Prep roundup: Gig Harbor wins, waits, then clinches SSC’s final playoff berth thanks to Yelm

QB JJ Lemming, Steilacoom
16-for-27, 406 yards, 4 TDs in win over Fife
RB Tayvonne Miller, Kentwood
26 carries, 226 yards, 4 TDs in win over Kentlake
QB Ryan Baerg, Gig Harbor
14-for-18, 354 yards, 5 TDs in win over North Thurston
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 21: After the Tides took care of its business in Lacey, they had to wait.
For a good 45 minutes.
But the delay was worth it. Gig Harbor grabbed the final playoff spot out of the Class 3A South Sound Conference.
The Tides walloped North Thurston on Friday night, then took their sweet time milling around South Sound Stadium to see if they would get into the district playoffs off a big assist from Yelm.
By the time Gig Harbor (5-4) finished its game, the Tornados had just began the fourth quarter with Central Kitsap.
“Everybody was on their phones checking tweets,” first-year Gig Harbor coach George Fairhart said. “Cheerleader advisers were in on it. We were getting information from all types of people. It was kind of fun.”
Fun until the final seconds of the Yelm-Central Kitsap game
Yelm went up 35-21 with 63 seconds to go, but gave up a long touchdown pass to the Cougars.
Then, Central Kitsap recovered an onside kick with 40 seconds remaining.
“That was the longest 40 seconds ever,” Fairhart said. “It felt like 15 minutes.”
But the Tornados held on for a 35-28 victory to knock Central Kitsap out of the playoffs and grab the league’s No. 3 seed — and hand the No. 4 seed to the Tides, who have won four of their past five games, and won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Central Kitsap for the league’s final playoff berth.
Gig Harbor will play Edmonds-Woodway in a winner-to-state, loser-out district playoff game next weekend at Edmonds Stadium.
Fairhart knows a thing or two about making the postseason. He guided Eatonville to 11 state trips before taking over at Gig Harbor this year.
“It means a lot,” Fairhart said. “We started out 1-3, and our kids fought and believed. It was difficult learning a new system and learning about new coaches. But everybody stuck together. Now we are rolling.”
Senior Ryan Baerg threw for 354 yards and five touchdowns for the Tides. Three of those scores went to Kellen Gregory (120 receiving yards), and the other two touchdowns went to Ben Hollenbeck (192 yards)
“We are pretty dangerous right now,” Fairhart said. “We are a hot team.”
Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28: The Tornados trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and leaning on sophomore quarterback Ben Hoffman to lead them back into the game.
And that’s exactly what happened for Yelm.
“I think we were a little distracted at the beginning of the game and we started slow,” Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo said. “We just stuck with the game plan, made sure that we managed the offense well and tried to stay consistent.”
The comeback began when Hoffman connected with Cody Gifford from 18 yards out for the first Tornado (6-3) touchdown. Then James Palmer started to get into a rhythm.
In the second quarter, Palmer ran the ball from 18 yards out to score, then hit it again in the third quarter to give his team the lead. he finished with 29 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Hoffman then ran it in as well, extending the Toronado lead to 28-14.
“The great thing about the season is that Hoffman has had opportunity to play, he just hasn’t been pressured and relied on to convert third downs,” Ronquillo said. “We have had it in our minds that we needed to prepare for the playoffs and building Hoffman’s confidence and see what he can do.”
Palmer would cap the game off with another nine yard rush and score. Hoffman would finish the night going 12-for-21 for 157 yards in his first start since taking over for injured Kyle Robinson. He also ran for 57 yards.
Gifford would finish with four receptions, 122 yards and a score.
Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29: The Conquerors pulled it off — they are the No. 1 seed from their league for the sixth consecutive season.
They got 226 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries from running back Tayvonne Miller as Kentwood cruised past Kentlake to secure the top spot from the 4A North Puget Sound League’s Cascade division to the district playoffs.
It got some help from Hazen on Thursday, which defeated Tahoma, 48-41, in overtime. That moved Tahoma down to the No. 3 seed and since Kentwood beat Hazen in a 52-48 thriller earlier in the season, it owns the head-to-head over the Highlanders for the top seed.
Kentwood jumped to a 21-0 lead behind two Miller touchdowns in the first quarter and led 38-14 entering the fourth quarter.
So the Conquerors (7-2) will face Jackson (3-5) next week. Hazen (7-2) plays Sumner (7-2), Tahoma (6-3) plays Union (8-1) and Kentlake (5-4) is the No. 4 seed from the Cascade and faces Wesco champion Lake Stevens (8-1)
Washington 16, Orting 14: It isn’t often that you see a win come down to a safety.
But that’s how the Patriots won out over the Cardinals to clinch a spot in next week’s district playoffs — and end Orting’s season.
“The safety in the first quarter was what got us the game, so that was a big one,” Washington coach Mike Von Rueden said.
Josh Camacho, a 5-foot-5 junior, was Washington’s catalyst, though. He ran 26 times for 150 yards and both of the Patriots’ touchdowns to send Washington to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 30 years, Von Rueden said.
“Joshua Camacho really ran like a big boy tonight,” Von Rueden said. “He is a little man, but was a big time stud tonight and really has been all year for us.”
This means Washington advances to face 2A SPSL champion Steilacoom in the winner-to-state, loser-out district playoffs next week. It was the final seed from the 2A SPSL last year, too, and went on to beat Fife.
Orting’s Bryce Mecham caught a 28-yard pass from JK Crespo in the fourth quarter to cut Washington’s lead to 16-14, but weren’t able to come all the way back in the season-ending loss.
“We just came out a little flat and weren’t at our very best tonight. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot and giving them opportunities,” Orting coach Marty Parkhurst said. “We just couldn’t get out of the way of ourselves.”
River Ridge 35, Franklin Pierce 14: This was a game marred with injuries.
River Ridge coach Steve Schultz said two ambulances were needed just before halftime after a pair of injuries.
But, fighting through, the Hawks were able to secure the No. 3 seed from the SPSL and will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Eatonville and White River next week.
River Ridge returned the opening kick off for a touchdown and led 21-7 at halftime.
“We’ve gone toe to toe with Franklin Pierce for about three years,” Schultz said. “I knew it wouldn’t be a good year unless there was a matchup. It was just a good high school football game.”
Franklin Pierce will face undefeated North Kitsap next week.
Auburn Riverside 48, Auburn 28: The Ravens jumped out to a 31-0 lead by the second quarter and never looked back.
They just hope they saved some for the still matchup they got next weekend.
Auburn Riverside (8-1) scored 24 points in the first quarter, starting it with a 58-yard pass from Tiano Malietufa to Jaden Robinson and then three touchdown runs from Sam Braboy.
Malietufa completed 6 of 13 passes for 139 yards and he ran 17 times for 90 yards. Braboy ran 17 times for 97 yards and four touchdowns.
But now Auburn Riverside gets to prepare for defending 4A state champion Camas, which entered the week as the No. 1-ranked 4A team, but lost to Union. That means it is the Greater Saint Helens League’s No. 2 team and faces the 4A NPSL Olympic’s No. 2 — which is Auburn Riverside.
Auburn coach Gordon Elliott had recently announced this will be his final season as a head cocah after 16 years with the Trojans.
The Trojans’ Hope Tuamoheloa had 21 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Bonney Lake 48, Spanaway Lake 34: Kaiden Hammond and Jordan Etter put on a show as both quarterbacks each gained more than 250 total yards of offense.
Etter of the Sentinels had the finer stat line as he finished with 200 passing yards on 18 out of 35 completions and a touchdown, while rushing for 131 yards on 10 carries and four scores.
Hammond for the Panthers had the better night however as his finished 6-for-12 for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and 193 rushing yards on 13 carries for three scores.
Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13: The Spartans ran all over the Jaguars behind the legs of Tre Weed.
Weed only carried the ball four times but he amassed 114 yards, scoring twice. He also connected with Luke Ross on a 27 yard pass for a third score.
Ross went 17-for-24 for 247 yards and four scores.
Charles Wright 14, Vashon 6: A low scoring affair for the Tarriers still put them in the realm of the state playoffs, as their win clinches the No. 2 seed in the 1A Nisqually league.
All thanks to a 37-yard punt return by Alex Meadowcroft.
“We stuffed them down on their end, and Alex found an open lane on the left side,” said Chareles Wright coach Brian Burdick. “Vashon brought everyone in tight to prevent a rush and that opened up the entire field. There was nobody to the left side.”
Meadowcroft’s punt return was the biggest difference of the game as it was scored in the fourth quarter and Charles Wright’s defense held tough throughout the entire game.
“They scored on their first drive, absolutely taking it to us,” Burdick said. “We thought it was going to be a high scoring game. Our pressure stopped them and we wore down Hoisington by gang tackling him.”
The Tarrier’s Dan Jacobson was very active as well, finishing 21-for-28 with 256 yards and a touchdown to Michael Tucci.
Federal Way 34, Thomas Jefferson 3: The Eagles nearly shut out the Raiders in a dominant victory where the only score Federal Way gave up was a field goal.
The Eagles drew first blood scoring a touchdown in the first quarter off an 18-yard run by Jeff Tuiasosopo. But Jefferson got a field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
Federal Way ended the game, though with four unanswered touchdowns, including a pair of TD passes from Solomon Bang.
Staff writers Todd Milles, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford and TJ Cotterill contributed to this report
Steilacoom 52, Fife 27
STEILACOOM
17
7
14
14
--
52
FIFE
7
0
14
6
--
27
S – TJ Page 76 pass from JJ Lemming (Derick Nagaseu kick)
S – Nagaseu 33 FG
F – Xavier Preston 60 pass from Falani Jennings (Gabe Duenas kick)
S – Emeka Egbuka 47 pass from Lemming (Nagaseu kick)
S – Jaymason Willingham 1 run (Nagaseu kick)
F – Brian Hill 37 fumble return (Duenas kick)
S – TJ Page 1 pass from Lemming (Nagaseu kick)
F – Day’Jon Brooks 47 pass from Jennings (Duenas kick)
S – Jaymason Willingham 4 run (Nagaseu kick)
F – Lavelle Alexander 1 run (kick failed)
S – TJ Page 91 pass from Lemming (Nagaseu kick)
S – Jordan Bush-Johnson 4 run (Nagaseu kick)
Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29
KENTLAKE
0
14
0
15
--
29
KENTWOOD
21
7
10
7
--
43
KW - Oywak 8 pass from Justin Seiber (PAT)
KW - Tayvonne Miller 52 run (PAT)
KW - Miller 25 run (PAT)
KL - Brandon Mortenson 1 run (PAT)
KW - Miller 5 run (PAT)
KL - Mortenson 3 run (PAT)
KW - Gabriel Johnson 31 run (PAT)
KW - Manav Gill 30 field goal
KL - Hudson Potts 40 fumble return (PAT)
KL - Jeremiah Woods 15 pass from Mortenson (Heimann run)
KW - Miller 47 run (PAT)
Tayvonne Miller 26 carries, 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 26 carries
Sumner 56, Emerald Ridge 13
SUMNER
28
14
0
14
--
56
EMERALD RIDGE
0
6
7
0
--
13
S -Tre Weed 65 run (Colton Sigafoos kick)
S - Weed 27 pass from Luke Ross (Sigafoos kick)
S - Alex Frazer 20 pass from Ross (Sigafoos kick)
S - Weed 5 run (Sigafoos kick)
ER - Amari Williams 56 INT (kick failed)
S - Garrett Green 11 pass from Ross (Sigafoos kick)
S - Brian Falk 54 pass from Ross (Sigafoos kick)
ER - Mosiah Liu 3 run (Jamal Rowe kick)
S - Green 53 pass from Austin Grondahl (Sigafoos kick)
S - Falk 4 run (Sigafoos kick)
Ross 17/24, 247, 4 TDs
Weed 4 carries 112 yds
Washington 16, Orting 14
WASHINGTON
9
7
0
0
--
16
ORTING
0
7
0
7
--
14
W - Joshua Camacho 2 run (Peiyton Hilliard kick)
W - Safety
O - Trevon Carter 9 run (Tristian Lea kick)
W - Camacho 7 run (Hilliard kick)
O - Bryce Mecham 28 pass from JK Crespo (Lea kick)
Camacho 26 carries for 150 yards, 2 TD
@Auburn 48, Auburn Riverside 28
AUBURN
0
7
7
14
--
28
AUBURN RIVERSIDE
24
7
10
7
--
48
AR - Jaden Robinson 58 pass from Tiano Malietufa (Griffin Cummins kick)
AR - Sam Braboy 2 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Cummins 38 FG
AR - Braboy 10 run (Cummins kick)
AR - Braboy 20 run (Cummins kick)
A - Hope Tuamoheloa 1 run (Marcus Martin kick)
A - Tuamoheloa 51 run (Martin kick)
AR - Cummins 37 FG
AR - Braboy 1 run (Cummins kick)
A - Ben Freeman 7 run (Martin kick)
AR - Jayden Solis 6 run (Cummins kick)
A - Joseph Fagan 3 run (Martin kick)
Kentwood 43, Kentlake 29
KENTWOOD
21
7
9
6
--
43
KENTLAKE
0
14
0
15
--
29
KW - Alphonse Oywak 8 pass from Justin Seiber (Manav Gill kick)
KW - Tayvonne Miller 52 run (Gill kick)
KW - Miller 25 run (Gill kick)
KL - Brandon Mortenson 1 run (kick)
KW - Miller 5 run (Gill kick)
KL - Mortenson 3 run (kick)
KW - Gabriel Johnson 31 run (kick failed)
KW - Gill 30 FG
KL - Hudson Potts 40 fumble return (kick)
KL - Jeremiah Woods 15 pass from Mortenson (Tony Heimann run)
KW - Miller 47 run (Manav kick)
Puyallup 35, Bellarmine 28
PUYALLUP
14
7
7
7
--
35
BELLARMINE PREP
0
0
14
14
--
28
P – Kyle Cramer 10 run (Nathen Cutler kick)
P – Darrius Morrison 8 pass from Jacob Holcomb (Cutler kick)
P – Morrison 31 pass from Holcomb (Cutler kick)
BP – Derrion Summers 41 run (Nick Kokich kick)
P – Cramer 1 run (Cutler kick)
BP – Sam Behnke 15 pass from Marcus Stowers (Kokich kick)
BP – Christian Brown 46 pass from Stowers (Kokich kick)
P – Morrison 9 pass from Holcomb (Cutler kick)
BP – Chase Chandler 2 run (Kokick kick)
Federal Way 34, Thomas Jefferson 3
FEDERAL WAY
7
6
14
7
--
34
THOMAS JEFFERSON
0
3
0
0
--
3
FW - Jeff Tuiasosopo 18 run (Zayne Baumgardt kick)
TJ - Chase Fazio 18 FG
FW - Milton Arnold 9 run (kick failed)
FW - Julio Chazev-Tilei 10 pass from Soloman Bang (Baumgardt kick)
FW - Eric Jones 7 run (Rueben Palacios kick)
FW - Isaiah Dunn 1 pass from Bang (Palacios kick)
Bonney Lake 48, Spanaway Lake 34
BONNEY LAKE
20
7
7
14
--
48
SPANAWAY LAKE
6
13
8
7
--
34
BL - Kaiden Hammond 21 run (Tony Guerrero kick)
BL - Adam Fahsel 15 pass from Hammond (kick failed)
SL - Jacob Castro 5 pass from Jordan Etter (kick failed)
BL - Tyson Lawes 34 pass from Fahsel (Guerrero kick)
SL - Etter 17 run (Castro kick)
SL - Etter 59 run (kick failed)
BL - Cody Coffey 15 pass from Hammond (Guerrero kick)
SL - Etter 2 run (Matt Li run)
BL - Fahsel 5 run (Guerrero kick)
BL - Hammond 24 run (Guerrero kick)
BL - Hammond 3 run (Guerrero kick)
SL - Etter 7 run (Castro kick)
SL
Etter 18/35 200 yds TD, INT; 131 yds, 10 carries, 4 TDs
Castro 11 rec, 123 yds, TD
BL
Hammond 6/12 73 yds, 2 TDs; 193 yds, 13 carries, 3 TDs
Bethel 21, Lakes 19
BETHEL
14
7
0
0
--
21
LAKES
7
6
0
6
--
19
L - Manny Borrero-Lewis 7 run (Liam Bladdow kick)
B - Omar Merriweather 18 pass from Nate Hughes (Cameron Schweyn kick)
B - Adrian Tedtaotao 16 pass from Hughes (Schweyn kick)
L - CJ Copper 17 pass from Bladdow (kick failed)
B - Peter Latu 21 pass from Hughes (Schweyn kick)
L - Khalil Lewis 2 run (2-pt failed)
Charles Wright 14, Vashon 6
CHARLES WRIGHT
0
6
0
8
--
14
VASHON ISLAND
6
0
0
0
--
6
V - Connor Hoisington 30 run (kick failed)
CW - Michael Tucci 33 pass from Dane Jacobson (kick failed)
CW - Alex Meadowcroft 37 punt return (Noah Fields from Jacobson)
Jacobson 21/28, 256 yds, TDs
Yelm 35, Central Kitsap 28
YELM
6
6
16
7
--
35
CENTRAL KITSAP
14
0
7
7
--
28
CK - Christian Blue 8 run (Ben Maxwell kick)
CK - Caleb Wood 22 pass from Angeles Davila (Maxwell kick)
Y - Cody Gifford 18 pass from Ben Hoffmann (kick blocked)
Y - James Palmer 18 run (2-pt failed)
Y - Palmer 2 run (2-pt)
Y - Hoffman 14 run (Palmer run)
CK - Garrett Hall 1 run (Maxwell kick)
Y - Palmer 9 run (Cody Frey kick)
CK - Ja’Quirious Conley 75 pass from Tyler Tubbs (Maxwell kick)
Hoffman 12-21, 157 TD, 2 INTs, 10 carries, 49 yds, TD
Palmer 29 carries, 116 yds, 3 TDs
Gifford 4 rec, 122 yds, TD
