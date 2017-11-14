The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area high school girls soccer team

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the year

Makenzie Burks, Stadium, jr. – Drop her onto the back line, send her up front, play her in the midfield – Burks can excel from anywhere on the field. That’s a big reason why the 3A Pierce County League’s MVP has led Stadium to the 3A state semifinals for the third time in school history.

Coach of the year

Joe Birklid, White River – Not bad for his first season at White River. The former White River and UW soccer player took over at his alma mater this season and has the top-ranked and undefeated Hornets in the 2A state semifinals for the second time in school history.

TNT ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Sydney Evans, Puyallup, so. – No arguing the 4A SPSL was the toughest league in the South Sound, and Puyallup was the best team in that league and Sydney Evans was its top goal scorer, finishing with 15 goals and four assists. Sister, Katelyn, was a two-time All-Area selection.

Annabelle Hall, White River, sr. – Two-time All-Area selection and the 2A SPSL Mountain’s offensive player of the year scored 24 goals in the regular season, and then scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Cedarcrest to send the Hornets to the state semifinals.

Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson, so. – 4A NPSL Olympic MVP finished with 29 goals and seven assists, including five goals and an assist in a win over Federal Way. “More importantly, she’s driven and competes whistle to whistle,” coach Josh Hauck said.

Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge, sr. – Seems like Stueckle has been playing for 10 years. In a stellar four years she’s compiled 52 career goals, 19 assists and is a four-time all-league selection. Boise State commit and state hurdles champion in track and field earned 4A SPSL offensive player of the year.

Midfielders

Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake, so. – Two of the most scintillating first two years to start a career you could ask for. Scored 34 goals with eight assists for the Panthers, so she was involved in 81 percent of the team’s points. Two-time All-Area selection had 26 goals, 14 assists last year.

Lauren Hudson, Central Kitsap, sr. – Co-MVP of the 3A South Sound Conference. Seattle University commit scored 19 goals with three assists. Was also co-MVP of the 3A Narrows two seasons ago. “She was the heart and soul of our team this year,” CK coach Vicky Webb said. “Lauren is truly the total package.”

Carolyn Merrick, Gig Harbor, sr. – Speaking of 3A SSC co-MVPs, Merrick was, too. Finished with 17 assists and 10 goals as the Tides’ team captain. She helped coach Stephanie Cox’s team to the league title and a trip to the 3A state playoffs before a 2-1 shootout (7-6) loss to Bellevue.

Meredith Udovich, Puyallup, so. – What one opposing coach had to say: “One of the most technically sound players I have ever seen.” Had nine goals and 14 assists for team that’s only loss came in a shootout against third-ranked Issaquah in state playoffs (and she didn’t play with broken wrist).

Defenders

Puyallup defender Hallie Johnson is an All-Area defender for the third consecutive season. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Jaylin Borden, Sumner, jr. – Defensive MVP of the 4A SPSL for team that only trailed league-champ Puyallup for fewest goals allowed (14). She was also Sumner’s second-leading scorer, though, with six goals and five assists.

Hallie Johnson, Puyallup, sr. – Make this three consecutive All-Area selections for the standout Vikings’ defender. Puyallup posted 14 shutouts thanks to her (and only allowed two goals in last 15 matches of the season). She also scored the game-tying goal in final seconds in state match against Issaquah.

Goalkeeper

Isabelle Davis, Bellarmine Prep, jr. – 4A SPSL goalkeeper of the year posted seven shutouts (including five consecutive) in leading the Lions to the state tournament. Bellarmine’s defense allowed six goals in its final 11 matches, including in a 1-0 season-ending loss to defending champion Camas.

TNT ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Sydney DeVita, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Cailey Divelbiss, Orting, jr.; Bailey Hall, Kennedy Catholic, sr.; Sam Larberg, Sumner, sr.; Thao Nguyen, Lindbergh, jr.; Emily Rohr, Fife, sr.; Nicole Souply, Cascade Christian, sr.; Alea Yun, Life Christian, jr.

Midfielders – Sunny Bieber, Puyallup, sr.; Olivia Boulet, Auburn Riverside, so.; Monica Brown, Enumclaw, so.; Alyssa Gray, Gig Harbor, so.; Haylee Gunter, White River, sr.; Alexis Lamb, Stadium, jr.; Monique Nagel, Stadium, jr.; Halle Noel, Eatonville, fr.;

Defenders – Jennifer Barnes, Kentlake, sr.; Maya Fraley, Steilacoom, so.; Olivia Grob, Bonney Lake, sr.; Ashley Price, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Kya Scott, Fife, jr.

Goalkeeper – Brooke Johnston, Puyallup, sr.; Katherine Nelson, Stadium, jr.