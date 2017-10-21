Prep roundup: Besst, Glover lead Tahoma to NPSL XC titles; Lincoln’s James Mwaura still one of the nation’s best

Boys Cross Country
Top Performer: Dawson Besst, Tahoma
Finished in 15:42.90 to win 4A NPSL boys cross country title
4A NPSL Championships: Dawson Besst had the best time of the day as not only did he win the 4A NPSL individual title in cross country, he led Tahoma to a team championship as well.
Last year, Besst finished sixth at the state finals. And at these league championships he was the only runner to finish under the 16 minute mark, with a final time of 15 minutes and 42.9 seconds, which guarantees him another spot at next week’s Westside Classic district championships on Oct. 28 in University Place.
Besst wasn’t the only Bear to come in the top five either as teammate Ethan Martin came in second place with a time of 16:02.20. Two members from Todd Beamer followed in AJ Chopra and Alonso Banuelos, and rounding out the top five was Auburn Riverside’s Marcus Sutrick.
Auburn Riverside came in second as a team and Enumclaw finished in third.
3A PCL Championships: James Mwaura of Lincoln continues to prove why he is one of the best runners in the whole nation as he had a strong win in the 3A PCL championship.
Mwaura, ranked in the top five nationally by Dyestat, finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 15:55.10; the only runner to come in under 16 minutes.
Following Mwaura was a pair of Wilson Rams in Casey Bennett (11th last year in 3A state run) and Parker Stachler (24th), finishing at 16:22.70 and 16:23.00 respectively.
Despite all three runners efforts, Lakes was crowned league champion, with Wilson coming in second and Stadium in third.
2A SPSL Championships: Steilacoom had three of the top five runners in the 2A SPSL league championship, leading them to a team title.
Leading the Sentinels was Zach Koivisto, finishing at 16:46.70. Broghan Zimmerman and Josiah Nobles were the others to place in the top five as they got fourth and fifth respectively.
Eatonville came in second for the team title and Washington came in third.
Girls Cross Country
Top Performer: Breanna Glover, Tahoma
Finished in 10:02.50 to win 4A NPSL girls cross country title
4A NPSL Championships: Breanna Glover not only won the 4A NPSL girls cross country title, Tahoma also earned the team crown as well.
Glover finished with a time of 19:02.50 seconds, finishing nearly 19 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hunter Storm of Enumclaw. Her final time was 19:21.40.
The other Bear to come in the top five was Moira Woods, finishing fourth with a time of 19:44.20.
Thomas Jefferson came in second for the team title, and Enumclaw would finish third.
3A PCL Championships: Stadium and Wilson battled each other on the trail as both schools filled up the top five finishers in the 3A PCL title.
Ultimately, the Tigers would be crowned league champs, but it was Rachel McAmis that would be the individual winner for the Rams. McAmis’ final time was 19:23.90.
Right behind her was Annika Van Vlack coming in at 19:35.30, and Danielle Freshwaters at 19:37.70 — both for Stadium.
Wilson was able to hold on for third in the league standings, falling just short of edging out Lincoln for the second place spot.
2A SPSL Championships: Madeline Drennen of Orting was the winner in the 2A SPSL championships, finishing with a 20:12.40 finish.
However, the Cardinals finished in seventh as a team overall. White River won the league title with Steilacoom coming in second and Highline in thrid.
The best finisher for the Hornets was Makayla Melcher, finishing third overall with a time of 20:42.00.
FOOTBALL
Emerald Ridge 19, South Kitsap 3: The Jaguars won their first game of the season.
Emerald Ridge (1-7) held a 6-3 lead at halftime on a two-yard touchdown run by Mosiah Lui, a University of Utah commit. It pushed its lead when Jakob Hasenauer ran for a 61-yard score in the fourth quarter and Christian Garcia later added a five-yard TD run.
Boys Cross Country
4A NPSL Championships
Team scores: 1. Tahoma 33; 2. Auburn Riverside 116; 3. Enumclaw 129; 4. Auburn Mountainview 140; 5. Todd Beamer 148; 6. Hazen 153; 7. Kentwood 167; 8. Kentridge 198; 9. Kentlake 201; 10. Mt. Rainier 246; 11. Thomas Jefferson 290; 12. Kent-Meridian 317; 13. Auburn 338; 14. Federal Way 368; 15. Kennedy Catholic 426; 16. Decatur 448
Top 5: 1. Dawson Besst (T) 15:42.90; 2. Ethan Martin (T) 16:02.20; 3. AJ Chopra (TB) 16:07.10; 4. Alonso Banuelos (TB) 16:11.20; 5. Marcus Sutrick (AR) 16:13.90
3A PCL Championships
Team scores: 1. Lakes 52; 2. Wilson 58; 3. Stadium 72; 4. Bonney Lake 94; 5. Bethel 111; 6. Lincoln 142; 7. Spanaway Lake 185
Top 5: 1. James Mwaura (L) 15:55.10; 2. Casey Bennett (W) 16:22.70; 3. Parker Stachler (W) 16:23.0; 4. Zach Marien (S) 16:42.50; 5. Cameron McCann (B) 16:58.80
2A SPSL Championships
Team scores: 1. Steilacoom 35; 2. Eatonville 65; 3. Washington 107; 4. Lindbergh 135; 5. Orting 186; 6. Highline 189; 7. Fife 199; 8. Evergreen 211; 9. River Ridge 222; 10. Renton 224; 11. White River 252; 12. Franklin Pierce 261; 13. Foster 321; 14. Clover Park 397; 15. Foss 442; 16. Tyee 464
Top 5: 1. Zach Koivisto (S) 16:46.70; 2. Tyler Hughey (L) 16:52.20; 3. Rudu Wani (FP) 16:56.00; 4. Broghan Zimmerman (S) 17:06.10; 5. Josiah Nobles (S) 17:25.90
Girls Cross Country
4A NPSL Championships
Team scores: 1. Tahoma 40; 2. Thomas Jefferson 89; 3. Enumclaw 114; 4. Federal Way 116; 5. Kentridge 183; 6. Mt. Rainier 186; 7. Auburn Riverside 222; 7. Hazen 222; 9. Kennedy Catholic 225; 10. Kentlake 248; 11. Auburn Mountainview 260; 12. Todd Beamer 270; 13. Kent-Meridian 271; 14. Kentwood 361; 15. Auburn 427; 16. Decatur 439
Top 5: 1. Breanna Glover (T) 19:02.50; 2. Hunter Storm (E) 19:21.40; 3. Marissa Tweedy (KC) 19:36.20; 4. Moira Woods (T) 19:44.20; 5. Samantha Goedde (AMV) 19:52.50
3A PCL Championships
Team scores: 1. Stadium 36; 2. Lincoln 50; 3. Wilson 58; 4. Lakes 118; 4. Bethel 118; 6. Bonney Lake 167; 7. Spanaway Lake 170
Top 5: 1. Rachel McAmis (W) 19:23.90; 2. Annika Van Vlack (S) 19:35.30; 3. Danielle Freshwaters (S) 19:37.70; 4. Mackenize Richards (W) 20:12.90; 5. Quinn O’Hanlon (S) 20:21.50
2A SPSL Championship
Team scores: 1. White River 66; 2. Steilacoom 81; 3. Highline 134; 4. Renton 147; 4. Eatonville 147; 6. Lindbergh 155; 7. Orting 180; 8. Foster 193; 9. Franklin Pierce 196; 10. Washington 200; 11. River Ridge 214; 12. Tyee 322; 13. Foss 380; 14. Evergreen 393
Top 5: 1. Madeline Drennen (O) 20:12.40; 2. Stephanie Martz (L) 20:21.90; 3. Makayla Melcher (WR) 20:42.00; 4. Abigail Hubbard (S) 20:46.40; 5. Isabelle Snyder (E) 20:51.60
Girls Swimming
4A NPSL championships
Team scores: 1. Tahoma 268, 2. Kentridge 212, 3. Kennedy Catholic 180.5, 4. Mount Rainier 174, 5. Hazen 96, 6. Enumclaw 94.5, 7, Federal Way 91, 8. Kentwood 64, 9. Auburn Riverside 52, 10. Thomas Jefferson 37, 10. Kentlake 37, 12. Kent-Meridian 24, 12. Auburn Mountainview 24, 14. Todd Beamer 22, 15. Auburn 16, 16. Decatur 3.
200 medley relay: Mount Rainier (Alicia Reiff, Lindsey Weller, Grace Felner, Reagan Marek) 1:55.63
200 freestyle relay: Grace Felner (Mount Rainier) 1:57.57
200 individual medley: Blakely Amelia (Tahoma) 2:15.88
50 freestyle: Abby Matern (Tahoma) 26.08
Diving: Abbie Carlson (Enumclaw) 333.85
100 butterfly: Shayla Markle (Kennedy Catholic) 58.43
100 freestyle: Grace Felner (Mount Rainier) 52.51
500 freestyle: Emiri Nishizawa (Tahoma) 5:36.94
200 freestyle relay: Tahoma (Amelia Blakely, Iliana Hammerstrom, Abby Mattern, Emiri Nishizawa) 1:44.39
100 backstroke: Shalya Markle (Kennedy Catholic) 1:00.90
100 breaststroke: Elise Pratt (Enumclaw) 1:11.08
400 freestyle relay: Kentridge (Bridget Cleary, Jaden Keatts, Grace Gallagher, Lauren Briggs) 3:48.88
4A SPSL championships
Team Scores: 1. Curtis 301; 2. Olympia 245; 3. Puyallup 220; 4. Sumner 199; 5. Emerald Ridge 138; 6. Rogers 92; 7. Graham-Kapowsin 60; 7. South Kitsap 60
200 Medley: C (Leigh Lopez-Silvers, Gabriella Lawrence, Molly Hickey, Julia Kuharenko) 1:54.03
200 Free: Kacey Kiuchi (P) 1:55.23
200 IM: M. Hickey (C) 2:17.11
50 Free: McKenna Hayes (ER) 24.93
Diving: Heather Hopkins (R) 341.55
100 Fly: L. Lopez-Silvers (C) 59.50
100 Free: M. Hayes (ER) 55.51
500 Free: K. Kiuchi (P) 5:13.23
200 Free Relay: C (M. Hickey, J. Kuharenko, Katie VanZonnezeld, Emily VanZonnezeld) 1:45.61
100 Back: Lauren Wilson (O) 1:03.49
100 Breast: G. lawrence (C) 1:10.00
400 Free Relay: C (E. VanZonnezeld, K. VanZonnezeld, Andrea Sprout, L. Lopez-Silvers) 3:49.47
3A PCL Championships
200 Medley: Stadium (Sydney Britton, Cierra McCarty, Abby Lavold, Riley Anderson) 2:00.32
200 Free: C. McCarty (S) 2:03.42
200 IM: Kailyn Fleeman (Bonney Lake) 2:24.20
50 Free: R. Anderson (S) 26.45
Diving: Abby Pinchak (Wilson) 270.65
100 Fly: A. Lavold (S) 1:04.09
100 Free: C. McCarty (S) 56.77
500 Free: K. Fleeman (BL) 5:31.73
200 Free Relay: S (A. Lavold, Maggie Smith, Dani Hopkins, R. Anderson) 1:52.33
100 Back: S. Britton (S) 1:07.03
100 Breast: A. Lavod (S) 1:15.52
400 Free Relay: S (Skyler Bowen-Laudenslager, S. Brotton, D. Hopkins, C. McCarty) 4:11.08
Boys water polo
Curtis 18, Gig Harbor 5
Multiple goals: (C) Nathan March 5, Brevin Gronlund 4, Alex Hwang 2, Justin Riggins 2, Chase Mageo 2; (GH) Chris Finch 2
Boys Tennis
2A District Playoffs
Finals (both spots go to state): Colton Smith (Tumwater) d. Spencer Cultice (Ridgefield) 6-4, 7-5
