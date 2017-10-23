The Gig Harbor High School volleyball team warms up in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
High School Sports

Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 23

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 23, 2017 12:01 PM

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

ICYMI: ‘Fired up’ White River volleyball stays unbeaten, continues win streak over rival Fife

ICYMI: Princesses from ‘Frozen’? No, Annika and Elsa are Fife’s volleyball phenoms

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. Mead

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Skyline

5. West Valley of Yakima

6. Puyallup

7. Richland

8. Curtis

9. Camas

10. Emerald Ridge

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Gig Harbor

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Mt. Spokane

5. Capital

6. Ferndale

7. Prairie

8. Squalicum

9. Roosevelt

10. Bellevue

CLASS 2A

1. Burlington-Edison

2. White River

3. Archbishop Murphy

4. North Kitsap

5. Tumwater

6. Pullman

7. Woodland

8. Lynden

9. Black Hills

10. Ellensburg

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Cascade of Leavenworth

3. Lynden Christian

4. King’s

5. Connell

6. Castle Rock

7. Freeman

8. Granger

9. South Whidbey

10. Cascade Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Mossyrock

2. Napavine

3. Life Christian

4. Kalama

5. Northwest Christian of Lacey

6. Colfax

7. LaConner

8. Brewster

9. Kittitas

10. Toutle Lake

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Pomeroy

3. Quilcene

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

5. Colton

6. Selkirk

7. Rainier Christian

8. Wilson Creek

9. Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus

10. Sunnyside Christian

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

