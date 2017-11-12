High School Sports

Playoff roundup: Franklin Pierce, Kentwood knocked out in state football playoffs

Staff report

November 12, 2017

FOOTBALL

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

No. 4 West Valley of Spokane 46, Franklin Pierce 13: The Cardinals didn’t have many answers in this one.

Their best chance to keep it close came in the second quarter, just before halftime, but instead of cutting the lead to 21-14, West Valley (11-0) got a 33-yard TD from Matt Allen to Collin Sather to blow the game open.

“I think a lot of people were surprised that we got this far,” Franklin Pierce coach Mickey Ahrens said. “Our guys came into this game expecting to win so they’re a little disappointed.”

The game didn’t start off good early for the Cardinals as they were shut out in the first quarter while the Eagles racked up 14 points off two short runs.

“We just kinda shot ourselves in the foot early,” Ahrens said. “We just didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

Still, Ahrens was proud of the way the team played and has played through the season.

“I’m really impressed with the way our guys were focused going into the game. I’m really proud of the way these guys fought,” Ahrens said. “I have had more fun coaching these guys than I maybe did in all my coaching at Franklin Pierce.

“We could be as good as any team in the state. The one thing that never changed was these guys wanting to win, competing together, and really just always continuing to fight. That’s what they did today and did all season. ”

Franklin Pierce sophomore quarterback Claudell Quinland finished 14-for-34 for 166 yards and a touchdown and Stoney Shafer had 13 carries for 90 yards and a TD.

4A STATE PLAYOFFS

No. 2 Woodinville 48, Kentwood 7: The Conquerors’ season comes to a close as there was no answer to stopping the Falcons’ Jaden Sheffey.

Sheffey was a pipeline of offense for 11-0 Woodinville as he threw for three touchdowns and also ran for three as well. The first three scores of the game came off a Sheffey-related play.

Nash Fouch would be his favorite target, receiving two of the three touchdown passes.

Kentwood’s only score of the game came in the second quarter when Tayvonne Miller scored from two yards out, making it a 28-7 ball game.

But Woodinville would go on to score 20 unanswered points and sure up a quarterfinal matchup against Graham-Kapowsin at a time, date and place yet to be determined.

The Conquerors’ season ends in their first trip to state since 2011.

AROUND THE SOUND

Football

West Valley 46, Franklin Pierce 13

NO. 4 WEST VALLEY OF SPOKANE

14

12

13

7

--

46

FRANKLIN PIERCE

0

7

0

6

--

13

WV - Blake Transue 6 run (Chase Howat kick)

WV - Marshall Meleney 3 run (Howat kick)

FP - Max Bletterman 50 pass from Claudell Quinland (Noah Carver kick)

WV - Safety

WV - Collin Sather 33 pass from Matt Allen (Howat kick)

WV - Howat 32 FG

WV - Meleney 64 run (Kick failed)

WV - Meleney 2 run (Howat kick)

WV - Tanner Jones 48 run (Howat kick)

FP - Stoney Shafer (Kick failed)

Claudell Quinland 14-34 for 166 and 1 TD

Stoney Shafer 13 carries for 90 yards and 1 TD

Woodinville 48, Kentwood 7

NO. 2 WOODINVILLE

28

0

13

7

--

48

KENTWOOD

0

7

0

0

--

7

W - Jaden Sheffey 1 run (kick)

W - Nash Fouch 27 pass from Sheffey (kick)

W - Fouch 33 pass from Sheffey (kick)

W - Matt Jones 4 run (kick)

KW - Tayvonne Miller 2 run (kick)

W - Sheffey 14 run (kick failed)

W - Brett Accimus 17 pass from Sheffey (kick)

W - Sheffey 3 run (kick)

