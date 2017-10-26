Prep roundup: Enumclaw clinches 4A NPSL Olympic soccer title; Charles Wright takes 1A Nisqually vollleyball title

Girls Soccer
Top performer: Becca Lindberg, Enumclaw
Scored 2 goals in shut out win over Auburn
Enumclaw 4, Auburn 0: Becca Lindberg’s big game and a defensive shut out led to w decisive win for the Hornets.
And this win clinched the 4A NPSL Olympic title for Enumclaw (11-3-2; 11-2-1).
Lindberg got the team off to a strong start, scoring the first goal in the sixth minute and scored another goal in the 38th minute.
Sawyer Anderson also had a strong game, finishing with one goal and two assists, one of which was to Lindberg.
Combining for the shutout were keepers Gabby Quinnett and Claire Lewis.
The division title means Enumclaw gets a bye into the second round of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright
23 kills, 5 aces, 15 assists and 10 digs in 3-1 win over Bellevue Christian
Charles Wright 3, Bellevue Christian 1: When the Tarriers needed it most, Abbie Jackson stepped up the most.
The 6-foot University of Houston commit was dominant, giving Charles Wright (11-4; 7-1 1A Nisqually) won its eighth consecutive game with 23 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs and five aces. And the Tarriers clinched the 1A Nisqually League title with the win, taking this one, 27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 26-24 over the Vikings.
Since starting the season 3-5, Charles Wright hasn’t lost since. It will take the No. 1 seed from the Nisqually League to the 1A West Central District tournament.
The Tarriers will face the winner of Cascade Christian-Klahowya on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Charles Wright. If they win that match, they advance to the district title later that night.
TNT preps: 253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
GIRLS SOCCER
Enumclaw 4, Auburn 0
Goals: (E) Becca Lindberg (Sawyer Anderson assist) 6’; Anderson (Bethany Blair assist) 24’; Lindberg (Marissa McFarland assist) 38’; Oliva Quinnett (Anderson assist) 43’
Shutout: Gabby Quinnett and Claire Lewis
Volleyball
Charles Wright 3, @Bellevue Christian 1
27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 26-24
Highlights: (CW) Abbie Jackson 5 aces, 23 kills, 15 assists, and 10 digs; Natalya Braxton 4 service aces; RubyJoy Pikes 13 kills; Nicole Kelly 6 blocks; Kendall Saalfeld 21 assists
Comments