; 20; 7; 0--27
AM - Talan Alfrey 8 pass from Sui Daniels (Carlos Huizar kick)
AM - Alfrey 4 pass from Daniels (Huizar kick)
AM - Alfrey 40 pass Daniels (Huizar kick)
D -Tim Hughes 24 run (Kick failed)
D - Quinzy Salu 40 punt block return (Run failed)
D - Hughes 37 run (Run good)
AM - Huizar 27 FG
AM - Bill Benjamin 67 pass to Drew Davenport (Huizar kick)
AM - Davenport 20 INT return (Huizar kick)
D - Hughes 47 run (Andrew Comito kick)
AM - Benjamin 16 pass from Daniels (Huizar kick)
AM - Huizar 27 FG
Sui Daniels 24 for 34 for 242 and 4 TDs
Bill Benjamin 6 catches for 119 yards and 2 TDs
Talan Alfrey 4 catches for 76 yards and 3 TD
Lakes 38, @Stadium 28
L - 6; 19; 6; 7 -- 38
S - 7; 7; 14; 0 -- 28
L - Kyreice Miller 9 run (kick failed)
S - Jacob McLaughlin 3 run (Rodrigo DosSantos kick)
L - Khalil Lewis 40 run (2-pt failed)
L - Manny Borrero-Lewis 1 run (2-pt failed)
L - Miller 38 pass from Liam Bladdow (Bladdow kick)
S - Jaden Crooks 8 pass from Hunter Wendling (DosSantos kick)
S - Nazje Briscoe 49 run (DosSantos kick)
S - Briscoe 49 run (DosSantos kick)
L - Lewis 3 run (kick failed)
L - Na’Hoku Agor 1 run (Bladdow kick)
@Orting 28, Eatonville 27
O - 0;7;14;7--28
E - 6;0;15;6--27
E - Ryan Bailey 20 from Kekoa Visperas (Kick failed)
O - JK Crespo 1 run (Tristan Lea kick)
O - Trevon Carter 9 run (Lea kick)
E - Dylan Derosier 4 pass from Visperas (2 pt. conversion good)
O - Carter 39 run (Lea kick)
E - Ben Johnson 2 run (Devon Morgan)
O - Bryce Mecham 6 run (Lea kick)
E - Tucker Poil 12 pass from Visperas (Pass failed)
@White River 60, Evergreen 0
WR - 30; 17; 6; 7 -- 60
E - 0; 0; 0; 0 -- 0
WR - Luke Northam 16 run (Chris Dominguez kick)
WR - Northam 36 run (Dominguez kick)
WR - Devyn Hager 22 run (Dominguez kick)
WR - Jack Ervien 4 run (Dominguez kick)
WR - Safety
WR - Jacob Selander 24 pass from TJ Strosechein (Dominguez kick)
WR - Connor Andrew 27 FG
WR - Ben Carr 1 run (Andrew kick)
WR - Carr 1 run (kick failed)
WR - Klein Carter 8 run (Andrew kick)
Steilacoom 61, @Clover Park 14
S - 41; 14; 0; 6 -- 61
CP - 0; 6; 8; 0 -- 14
S - TJ Page 8 pass from J.J. Lemming (Nicholas May kick)
S - Jordan Bush-Johnson 47 pass from Lemming (May kick)
S - Emika Ibuka 20 pass from Lemming (May kick)
S - Page 32 pass from Lemming (May kick)
S - Parker Danielson 28 fumble return (May kick)
S - Derick Roberson 34 fumble return (kick failed)
S - Bush-Johnson 42 run (May kick)
CP - Carlos Salinger 4 run (2-pt failed)
S - Roberson 2 run (May kick)
CP - Dardain norman 55 pass from Derick McWilliams (Norman run)
S - Lance Garcia 10 run (kick failed)
Lemming 10/14, 199, 4 TDs
Fife 42, Foster 0
Fi - 14; 0; 14; 14 -- 42
Fo - 0; 0; 0; 0 -- 0
Fi - Xavier Preston 51 run (kick failed)
Fi - Ellion Ramos punt block recovery (Preston run)
Fi - Dashawn Brooks 50 pass from Felani Jennings (kick failed)
Fi - Jennings 60 run (Brooks run)
Fi - Preston 30 run (Duenas kick)
Fi - Nate Garske 2 run (Duenas kick)
Stats
Preston 140 yds, 2 TDs
Jennings 85 yards running
@W.F. West 28, Centralia 0
C- 0; 0; 0; 0 - 0
WFW- 0; 14; 7; 0 - 28
WFW-Nick Wollan 5 run (kick good).
WFW-Ka’imi Henry 5 run (kick good).
WFW-Wollan 45 run (kick good)
WFW-Jaiyden Camoza 26 run (kick good).
Volleyball
Charles Wright 3, Cascade Christian 1
25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18
Highlights: (CW) Nicole Kelly 8 service aces; Natalya Braxton 4 service aces;
Abbie Jackson 12 kills, 3 blocks, 11 assists; Ruby Joy Pikes 7 kills; Ella Limoli 7 digs; Kendall Saalfeld 16 assists, 6 digs
From Oct. 19
Girls Soccer
Bonney Lake 5, @Lincoln 0
Goals: (BL) Summer Kober (Kaylee Coatney assist) 29’; Coatney (Kober assist) 60’; Coatney (Olivia Kirby assist) 64’; Coatney 66’; Coatney (Hannah Shortt assist) 78
Skyview 1, Eastlake 0
Goals: (S) Alison Kremer (Katelyn Reilly assist) 33’
