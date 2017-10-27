High school football scores: Week 9

Get ready
TODAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL Cascade
Kentwood 37, Kentlake 14, 3Q
4A NPSL Olympic
Auburn Riverside 41, Auburn 14, 4Q
Federal Way 7, Thomas Jefferson 3, 2Q
4A SPSL
Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13, f
Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28, f
Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3, f
3A PCL
Bonney Lake 34, Spanaway Lake 27, 4Q
Wilson 22, Mt. Tahoma 0, f
Lincoln 49, Stadium 14, f
Bethel 21, Lakes 19, f
3A SSC
Capital 49, Shelton 17, 4Q
Gig Harbor 47, North Thurston 14, 4Q
Timberline 51, Peninsula 14, f
Yelm 28, Central Kitsap 21, 4Q
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater 44, W.F. West 3, f
Black Hills 25, Rochester 7, f
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21, f
2A SPSL (seeding games)
River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14, f
Steilacoom 52, Fife 27, f
Foster 58, Highline 21, f
Foss 36, Clover Park 12, 4Q
8 p.m.: Orting vs. Washington
1A EVERGREEN
Montesano 51, Elma 0, f
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14, f
Vashon Island vs. Charles Wright
Nonleague
Tenino at Cedar Park Christian
Thursday’s Results
4A NPSL Cascade
Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 20
Hazen 48, Tahoma 41, OT
4A NPSL Olympic
Todd Beamer 44, Decatur 14
Enumclaw 42, Auburn Mountainview 3
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin 70, Rogers 41
NONLEAGUE
Olympia 41, Meadowdale 21
Around the State
Arlington 38, Squalicum 35
Cascade (Leavenworth) 49, Chelan 20
Cashmere 41, La Salle 13
Kamiakin 56, Southridge 20
Kennewick 35, Pasco 7
Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 0
North Central 35, Rogers (Spokane) 21
Oak Harbor 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 23
Okanogan 41, Omak 7
Olympic 59, Port Angeles 13
Tacoma Baptist 63, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL Cascade
Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic , at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
2A SPSL (seeding game)
Eatonville at White River (winner fifth, loser sixth)
