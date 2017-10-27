Play call of the week: Where’s Fife’s quarterback? He’s off 60 yards for TD

More Videos 0:23 Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score Pause 1:03 Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert 2:21 Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:49 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 0:29 Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster. Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com