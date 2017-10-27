Prep roundup: Hazen thrwarts Tahoma’s title bid with OT win; G-K’s Dylan Morris lights up Rogers

Football
Top Performer: Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin
21-for-28, 324 yards, 7 TDs in win over Rogers
Hazen 48, Tahoma 41, OT: The Highlanders rallied from a three-score deficit to tie the game in the final minute and thwart the Bears’ chance at taking the 4A NPSL Cascade title.
Delvon McNeely ran for the overtime, game-winning touchdown for Hazen (7-2; 6-1 4A NPSL Cascade). Tahoma had a chance to answer but was stopped on fourth-and-1.
This means the Highlanders can clinch the league title if it gets some help from Kentlake on Friday with a win over Kentwood. If Kentwood wins, then it is the league champion and takes a No. 1 seed to the district playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. It is the only NPSL team that has beat Hazen this year (thanks to a game-winning TD in a 52-48 win that bounced off a Hazen defender’s hands).
The No. 1 seed from the division faces Jackson in the first round of the district playoffs. The No. 2 seed faces Sumner, the third seed plays the winner of Camas-Union and the fourth seed plays the winner of Monroe-Lake Stevens.
Graham-Kapowsin 70, Rogers 41: Both teams weren’t having much of a problem scoring but the Eagles just scored more thanks to quarterback Dylan Morris.
Morris, a University of Washington commit, was unstoppable going 21 for 28 passing to get a total of 324 yards and seven touchdowns.
Graham-Kapowsin (8-1) had already secured the 4A SPSL’s No. 2 seed and will face either Todd Beamer or Auburn Mountainview in the district playoffs next week.
Rogers kept pace, trailing the Eagles 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, and the Rams tied it up when Angel Sanchez returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown near the start of the second quarter.
But Morris went back to work. He found DeAngelo Biggs for a 69-yard TD pass then Tre Mason for a two-yard score to make it 35-21. Rogers answered, but Morris fired back with a 46-yard TD to Mason as G-K scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Viliami Hansen added 153 rushing yards on 14 carries for Graham-Kapowsin and Mason caught nine passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Kentridge 41, Kent-Meridian 20: The Chargers had a dominant win over the Royals in a performance that saw them start strong right out of the gate.
The Chargers drew first blood with Jaron Gonzales getting a monstrous 65 yard run all the way to score.
Gonzalez ran 17 times for 188 yards with the touchdown.
Then quarterback Natano Woods got some touchdowns of his own, consistently passing to Michael Faber as Kentridge scored 21 in the first quarter.
Ben Victoria caught three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown and Michael Faber caught five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. This was Faber’s fifth consecutive game with at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown, bringing his season total to 699 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kent-Meridian quarterback Isaac Cordova was 12-for-26 for 178 yards with Jaylen Clark catching six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Tacoma Baptist 63, Muckleshoot 16: Logan Kitselman ran for 225 yards on 11 carries and finished with 339 all-purpose yards in the Crusaders’ big win.
Kitselman scored six touchdowns as Tacoma Baptist built a 43-0 lead in the second quarter.
Girls Soccer
Top performer: Haleigh Delaire, Bonney Lake
Scored 2 goals, 1 assist in win over Lakes
Thomas Jefferson 1, Todd Beamer 0: An early goal was the big difference for the Raiders to earn the road win over the Titans.
In the first minute, Daphne Blanco-Ramirez played the ball from the midfield, passing it to Hailey Still. As Still got the ball, Cindy Roberts broke for the goal.
Roberts would get the pass from Still and put the ball in the back of the net, all while Jefferson coach Josh Hauck was still setting up his sideline.
“Cindy was in perfect position,” he said. “It was a back and forth game. We kept pushing up top, but Beamer has really good players.”
Roberts’ goal would be the only one scored in the match, leaving the other 79 minutes a real defensive battle between both teams.
“It was a tense game all the way through. When you have a one-goal game, you can’t take anything for granted,” Hauck said. “We worked on trying to maintain possession and our relentless work rate made the difference.”
With the win, the Raiders (10-3-1, 10-3-1 NPSL Olympic) finish second in the NPSL Olympic, one loss behind Enumclaw.
Gig Harbor 5, Shelton 1: The goals came early and often for the Tides as they were able to cruise past the Highclimbers and take the 3A SSC regular season title.
Carolyn Merrick and Paige Tullis bot scored within the first three minutes, then Alyssa Gray and Maddie Bosselman went back to back in the 17th and 18th minute for Gig Harbor (13-2-0, 12-1-0 SSC).
The last goal came from Bailey Werner all the way in the 74th minute.
Bonney Lake 3, Lakes 1: Haleigh Delaire scored two goals and had an assist and Kaylee Coatney scored a goal and assisted on Delaire’s two goals in the Panthers’ win.
She found Haleigh Delaire in the 11th minute to start the scoring, and punched one in of her own in the 19th minute off Delaire’s assist. They connected one more time before the half.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Daja Togiola, Timberline
5 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces and 2 blocks in win over Central Kitsap
Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 1: The Jaguars set up a rematch with Puyallup.
They opened the 4A SPSL tournament with a win over the Rams. Jadyn Mullen was their top performer as she finished with 42 assists and 11 digs, while Kava Durr finished with 16 kills and 13 digs.
Ella Litterell also chipped in 13 kills and digs as well.
They face Puyallup, the only team that beat Emerald Ridge in 4A SPSL play, in the tournament semifinals at 11 a.m. at Sumner High School. No. 1 seed Curtis faces Graham-Kapowsin in the other semifinal match, with the championship set for 4 p.m. The tournament champion takes the league’s top seed to next week’s 4A West Central District tournament.
Timberline 3, Central Kitsap 0: The Blazers edged the Cougars in three sets, which came down to the last few points in each of them.
The first set ended in the 30-28 win for Timberline (9-4, 9-4 SSC), the second and third sets finishing at 25-23 each.
“The first two sets were really close, and we were up 20-13 in the third set,” said Timberline coach Krista Manke. “It was a battle back and forth, both teams answered [to each other’s] points. It was high energy.”
Leading the Blazers was Daja Togiola, earning every possible stat she could in the match. Togiola finished with five kills, 19 assists, 12 digs, three aces and two blocks to lead her team’s effort.
“Daja wasn’t the setter at the beginning of the season, but she took it on,” Manke said. “She’s done really well stepping into it and she’s aggressive, doesn’t give up on much, has good energy and she is a great utility player.”
Hannah Johnson also had a productive night with 18 kills, 13 digs, and five aces.
Capital 3, Shelton 0: Maia Nichols had 20 kills as the Cougars outplayed the Highclimbers winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.
“We did a great job spreading the ball out and having multiple hitters taking hits on the ball,” Capital coach Katie Turcotte said.
Still, there is always room to fine-tune the little things even with the dominant win.
“We had a few serving errors but overall we had a good night serving,” Turcotte said.
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 1: The T-Birds shored up their regular season title with their win over the Wolves. And as a bonus, Kennedy Croft is back on the court.
“Kennedy is back, she can only play back row,” said coach Tana Otton. “She played three rotations in the back row, she can still serve a good role, just not offensively.”
Tumwater (12-2, 10-0 2A Evergreen) has already proven that they are more than capable to handle pressure without the Gonzaga-committed outside hitter.
One such player showing up is Sarah Schultz, as she provided 37 assists, and Ellie Bocksch getting 14 kills as well.
Girls Soccer
Thomas Jefferson 1, Todd Beamer 0
Goal: (TJ) Cindy Roberts (Haley Still) 1’; Shutout: Kailee Richardson.
Gig Harbor 5, Shelton 1
Goals: (GH) Carolyn Merrick (Ana Havens) 1’; Paige Tullis (Allison Warren) 3’; Alyssa Gray (Bailey Werner) 17’; Maddie Bosselman (Merrick) 18’; Werner (Sam McKinney) 74’; (S) 78’
Volleyball
Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 1
23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Highlights: (ER) Jadyn Mullen 42 assists, 11 digs; Daizie Jones 11 digs; Kava Durr 16 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces; Ella Litterell 13 kills, 13 digs; Tayler Templeman 11 kills, 9 digs
Timberline 3, Central Kitsap 0
30-28, 25-23, 25-23
Highlights: (T) Hanna Johnson 18 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces; Kasey Louis 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Shannon Cookingham 3 kills, 4 blocks; Daja Togiola 5 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Chloe Sandberg 2 kills, 17 assists, 22 digs
Capital 3, @Shelton 0
25-14, 25-18, 25-19
Highlights: (C) Maddie Mathews 5 digs, 14 assists, 6 for 7 with 1 ace; Devyn Collins 5 digs, 16 for 18 with 3 aces; Elise Meath 12 digs; Tia Grow 5 digs, 16 assists, 5 for 6 with 1 ace; Paris Crawford 4 kills, 5 digs, 11 for 11; Maia Nichols 20 kills, 4 digs, 7 for 7; Devyn Oestreich 8 kills, 4 digs, 12 for 14 with 1 ace
Orting 3, Eatonville 0
25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Highlights: (O) Holly Thomas 10 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah Fohn 17 assists, 8 digs; Kayla Wilp 3 aces; Angela Moreno 4 kills, 2 blocks
Steilacoom 3, Clover Park 1
25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23
Highlights: (S) Caty Neeser 2 blocks , 6 kills; Halley Sherwood 5 digs, 5 aces; Saisha Morales 4 aces, 20 digs; CJ Dela Cruz 15 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Rachel Brown 17 digs, 3 kills
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 1
21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Highlights: (T) McKaylee Decker 3 aces; Ellie Bocksch 14 kills; Kennedy Croft 13 digs; Leah Karns 8 kills, 3 blocks; Sarah Schultz 37 assists
White River 3, @Evergreen 0
25-6, 25-9, 25-7
Highlights: (WR) Hannah Nelson 7 kills; Hope Baldyga 33 assists; Keegan Strobeck 5 digs, 16 kills, 8 aces; Megan Vandegrift 15 digs, 5 aces
Boys Water Polo
Curtis 19, Mark Morris 0
Multiple goals: (C) Brevin Gronlund 5, Nathan March 3, Joe Melin 2, Justin Riggins 2, Christian Betteridge 2
