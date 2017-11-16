Man of many talents, Talen is trying to help Tacoma Baptist earn another state win

More Videos 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley Pause 2:23 'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it 1:20 Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game' 1:15 Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:35 Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game 0:44 Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 1:13 WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese announces retirement in 2019, talks about next year's goals 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi Tacoma Baptist quarterback PJ Talen has led the Crusaders to the 1B state quarterfinals for a matchup with Lummi at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sammamish High School. Tacoma Baptist quarterback PJ Talen has led the Crusaders to the 1B state quarterfinals for a matchup with Lummi at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sammamish High School. Jordan Whitford jwhitford@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma Baptist quarterback PJ Talen has led the Crusaders to the 1B state quarterfinals for a matchup with Lummi at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sammamish High School. Jordan Whitford jwhitford@thenewstribune.com