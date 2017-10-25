TNT high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 25

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
Records entering Oct. 25.
Class 4A
1. Central Valley (12-0-0)
2. Kennedy Catholic (12-0-3)
3. Issaquah (14-1-0)
4. Puyallup (12-0-3)
5. Skyline (13-2-0)
6. Jackson (12-1-0)
7. Wenatchee (13-2-0)
8. Camas (11-2-2)
9. Lake Stevens (11-2-1)
10. Sumner (10-3-2)
Class 3A
1. Kamiakin (15-0-0)
2. Stadium (14-0-0)
3. Mercer Island (11-1-1)
4. Bonney Lake (12-2-0)
5. Gig Harbor (13-2-0)
6. Ingraham (14-2-0)
7. Snohomish (12-2-2)
8. Seattle Prep (10-2-2)
9. Mountain View (10-3-3)
10. Roosevelt (9-5-1)
Class 2A
1. White River (15-0-0)
2. Black Hills (13-2-0)
3. Liberty of Issaquah (12-2-1)
4. Bellingham (12-2-2)
5. Ellensburg (10-3-0)
6. Selah (12-2-1)
7. Fife (11-2-2)
8. Columbia River (12-2-1)
9. Cedarcrest (11-1-3)
10. Archbishop Murphy (10-3-3)
Class 1A
1. Cascade-Leavenworth (14-0-1)
2. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (15-1-0)
3. Klahowya (14-1-0)
4. Montesano (13-1-1)
5. Bellevue Christian (11-2-1)
6. Cascade Christian (12-2-1)
7. Overlake (13-1-1)
8. La Salle (13-1-0)
9. Freeman (11-3-0)
10. Warden (12-2-0)
Class 2B/1B
1. Brewster (14-0-0)
2. Adna (12-2-0)
3. Liberty Bell (12-3-0)
4. La Conner (10-3-0)
5. Life Christian (10-3-0)
6. Friday Harbor (11-3-1)
7. Kalama (11-4-0)
8. Ocosta (9-5-0)
9. Northwest Christian (8-5-0)
10. St. George’s (7-4-1)
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments