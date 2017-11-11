Playoff roundup: Ben Wilson ‘was just a full-on beast’ as Sumner routs No. 3 Union, 42-14

FOOTBALL
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
No. 8 Sumner 42, No. 3 Union 14: Keith Ross has seen more than his share of dominant games from his Texas Christian University-bound linebacker.
But this one? Was this Ben Wilson’s best?
“Yes, absolutely,” Ross said. “He was on a different level tonight. He usually dominates, but he was just a full-on beast.”
Wilson ran all over the third-ranked Titans, carrying the ball 20 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns to help send the Spartans to the 4A state quarterfinals to face Monroe next week.
He wasn’t going to let the Greater Saint Helens League end his season twice.
“I think the team came out collectively together and we said to ourselves that we are not losing at McKenzie Stadium again,” Wilson said. “We’re never going to let that conference hold anything over our senior class.
“So, yeah, we came out a little fired up.”
Sumner jumped to a 21-0 lead with Wilson setting the tone, carrying about eight defenders into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown run for the first score and Blake Tannehill returned a fumble 33 yards for a TD later in the quarter.
Union responded with a 24-yard TD pass to Alishawuan Taylor from GSHL MVP Lincoln Victor. But then Sumner quarterback Luke Ross answered with a 53-yard TD pass to Alex Fraser and Wilson had another TD run to make it 35-7 at halftime.
“We just ran the ball north and south and that was the plan,” Keith Ross said. “We thought that we could do that. And defensively we were on it — great game plan. We were just ready to go. It was a good night to be a Spartan.”
And it came almost a year after Sumner’s season ended at McKenzie Stadium in the state semifinals in a loss to Camas, which lost to Central Valley on Friday night.
And with Monroe’s 21-14 win over 4A SPSL champion Puyallup, one of the two teams to have beaten Sumner this year, the Spartans get a rematch of last year’s 58-42 first-round win over the Bearcats.
“We really wanted to play Puyallup, but we’ll take Monroe,” Ross said. “We’re excited. We talked to our kids already that Monroe is big, thick and physical on their line and it’s going to be a great challenge because we feel we have as good a front-seven as anyone in the state.”
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
At No. 1 Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7: Many might think the unranked Hawks will be hanging their heads after being abruptly dismissed from the Class 2A state football playoffs by defending champion and top-ranked Archbishop Murphy.
That could not be further from the truth.
The young Hawks know exactly what a state championship program looks like.
Archbishop Murphy dominated from the first snap on, handling the Hawks, 47-7, on Friday night at Goddard Stadium in Everett.
Ray Pimentel rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats, all in the first half. His 75-yard scoring scamper with 5:17 to go gave his team a 40-0 lead.
Wildcats quarterback Victor Gabalis also threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kyler Gordon.
“We watched a lot of teams play them, and played them soft,” River Ridge coach Steve Schultz said. “Maybe we should have played them like that … but we went after them. We played man to man. We couldn’t simulate that speed.”
Tme second half was played under the WIAA’s 40-point “mercy rule” of a running clock.
River Ridge got its lone touchdown on Jevon Brown’s 11-yard run with less than a minute remaining.
Schultz will have much of the core group of this team returning next season for another run.
“I rallied them up, and I told the team that I am very disappointed and heartbroke that I don’t get to coach you for another week,” Schultz said. “I love this team.”
At No. 6 Selah 35, Black Hills 0: The ride back from Yakima got a little bit longer after the Wolves season ended with a shutout loss to the Central Washington Athletic Conference champions.
Quarterback Zak Donato passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Vikings built a 21-0 lead.
Black Hills coach Kirk Stevens said the whole trip east was thrown off with transportation issues. The team arrived at Zaepfel Stadium later than anticipated.
“We started off sluggish,” Stevens said. “It’s a four-hour bus ride when you’re kinda just sitting there and then you quickly do your pre-game warmup.”
Black Hills committed four turnovers in the game as well.
Stevens credited his defense for doing a good job of limiting the Vikings’ option rushing attack. But he also praised Selah’s physicality on both sides.
“Selath’s defense was big. They were fast and they were strong,” Stevens said. “They really shut down our run game.”
The Wolves made a first-round exit for a third consecutive season.
CLASS 1A STATE PLAYOFFS
At No. 5 Montesano 41, Charles Wright Academy 0: The Bulldogs offense has been known to score quickly, especially on its own home field.
And Montesano tallied three touchdowns in the first 6½ minutes of the game in building a big lead, and eliminating the Tarriers from the postseason.
Carson Klinger had two long scoring runs in the first quarter. His 56-yard scamper gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead at the 5:33mark.
“Tonight, we learned what it is like to actually move on and play (with Montesano’s performance),” Tarriers coach Brian Burdick said. “We weren’t able to match their speed.
“We went to a football game and it turned into a track meet.”
Montesano will play with Hoquiam-Meridian winner in the 1A quarterfinals.
Staff writers Chase Hutchinson, Todd Milles and Jerod Young contributed to this report
AROUND THE SOUND
Football
Montesano 41, Charles Wright
MONTESANO
20
14
7
0
--41
CHARLES WRIGHT
0
0
0
0
--0
M - Carson Klinger 55 run (Jordan King kick)
M - Dakoyta Reninger 22 pass from Trevor Ridgway (Pass failed)
M - Klinger 56 run (King kick)
M - Ridgway 42 run (King kick)
M - Teegan Zillyett 2 run (King kick)
M - Zillyett 14 run (King kick)
Selah 35, Black Hills 0
SELAH
14
7
0
14
--
35
BLACK HILLS
0
0
0
0
--
0
S - Cameron Ditter 46 pass from Zak Donato (Tristan McDevitt kick)
S - Ditter 45 pass from Donato (McDevitt kick)
S - Maleek Morfin 2 pass from Donato (McDevitt kick)
S - Jake Weber 2 pass from Donato (McDevitt kick)
S - Jake Weber 60 yard interception return (McDevitt kick)
Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge
RIVER RIDGE
0
0
0
7
--
7
ARCHBISHOP MURPHY
20
27
0
0
--
47
AM - Ray Pimentel 23 run (Omar Rodas kick)
AM - Pimentel 9 run (Rodas kick)
AM - Kyler Gordon 60 pass from Victor Gabalis (kick failed)
AM- Dillon Singh-Halpin 9 pass from Gabalis (kick failed)
AM - Pimentel 57 run (Rodas kick)
AM - Pimentel 75 run (Rodas kick)
AM- Ben Hines 7 run (Rodas kick)
RR- Jevon Brown 11 run (Jacob Miller kick)
Sumner 42, Union 14
SUMNER
21
14
7
0
--
42
UNION
7
0
0
7
--
14
S - Ben Wilson 31 run (kick good)
S -- Bryan Falk 2 run (kick good)
S -- Blake Tannehill 33 fumble return (kick good)
U -- Alishawuan Taylor 24 pass from Lincoln Victor (kick good)
S -- Alex Fraser 53 pass from Luke Ross (kick good)
S -- Ben Wilson 5 run (kick good)
S -- Luke Ross 1 run (kick good)
U -- Darien Chase 76 pass from Carter Sutton (kick good)
