Stadium romps past Prairie, 4-0, and into the 3A soccer semifinals

More Videos 1:11 Stadium’s Mackenzie Burks, Alexis Lamb, Katherine Nelson discuss state quarterfinal win over Prairie Pause 2:54 Highlights from Fife’s season-ending 24-14 loss to Liberty in 2A state playoffs 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 0:53 UW’s Petersen: “They played better than we did.” 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stadium’s Mackenzie Burks, Alexis Lamb, Katherine Nelson discuss state quarterfinal win over Prairie Stadium's Alexis Lamb scored two of the Tigers' four goals in a 4-0 win over Prairie in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when Stadium lost to Bellarmine Prep in the 4A state title. Stadium's Alexis Lamb scored two of the Tigers' four goals in a 4-0 win over Prairie in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when Stadium lost to Bellarmine Prep in the 4A state title. Matthew Boivin Contributing writer

Stadium's Alexis Lamb scored two of the Tigers' four goals in a 4-0 win over Prairie in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when Stadium lost to Bellarmine Prep in the 4A state title. Matthew Boivin Contributing writer