Play call of the week: Where’s Fife’s quarterback? He’s off 60 yards for TD

WEEK 9 PLAY CALL OF THE WEEK
FIFE 41, FOSTER 7
Play: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right
Set: wing-T
Down and distance: First-and-10, at Fife’s 40
Time remaining: Third quarter
Score at the time: Fife, 20-0
What happened: Don’t forget about the quarterback. Easier said than done with all of these weapons Fife has in the running game. This was the backbreaker for Foster after it had just been turned away twice after deep drives in the third quarter. Fife took over and drew up this play, which out of its wing-T offense is designed to get the defense looking to defend four different running backs. Only, this was no running back to kept it. Falani Jennings darted up the middle, veered to his left to dodge two would-be tacklers and was off to the races from there for a 60-yard TD that put the game away, and kept fifth-ranked Fife undefeated.
Online video: Watch the highlight at thenewstribune.com
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments