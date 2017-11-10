Playoff roundup: Annabelle Hall’s two goals send top-ranked White River to state semifinals; Life Christian secures place in 2B/1B semis

GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Annabelle Hall, White River
Scored 2 goals in 2-0 state semifinal win over Cedarcest
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
No. 1 White River 2, Cedarcrest 0: In the hours leading up to the Hornets’ state playoff match against the Red Wolves, their roster was all over the map.
White River coach Joe Birklid went into the game without four players, three within his starting lineup, all of which had a variety of ailments.
Birklid didn’t panic. Instead, he plugged in three seniors and hoped for the best. The Hornets pulled together, and, with a brace from senior midfielder Annabelle Hall, advanced to the state semifinals to face either Bellingham or Columbia River on Friday at Shoreline Stadium in Seattle.
“These girls were awesome,” Birklid said. “Just phenomenal. We did a great job just staying in and playing our game. Hat goes off to Dakota Barnes. She really kept Cedarcrest in it. But I’m excited for our girls, and I’m excited to see how this goes.”
Hall opened the scoring for the Hornets (19-0-0) in the 20th minute on a set piece from the corner, and she added the second goal in the 65th minute on a clean through ball from Chloe Anastasi.
The Hornets back four and goalkeeper stymied the Red Wolves (14-3-3) attack to earn the clean sheet, allowing just two shots on target.
“This team is just so deep,” Birklid said. “We were missing some key pieces, and we had girls that stepped in, took charge, and really helped make sure we got this result.”
This will be White River’s first trip to the semifinals since losing to Sehome in the state-title match in 2010.
2B/1B STATE PLAYOFFS
Life Christian 4, Friday Harbor 1: The Eagles secured a trip to the 2B/1B state semifinals with the win over the Wolverines.
“It was really about emphasising giving 100 percent the entire time and not letting up on any plays,” Life Christian coach Chris Anderson said. “When we really work on passing to our players so they can move the ball they get good shots on goal.”
The goals came fast and furious for the Eagles as Grace Pierson assisted Amanda Hamel in the 37th minute as well as to Alea Yun in the 52nd minute. Then Katy Ricker got a goal off an assist by Landyn Lovelady in the 67th minute followed by Lovelady getting a goal of her own off an assist by Tyler Taff.
“I think the biggest thing for these girls is making sure that they don’t let up on any plays and that they are pushing themselves throughout the whole game,” Anderson said. “There had been a game where we just kinda were playing well and let a team come back in. There’s been an emphasis on that over this year and to finish this year strong.”
That attitude applied to this game too as Friday Harbor’s Leah Black did manage to get the last goal but with only 20 seconds left in the game it was too little too late to mount a comeback.
The Eagles will now play the winner of Adna-La Conner who are playing on Saturday. The semifinal match will be Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
BOYS SOCCER
2B/1B STATE PLAYOFFS
St. George’s 4, Life Christian 0: The Eagles were unable to score in a shutout win for the Dragons who refused to be slain scoring four goals.
St. George’s will now play Prescott in the semifinals who also had a high margin win over Evergreen winning 6-0, while the Eagles’ season came to an end.
AROUND THE SOUND
White River 2, Cedarcrest 0
Goals: (WR) Annabelle Hall, 20’; Hall (Anastasi assist) 65’
Life Christian 4, Friday Harbor 1
Goals: (LC) Amanda Hamel (Grace Pierson assist) 37’; Alea Yun (Pierson) 52’; Katy Ricker (Landyn Lovelady) 67’; Lovelady (Tyler Taff assist) 77’; (FH) Leah Black 79’
