Black Hills senior forward Syndey Lowe during a game against Rochester at Tumwater District Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.
Black Hills senior forward Syndey Lowe during a game against Rochester at Tumwater District Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills senior forward Syndey Lowe during a game against Rochester at Tumwater District Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

TNT high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 25

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

October 25, 2017 8:05 PM

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS

Records entering Oct. 25.

Class 4A

1. Central Valley (12-0-0)

2. Kennedy Catholic (12-0-3)

3. Issaquah (14-1-0)

4. Puyallup (12-0-3)

5. Skyline (13-2-0)

6. Jackson (12-1-0)

7. Wenatchee (13-2-0)

8. Camas (11-2-2)

9. Lake Stevens (11-2-1)

10. Sumner (10-3-2)

Class 3A

1. Kamiakin (15-0-0)

2. Stadium (14-0-0)

3. Mercer Island (11-1-1)

4. Bonney Lake (12-2-0)

5. Gig Harbor (13-2-0)

6. Ingraham (14-2-0)

7. Snohomish (12-2-2)

8. Seattle Prep (10-2-2)

9. Mountain View (10-3-3)

10. Roosevelt (9-5-1)

Class 2A

1. White River (15-0-0)

2. Black Hills (13-2-0)

3. Liberty of Issaquah (12-2-1)

4. Bellingham (12-2-2)

5. Ellensburg (10-3-0)

6. Selah (12-2-1)

7. Fife (11-2-2)

8. Columbia River (12-2-1)

9. Cedarcrest (11-1-3)

10. Archbishop Murphy (10-3-3)

Class 1A

1. Cascade-Leavenworth (14-0-1)

2. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (15-1-0)

3. Klahowya (14-1-0)

4. Montesano (13-1-1)

5. Bellevue Christian (11-2-1)

6. Cascade Christian (12-2-1)

7. Overlake (13-1-1)

8. La Salle (13-1-0)

9. Freeman (11-3-0)

10. Warden (12-2-0)

Class 2B/1B

1. Brewster (14-0-0)

2. Adna (12-2-0)

3. Liberty Bell (12-3-0)

4. La Conner (10-3-0)

5. Life Christian (10-3-0)

6. Friday Harbor (11-3-1)

7. Kalama (11-4-0)

8. Ocosta (9-5-0)

9. Northwest Christian (8-5-0)

10. St. George’s (7-4-1)

preps@thenewstribune.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Tristian Kwon leads Lincoln to 62–14 win over Bonney Lake

    Tristian Kwon had 13 carries for a season-high 185 yards and four total touchdowns as the Lincoln High School football team cruised to a 62-14 victory over Bonney Lake on Friday to clinch the 3A Pierce County League title.

Highlights as Tristian Kwon leads Lincoln to 62–14 win over Bonney Lake

Highlights as Tristian Kwon leads Lincoln to 62–14 win over Bonney Lake 2:35

Highlights as Tristian Kwon leads Lincoln to 62–14 win over Bonney Lake
Lincoln coach says he got encouragment from visit with UW coach Chris Petersen 3:29

Lincoln coach says he got encouragment from visit with UW coach Chris Petersen
Lakes coach Dave Miller discusses 38–28 win over Stadium 0:54

Lakes coach Dave Miller discusses 38–28 win over Stadium

View More Video