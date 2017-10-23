Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 23

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. Mead
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Skyline
5. West Valley of Yakima
6. Puyallup
7. Richland
8. Curtis
9. Camas
10. Emerald Ridge
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Gig Harbor
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Mt. Spokane
5. Capital
6. Ferndale
7. Prairie
8. Squalicum
9. Roosevelt
10. Bellevue
CLASS 2A
1. Burlington-Edison
2. White River
3. Archbishop Murphy
4. North Kitsap
5. Tumwater
6. Pullman
7. Woodland
8. Lynden
9. Black Hills
10. Ellensburg
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Cascade of Leavenworth
3. Lynden Christian
4. King’s
5. Connell
6. Castle Rock
7. Freeman
8. Granger
9. South Whidbey
10. Cascade Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Mossyrock
2. Napavine
3. Life Christian
4. Kalama
5. Northwest Christian of Lacey
6. Colfax
7. LaConner
8. Brewster
9. Kittitas
10. Toutle Lake
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Pomeroy
3. Quilcene
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5. Colton
6. Selkirk
7. Rainier Christian
8. Wilson Creek
9. Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus
10. Sunnyside Christian
