High School Sports

High school football scores: Playoffs Round 1

Staff report

November 10, 2017 6:21 PM

STATE PLAYOOFS FIRST ROUND

GET READY

The News Tribune

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Skyline 31, Bothell 28, f

Central Valley 22, Camas 15, f

Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 28, f

Gonzaga Prep 35, Moses Lake 21, f

Monroe 21, Puyallup 14, f

Sumner 42, Union 14, f

CLASS 3A

O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21, f

Ferndale 42, Bethel 14, f

Eastside Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13, f

Rainier Beach 28, Mount Spokane 21, f

CLASS 2A

Liberty 24, Fife 14, f

Hockinson 53, Pullman 18, f

Selah 35, Black Hills 0, f

North Kitsap 38, W.F. West 7, f

Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7, f

Tumwater 23, Lynden 21, f

CLASS 1A

Royal 35, Freeman 0, f

Okanogan 44, Naches Valley 7, f

La Center 42, Mount Baker 24, f

Montesano 41, Charles Wright 0, f

Hoquiam vs. Meridian

Newport 13, Zillah 6, f

CLASS 2B

Kalama 36, Adna 29, f-OT

Napavine 40, Rainier 7, f

Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0, f

Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14, f

DeSales 40, Manson 8, f

1B QUAD-DISTRICT FINALS

Rainier Christian vs. Lummi Nation

Naselle 72, Neah Bay 20, f

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Graham Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens , 7 p.m.

Kentwood vs. Woodinville , 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Kamiakin vs. Timberline (10-0), 5 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Bellevue , 1 p.m.

Garfield vs. Lincoln , 1 p.m.

Peninsula vs. Mountain View , 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Franklin Pierce (6-4) vs. West Valley (Spokane) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Othello (5-4) vs. Steilacoom (9-2), 2 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Connell vs. Colville , 2 p.m.

Nooksack Valley (6-4) vs. Cascade Christian , 7 p.m.

CLASS 2B

Friday Harbor (5-4) vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley , noon

Toledo (6-4) vs. Concrete , 2 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram vs. Liberty (Spangle) (10-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 1B

Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene (8-0), 6 p.m. (winner D4, No. 1; loser out)

Live Blog Prep Football Week 11
 

