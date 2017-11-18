State soccer primer: Matchups, breakdowns and players to watch

STATE SOCCER PREVIEW
4A GIRLS
Friday-Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2016 state champions: Camas
Friday’s semifinals
No. 2 Kennedy Catholic (17-1-3) vs. No. 1 Central Valley (17-0-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Camas (16-2-2) vs. No. 3 Issaquah (18-2-0), 8 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place at noon. Championship at 4 p.m.
4A skinny
Kennedy Catholic: The last time Kennedy Catholic made it to the semifinals was in 2008 where they lost 4-1 to Everett. The Lancers are led by senior Bailey Hall, who has a team-high 14 goals and eight assists.
Central Valley: The Bears won back-to-back titles in 2013-14. Undefeated and top-ranked, the Bears are led by junior Megan Robertson (12 goals) and senior Kaelyn Barnes (10 goals).
Camas: The Papermakers are back to defend their title after an impressive 2016 season in which they didn’t let in a single goal at state. They have the nearly unstoppable Maddie Kemp, who has recorded 40 goals and 13 assists in 19 games.
Issaquah: The Eagles won the title in 2015 and have been a title contender each season dating back to 2004. This year, they are led by senior Mariah Van Halm (20 goals).
3A GIRLS
Friday-Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2016 state champion: Bellevue
Friday’s semifinals
No. 5 Mercer Island (14-1-3) vs. No. 1 Kamiakin (19-0-0), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Stadium (18-0-0) vs. Bellevue (14-5-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place at 10 a.m. Championship at 2 p.m.
3A skinny
Mercer Island: The last time the Islanders had a good run at state was in 2009 when they took second. Junior Nicole Mandt (six goals) and and senior Kendall Riley (seven goals) pace the attack.
Kamiakin: The Braves lean on their defense, with 12 of the team’s 19 wins coming by shutout. Senior goalkeeper Grace Wilbur allows just 0.31 goals per game.
Stadium: The Tigers are balanced: Makenzie Burks (The News Tribune’s all-area player of the year) with 26 goals and Alexis Lamb (20 goals) fuels the offense. On defense, they’re led by second-team all-area picks in midfielder Monique Nagel and goalkeeper Katherine Nelson.
Bellevue: The Wolverines have won six consecutive games. The defending state champs have, at times, struggled to score but have prevailed in penalty kicks.
2A GIRLS
Friday-Saturday at Shoreline Stadium, Seattle
2016 state champion: Columbia River
Friday’s semifinals
No. 2 Liberty of Issaquah (17-2-1) vs. West Valley of Spokane (10-9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Columbia River (18-2-1) vs. No. 1 White River (19-0-0) 8 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place at noon. Championship at 4 p.m.
2A skinny
Liberty: The Patriots have made it to their third consecutive semifinal appearance off the leg of Makena Carr (29 goals). Goalkeeper Sophie Mendoza has been stout, allowing seven goals in 15 games (nine shutouts).
West Valley: The Eagles ended the regular season cold (three straight losses) but have heated up in the postseason with five consecutive wins. They rallied from two goals down to beat Port Angeles in the quarterfinals. Frankie Schade scored the game-winner in overtime.
Columbia River: The Chieftains were the state champions in 2016, and came in third in 2014. After a 1-0 win over Bellingham on penalty kicks, goalkeeper Liz Canton is playing at a high level.
White River: The Hornets advanced to the semifinals thanks to a two-goal performance by 2A SPSL Mountain offensive player of year Annabelle Hall in the quarterfinal win over Cedarcrest. Goalkeeper Ally Glebe has 20 shutouts and has not allowed a goal in the playoffs.
CLASS 2B/1B STATE GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2016 state champion: Saint George’s
Friday’s semifinals
St. George’s (10-4-1) vs. Brewster (18-0-0), 2 p.m.
Life Christian Academy (13-4-0) vs. Adna (16-2-0), 4 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship at 2 p.m.
2B/1B skinny
St. George’s: If the Dragons are going to make it back-to-back state championships this season, they have to go through the Bears; the same team the Dragons beat last year to win the title. The Dragons will lean on freshman Cambrie Rickard (15 goals) and sophomore Lydia Bergquist (10 goals).
Brewster: The Bears lost in the state title game to the Dragons, but have returned this season undefeated. The Bears are led by seniors Marlissa Garcia (27 goals) and Yvette Sanchez (25 goals).
Life Christian Academy: The Eagles attack, led by sophomore Tyler Taff (25 goals) and junior Alea Yun (22 goals), might be the most potent. This is their first-ever state semifinal appearance in school history in any sport.
Adna: The Pirates have had Life Christian’s number this year, having beat them three times already. The Pirates’ attack is led by sophomore Peyton Aselton (12 goals).
CLASS 2B/1B STATE BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2016 state champion: St. George’s
Friday’s semifinals
Prescott (9-6-1) vs. St. George’s (13-1-2), 6 p.m.
Crosspoint (17-1-0) vs. Orcas Island (13-5-0), 8 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at noon. Championship at 4 p.m.
2B/1B skinny
Prescott: The Tigers know their semifinal opponent well, having played them twice. Prescott held St. George, last year’s champions and semifinal opponent, scoreless in a 0-0 game back on Oct. 28 and then lost, 2-1, on Sept. 15.
St. George’s: The Dragons are looking to repeat as state champions, but will need to get past revenge-minded Prescott to do so.
Crosspoint: The Warriors, absent from the state title race since 2007, are led by senior Jackson Kimmel (33 goals).
Orcas Island: While this season makes back-to-back state tournament appearances for the Vikings, they have never made it to the state semifinals. They’re led by seniors Skylar Gregg and Manuel Rodriguez.
