Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison discusses dominant game to end Lincoln’s season

Curtis jumper Lexi Ellis signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field for the University of Oregon, which has won two of the past three NCAA national championships. She hopes going there can help lead to her Olympic dreams.
Calley Heilborn and Ciera Zimmerman have done this before. They did it again, winning back-to-back 4A West Central District tournament titles, this time winning 3-1 over Emerald Ridge. Can the top-ranked Ravens now make it back-to-back 4A state titles?
Fourth-ranked Puyallup stayed unbeaten entering the 4A state playoffs by outlasting No. 2 Kennedy Catholic in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation and two overtimes. Vikings' goalkeeper Brooke Johnston and coach Matt White discuss the win, which gives Puyallup the No. 1 seed entering the 4A state playoffs.
Puyallup held off Bellarmine Prep late to secure its first undefeated season in league since 2005. And for the first time since 2009, Bellarmine Prep won't be in the playoffs. Puyallup's Kyle Cramer and Gary Jeffers and Bellarmine's Brian Jensen discuss the game.
Enumclaw ran for 425 yards, with Bear Kuro and Nicholas Harbert each gaining more than 100 yards, and Anthony Russell intercepted three passes as the Hornets clinched the 4A NPSL Olympic title with a 42-3 win over Auburn Mountainview. But how will these Hornets fare in the playoffs?