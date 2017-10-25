Prep roundup: River Ridge edges Eatonville, Orting in three-way football playoff; Curtis volleyball clinches 4A SPSL’s top seed

FOOTBALL
Three-way tiebreaker
Game 1: Eatonville 54, Orting 20
Game 2: River Ridge 14, Eatonville 0
So that 54-point total for the Cruisers in the first game – keep in mind that’s in one half of football.
But Eatonville wasn’t able to continue that surge into the next mini-playoff game against River Ridge. So here’s how the matchups will work for the 2A SPSL seeding games this weekend:
▪ River Ridge is the 2A SPSL Sound’s No. 2 seed and will face Franklin Pierce (in a rematch of last year’s 2A SPSL title game) for the league’s third or fourth seed to the district playoffs. That game is 8 p.m. Friday at Franklin Pierce Stadium.
▪ Eatonville is the Sound’s No. 3 seed and will face White River for the league’s fifth or sixth seed to the district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at White River.
▪ Orting got the least desirable outcome of the three teams. It plays Washington at 5 p.m. Friday at Franklin Pierce Stadium in a winner-to-playoffs, loser-out game. River Ridge and Eatonville are guaranteed spots in the playoffs.
The three schools were tied entering Tuesday, each with 4-2 records in league. So they’d play one half of football against each other to determine the slots to the 2A SPSL crossover games.
It started with all Eatonville against Orting. The Cruisers scored so many points because of Orting turnovers. The first two scores were off Caden Jumper’s interception return and then Zach Smith returned one 75 yards. They each had one more interception TD.
Ryan Bailey caught an 11-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas (who is filling in for injured junior captain Tristan Schoepf) and Eatonville took a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
There were then eight more touchdowns before this one-half of football ended. Jumper had four TDs, including the two pick-sixes, a 75-yard receiving TD and a seven-yard rushing TD.
So Eatonville advanced to face River Ridge, the defending 2A SPSL Sound champion. After a scoreless first quarter, Maleko Mina got the Hawks on the scoreboard with an 11-yard TD run with 10:30 left. Tomasi Manu added the nail in the coffin with his 65-yard TD run with 2:15 remaining.
Steilacoom is the 2A SPSL Sound’s top seed and will face 2A SPSL Mountain champion Fife on Friday at Fife.
Volleyball
Top performer: Keegan Strobeck, White River
23 kills in win over Foss
4A SPSL Champion?
Emerald Ridge 3, Bellarmine Prep 0
Curtis 3, Graham-Kapowsin 1
Puyallup 3, South Kitsap 0 ...
Emerald Ridge, Curtis and Puyallup finished the regular season tied atop the 4A SPSL standings at 7-1. And Emerald Ridge beat Curtis, Curtis beat Puyallup and Puyallup beat Emerald Ridge.
So who’s the regular-season champion?
That apparently went to Curtis. The tiebreaker was based off of set percentage and it capped its regular season with a 3-1 win over Graham-Kapowsin.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean much when it comes to the 4A SPSL tournament, which runs Thursday and Saturday at Sumner High School. Curtis is the No. 1 seed, Puyallup is No. 2 and Emerald Ridge No. 3, but Puyallup was the No. 1 seed last year and it lost in the tournament title to Bellarmine Prep.
So they’ll have to settle the 4A SPSL supremacy on the court, again.
The Jaguars made a push for the league title after handing Curtis is first loss last week. Then it shut out Bellarmine Prep on Tuesday behind Jadyn Mullen’s 33 assists, eight digs, and two blocks. Kava Durr chipped in 16 kills, two blocks, and seven digs.
Trying to match the Jaguars’ play for the Lions (5-8, 4-4 SPSL) was Hannah Pukis. Pukis led Bellarmine with 10 kills, 24 assists, and eight digs.
Tumwater 3, Rochester 0: Even without their two starting outside hitters and playing with a new lineup, the T-Birds were still able to handle their business against the Warriors.
Leading the way was Sarah Schultz, as she finished with three aces, 38 assists, and nine digs. Ellie Bosch and Leah Karns both came up with nine kills as well.
Capital 3, Yelm 0: The Cougars’ defense was too strong for the Tornados as they did not score more than 16 points in the match.
Leading for Capital was Devyn Oestreich, earning 10 kills, and got three aces on her 7-for-8 night serving. Elise Meath was part of the stellar defense as she had nine digs and went 8-for10 serving.
Charles Wright 3, Vashon 0: Kendall Saalfeld was all over the court for the Tarriers as they took down the Pirates.
Saafeld led her team with four aces, 21 assists, and nine digs; spreading around the offense while being the best defensive player on the court as well.
Abbie Jackson also had a strong performance, earning five aces, 18 kills, and seven assists.
White River 3, Foss 0: Keegan Strobeck’s 23 kills were certainly a boost to the Hornets as they took down the Falcons and continued their perfect season.
Hope Baldyga also got 35 assists for White River (14-0, 13-0 SPSL), while Khalia Craig got 10 kills, four aces and seven digs for Foss (5-9, 5-8 SPSL).
Orting 3, Renton 0: The Cardinals were once again led by Sarah Fohn as she earned eight kills, 16 assists, and three aces.
Angela Moreno also threw in six kills, three aces, and a block, and Holly Thomas got eight kills and a block for Orting (12-1, 12-1 SPSL Sound).
Steilacoom 3, Highline 0: After a slow start in the match, the Sentinels edged out the Pirates behind the play of Rachel Brown.
Brown had 10 digs and six kills for Steilacoom (10-5, 10-4 SPSL Sound) and CJ Dela Cruz also had 23 assists, seven digs, five aces and two kills.
Girls Soccer
Top performer: Kylee James, Auburn Riverside
Scored 3 goals in win over Federal Way
Auburn Riverside 4, Federal Way 0: Kylee James may just be a freshman, but she had a big-time night against the Eagles.
James collected her first career hat trick, scoring in the 18th, 76th and 78th minutes. The only other Auburn Riverside (8-5-2, 6-5-2 NPSL Olympic) goal came from Talia Danielson in the sixth minute.
Bella Reckling shutout Federal Way (2-13-0, 1-12-0 NPSL Olympic) as well.
Bonney Lake 2, Spanaway Lake 0: No goals were scored until midway through the second half, but when they were, they came off the foot of Kaylee Coatney.
Coatney scored both of the Panther’s goals, the first coming in the 66th minute and the next in the 73rd minute. Brey Bixler assisted on Coatney’s first goal and Payton Schelin was on the second.
Eliza Christensen had five saves in her shutout performance for Bonney Lake (12-2-0, 11-2-0 PCL).
Gig Harbor 6, Yelm 1: Alyssa Gray scored twice and had an assist in the Tides win over the Tornados.
Gray scored in the 29th and 31st minutes of the match and assisting on the Carolyn Merrick goal scored in the 27th minute.
Merrick was also fairly busy in the match as well, as she earned two assists on top of her goal. She assisted on Gray’s first goal and again in the 44th minute when Grace Neil found the back of the net.
Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 1: Nicole Soupley scored twice and had an assist in the Cougars win over the Warriors.
Soupley scored in the 16th and 33rd minute and was the assist on Hannah Beardemphl’s goal in the 50th minute. Beardemphl herself had two assists as well; the first on a Kate Jung goal in the 31st minute and the second on Soupley’s second goal as well.
Cascade Christian (12-2-1, 6-1-1 Nisqually) was a minute away from the shutout as well until a last-minute goal by Megan Henderson gave the Warriors (1-6-2, 0-6-1 Nisqually) their lone goal.
Boys Water Polo
Auburn Riverside 14, Enumclaw 7
Multiple goals: (AR) E. Celver 5, AJ Pritchard 3; (E) B. Stark 3, B. Hauswirth 2
Curtis 18, Newport 7
Multiple goals: (C) Jorge Melendez 5, Chase Mageo 4, Kevin Park 2; (N) Benjamin Golan 5
Puyallup 13, Rogers 7
Multiple goals: (P) Carson Braddock 4, Levi Kiuchi 4; (R) Adam Ward 4
From Oct. 23
Volleyball
Tahoma 3, Kennedy Catholic 2
19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 15-6
Highlights: (T) Emily Smith 18 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks; Patience O'Neal 16 kills, 4 blocks; Paige Anthony 11 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Kennedy Kibby 51 assists; McKenna Peters 11 digs; Lidia Zahajko 9 digs; Karlee Lewis 2 aces; Chey Jones 3 blocks
