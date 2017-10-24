Prep roundup: Katelyn Sok leads Jefferson soccer past Enumclaw; Tahoma volleyball clinches 4A NPSL Cascade title

Girls Soccer
Top Performer: Katelyn Sok, Thomas Jefferson
Scored two goals in 4-3 win over Enumclaw
Thomas Jefferson 4, Enumclaw 3: It was an intense match between the Raiders and the Hornets that saw Thomas Jefferson narrowly come out on top.
“It was our senior night and it was a battle back and forth,” Thomas Jefferson Josh Hauck said. “It was a shootout all night.”
The game was tied at half 2-2 which made it even more of an exciting finale in the second half.
That made it so that someone needed to step up for Thomas Jefferson, and that person ended up being Katelyn Sok who scored two goals in the second half to seal the win.
“Katelyn was definitely a difference maker,” Hauck said.
Enumclaw 10-3-2; 10-2-1 4A NPSL Olympic) still sits three points ahead of Jefferson (9-3-1; 9-3-1) atop the league standings with one match remaining. Enumclaw faces Auburn on Wednesday and Jefferson faces Todd Beamer.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside
15 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace in 3-0 win over Auburn Mountainview
Tahoma 3, Kennedy Catholic 2: That’s what you call a Cascade comeback.
The Bears rallied from a 2-0 deficit to clinch the 4A NPSL Cascade title with a 19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 15-6 comeback victory over the Lancers. It was Kennedy Catholic’s second loss of the season and first in league play – coming in the regular-season finale.
That means Tahoma (10-4; 7-0 4A NPSL Cascade) earns the No. 1 seed to the 4A NPSL tournament, which begins on Thursday. Kennedy is the No. 2 seed.
Emily Smith led the Bears with 18 kills and 16 digs and Paige Anthony Added 11 kills and 14 digs. Patience O’Neal had 16 kills and four blocks and Kennedy Kibby had 51 assists.
Auburn Riverside 3, Auburn Mountainview 0: The Ravens shut out the Lions in a decisive victory winning in straight sets 25-19, 25-7, 25-11.
The Lions were competitive in the first set but struggled to battle back in the later sets as Auburn Riverside senior Calley Heilborn was a force to be reckoned with getting 15 kills, 8 digs and 1 ace in the dominant all-around win.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 3, Tacoma Baptist 2: It was a tight battle between the Hawks and the Crusaders as both teams traded sets with Mount Rainier Lutheran coming out on top.
That victory required a come from behind victory as the Hawks had won the first set 25-23 only to then find themselves dropping the next two sets. They had to win the next two sets and did just that to get the narrow win.
North Thurston 3, Timberline 1: The Rams beat out the Blazers in four sets winning 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19.
253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
Girls Soccer
@Thomas Jefferson 4, Enumclaw 3
Goals: (TJ) Hailey Still (Aliyah Ramil assist) 5’; (E) Camryn Hayett 11’; (E) Rén Olson 30’; (TJ) Myla Myers (Still assist) 36’; (TJ) Katelyn Sok (Still assist) 48’; (E) Monica Brown 49’; (TJ) Sok (Raisa Pleasants assist) 61’
Volleyball
@North Thurston 3, Timberline 1
25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Highlights: (T) Kasey Louis 14 kills, 18 digs, 4 blocks; Hanna Johnson 11 kills, 25 digs, 2 aces; Daja Togiola 6 kills, 18 digs, 14 assists, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Elizabeth Yandle 1 kill, 26 assists, 9 digs; Jo Osborn 20 digs; Raja Togiola 19 digs, 1 ace
Auburn Riverside 3, @Auburn Mountainview 0
25-19, 25-7, 25-11
Highlights:
(AR) Calley Heilborn 15 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Kate Pestova 12 kills, 1 block, 15 digs; Brianna Ingram 1 block, 1 ace; Ciera Zimmerman 1.5 blocks, 33 assists, 1 ace; Anna Maracich 5 aces, 1.5 blocks
(AM) Jenna Lacey 5 kills, 5 digs; Jaylynn Sele 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Bailey Williams 9 assists, 1 block, 7 digs; Haylee Hooper 5 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills, 1 ace
@Mount Rainier Lutheran 3, Tacoma Baptist 2
25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-16, 16-14
Highlights: (TB) Isabella Thomas 8 kills, 3 aces, 25 digs; Hannah Peterson 7 kills, 18 digs
Tahoma 3, Kennedy Catholic 2
19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 15-6,
Highlights: (T) Emily Smith--18 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks; Patience O'Neal--16 kills, 4 blocks; Paige Anthony--11 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Kennedy Kibby--51 assists; McKenna Peters--11 digs; Lidia Zahajko--9 digs; Karlee Lewis--2 aces; Chey Jones--3 blocks
Comments