The sun sets over Roy Anderson Filed in Purdy before the 3A South Sound Conference title game between Timberline High School and Peninsula High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 9

Staff report

October 27, 2017 6:01 PM

TODAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL Cascade

Kentwood 37, Kentlake 14, 3Q

4A NPSL Olympic

Auburn Riverside 41, Auburn 14, 4Q

Federal Way 7, Thomas Jefferson 3, 2Q

4A SPSL

Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13, f

Puyallup 35, Bellarmine Prep 28, f

Curtis 54, South Kitsap 3, f

3A PCL

Bonney Lake 34, Spanaway Lake 27, 4Q

Wilson 22, Mt. Tahoma 0, f

Lincoln 49, Stadium 14, f

Bethel 21, Lakes 19, f

3A SSC

Capital 49, Shelton 17, 4Q

Gig Harbor 47, North Thurston 14, 4Q

Timberline 51, Peninsula 14, f

Yelm 28, Central Kitsap 21, 4Q

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater 44, W.F. West 3, f

Black Hills 25, Rochester 7, f

Aberdeen 28, Centralia 21, f

2A SPSL (seeding games)

River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14, f

Steilacoom 52, Fife 27, f

Foster 58, Highline 21, f

Foss 36, Clover Park 12, 4Q

8 p.m.: Orting vs. Washington

1A EVERGREEN

Montesano 51, Elma 0, f

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian 55, Port Townsend 14, f

Vashon Island vs. Charles Wright

Nonleague

Tenino at Cedar Park Christian

Live Blog Prep Football Week 9
 

Thursday’s Results

4A NPSL Cascade

Kentridge 41, Kent Meridian 20

Hazen 48, Tahoma 41, OT

4A NPSL Olympic

Todd Beamer 44, Decatur 14

Enumclaw 42, Auburn Mountainview 3

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 70, Rogers 41

NONLEAGUE

Olympia 41, Meadowdale 21

Around the State

Arlington 38, Squalicum 35

Cascade (Leavenworth) 49, Chelan 20

Cashmere 41, La Salle 13

Kamiakin 56, Southridge 20

Kennewick 35, Pasco 7

Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 0

North Central 35, Rogers (Spokane) 21

Oak Harbor 47, Marysville-Pilchuck 23

Okanogan 41, Omak 7

Olympic 59, Port Angeles 13

Tacoma Baptist 63, Muckleshoot Tribal School 16

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL Cascade

Mount Rainier vs. Kennedy Catholic , at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)

2A SPSL (seeding game)

Eatonville at White River (winner fifth, loser sixth)

