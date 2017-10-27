Prep roundup: Hazen thrwarts Tahoma’s title bid with OT win; G-K’s Dylan Morris lights up Rogers

Highlights as Enumclaw runs past Auburn Mountainview, 42-3, for 4A NPSL Olympic title

Enumclaw ran for 425 yards, with Bear Kuro and Nicholas Harbert each gaining more than 100 yards, and Anthony Russell intercepted three passes as the Hornets clinched the 4A NPSL Olympic title with a 42-3 win over Auburn Mountainview. But how will these Hornets fare in the playoffs?