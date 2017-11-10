High school football scores: Playoffs Round 1

STATE PLAYOOFS FIRST ROUND
GET READY

FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Skyline 31, Bothell 28, f
Central Valley 22, Camas 15, f
Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 28, f
Gonzaga Prep 35, Moses Lake 21, f
Monroe 21, Puyallup 14, f
Sumner 42, Union 14, f
CLASS 3A
O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21, f
Ferndale 42, Bethel 14, f
Eastside Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13, f
Rainier Beach 28, Mount Spokane 21, f
CLASS 2A
Liberty 24, Fife 14, f
Hockinson 53, Pullman 18, f
Selah 35, Black Hills 0, f
North Kitsap 38, W.F. West 7, f
Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7, f
Tumwater 23, Lynden 21, f
CLASS 1A
Royal 35, Freeman 0, f
Okanogan 44, Naches Valley 7, f
La Center 42, Mount Baker 24, f
Montesano 41, Charles Wright 0, f
Hoquiam vs. Meridian
Newport 13, Zillah 6, f
CLASS 2B
Kalama 36, Adna 29, f-OT
Napavine 40, Rainier 7, f
Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0, f
Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14, f
DeSales 40, Manson 8, f
1B QUAD-DISTRICT FINALS
Rainier Christian vs. Lummi Nation
Naselle 72, Neah Bay 20, f
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Graham Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens , 7 p.m.
Kentwood vs. Woodinville , 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Kamiakin vs. Timberline (10-0), 5 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue , 1 p.m.
Garfield vs. Lincoln , 1 p.m.
Peninsula vs. Mountain View , 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Franklin Pierce (6-4) vs. West Valley (Spokane) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Othello (5-4) vs. Steilacoom (9-2), 2 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Connell vs. Colville , 2 p.m.
Nooksack Valley (6-4) vs. Cascade Christian , 7 p.m.
CLASS 2B
Friday Harbor (5-4) vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley , noon
Toledo (6-4) vs. Concrete , 2 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram vs. Liberty (Spangle) (10-0), 3 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene (8-0), 6 p.m. (winner D4, No. 1; loser out)
