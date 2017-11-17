High school football scores: Playoff quarterfinals

4A Quarterfinals
Skyline at Central Valley (1 p.m., Sat.)
Richland at Gonzaga Prep (1 p.m., Sat.)
Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin (5:30 p.m., Sat.)
Never miss a local story.
Monroe at Sumner (7:30 p.m., Sat.)
3A Quarterfinals
Timberline at Bellevue (5 p.m., Sat.)
O’Dea 42, Ferndale 14, f
Garfield 13, Eastside Catholic 10, f
Rainier Beach 37, Peninsula 28, f
2A Quarterfinals
Liberty at Hockinson (4 p.m., Sat.)
West Valley at Selah (Sat.)
Archbishop Murphy 28, North Kitsap 21, f
Tumwater 23, Steilacoom 13, f
1A Quarterfinals
Newport 21, Colville 7, f
Royal at Okanogan (4 p.m, Sat.)
La Center at Cascade Christian (8 p.m., Sat.)
Montesano at Meridian (3 p.m., Sat)
2B Quarterfinals
Kalama 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 15, f
Napavine 35, Toledo 0, f
Asotin 27, Davenport 12, f
DeSales at Liberty (6 p.m., Sat.)
1B Quarterfinals
Garfield-Palouse at Odessa
Sunnyside Christian 62, Cusick 20, f
Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Naselle (1 p.m., Sat.)
Lummi vs. Tacoma Baptist, a Sammamish HS (2 p.m., Sat.)
Comments