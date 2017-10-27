Play call of the week: Where’s Fife’s quarterback? He’s off 60 yards for TD

More Videos

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score 0:23

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

Pause
Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert 1:03

Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert

Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds 2:21

Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:32

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is 1:49

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body 0:29

Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body

  • Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

    Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster.

Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Play call of the week: Where’s Fife’s quarterback? He’s off 60 yards for TD

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 27, 2017 1:39 AM

WEEK 9 PLAY CALL OF THE WEEK

FIFE 41, FOSTER 7

Play: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right

Set: wing-T

Down and distance: First-and-10, at Fife’s 40

Time remaining: Third quarter

Score at the time: Fife, 20-0

What happened: Don’t forget about the quarterback. Easier said than done with all of these weapons Fife has in the running game. This was the backbreaker for Foster after it had just been turned away twice after deep drives in the third quarter. Fife took over and drew up this play, which out of its wing-T offense is designed to get the defense looking to defend four different running backs. Only, this was no running back to kept it. Falani Jennings darted up the middle, veered to his left to dodge two would-be tacklers and was off to the races from there for a 60-yard TD that put the game away, and kept fifth-ranked Fife undefeated.

Online video: Watch the highlight at thenewstribune.com

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score 0:23

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

Pause
Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert 1:03

Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert

Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds 2:21

Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:32

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is 1:49

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body 0:29

Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body

  • Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

    Fife quarterback Falani Jennings took the Week 8 play call of the week: Red East Over H Jet QB Trap Right. It resulted in a game-changing 60-yard touchdown run in a win over Foster.

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

View More Video