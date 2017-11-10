Fife loses QB and UW-bound lineman, falls short in 24-14 state-playoff loss to Liberty

More Videos 1:11 Stadium’s Mackenzie Burks, Alexis Lamb, Katherine Nelson discuss state quarterfinal win over Prairie Pause 2:54 Highlights from Fife’s season-ending 24-14 loss to Liberty in 2A state playoffs 0:53 UW’s Petersen: “They played better than we did.” 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 2:42 Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 1:13 Bobby Wagner has a message for NFL on Thursday games: 'Change this format' 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:06 Pete Carroll on physical toll Seahawks incurred, particularly losing Sherman for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights from Fife’s season-ending 24-14 loss to Liberty in 2A state playoffs Fife lost quarterback Falani Jennings and UW-bound lineman MJ Ale to injuries as the ninth-ranked Trojans lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs against No. 5-ranked and reigning state-runner up Liberty of Issaquah, 24-14, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner on Friday. Fife lost quarterback Falani Jennings and UW-bound lineman MJ Ale to injuries as the ninth-ranked Trojans lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs against No. 5-ranked and reigning state-runner up Liberty of Issaquah, 24-14, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner on Friday. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Fife lost quarterback Falani Jennings and UW-bound lineman MJ Ale to injuries as the ninth-ranked Trojans lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs against No. 5-ranked and reigning state-runner up Liberty of Issaquah, 24-14, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner on Friday. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com