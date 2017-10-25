Jadon Fett gets hyped before the game. Bonney Lake played Lincoln in a football game at Sunset Stadium in Sumner, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
High School Sports

Seven locals ranked statewide entering final week of regular season

By Lauren Smith

October 25, 2017 12:44 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (8-0), 8 votes

2. Woodinville (8-0), 3

3. Richland (8-0), 1

4. Monroe (8-0)

5. Union (7-1)

6. Graham-Kapowsin (7-1)

7. Puyallup (7-1)

8. Chiawana (6-2)

9. Central Valley (7-1)

10. Gonzaga Prep (6-2)

Receiving votes: Lake Stevens.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (8-0), 12 votes

2. Ferndale (8-0)

2 (tie). O’Dea (7-1)

4. Bellevue (7-1)

5. Kamiakin (7-1)

6. Lincoln (7-1)

7. Timberline (8-0)

8. Edmonds-Woodway (7-1)

9. Oak Harbor (7-1)

10. Mt. Spokane (6-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (7-1), 12

2. Hockinson (8-0)

3. Tumwater (6-2), 1

4. West Valley of Spokane (8-0)

5. Fife (8-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (7-1)

7. North Kitsap (8-0)

8. Selah (7-0)

9. W.F. West (7-1)

10. Sedro-Woolley (5-3)

10 (tie). Lakewood (6-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (8-0), 12

2. Connell (7-1)

3. Meridian (8-0), 1

4. Montesano (8-0)

5. Colville (7-1)

6. Cascade Christian (7-1)

7. Okanogan (7-0)

8. Zillah (7-1)

9. LaCenter (5-2)

9 (tie). Mount Baker (6-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (8-0), 10

2. Liberty of Spangle (8-0), 2

3. Napavine (7-1)

4. Adna (7-1)

5. Davenport (6-2)

6. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (6-2)

7. Rainier (6-2)

8. Manson (8-0)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (7-1)

10. Wahkiakum (6-2)

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (7-0), 7

2. Sunnyside Christian (8-0), 3

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-1)

4. Cusick (7-1)

5. Quilcene (7-0)

Receiving votes: None.

