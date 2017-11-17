High School Sports

High school football scores: Playoff quarterfinals

Staff report

November 17, 2017 07:06 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

4A Quarterfinals

Skyline at Central Valley (1 p.m., Sat.)

Richland at Gonzaga Prep (1 p.m., Sat.)

Woodinville at Graham-Kapowsin (5:30 p.m., Sat.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monroe at Sumner (7:30 p.m., Sat.)

3A Quarterfinals

Timberline at Bellevue (5 p.m., Sat.)

O’Dea 42, Ferndale 14, f

Garfield 13, Eastside Catholic 10, f

Rainier Beach 37, Peninsula 28, f

2A Quarterfinals

Liberty at Hockinson (4 p.m., Sat.)

West Valley at Selah (Sat.)

Archbishop Murphy 28, North Kitsap 21, f

Tumwater 23, Steilacoom 13, f

1A Quarterfinals

Newport 21, Colville 7, f

Royal at Okanogan (4 p.m, Sat.)

La Center at Cascade Christian (8 p.m., Sat.)

Montesano at Meridian (3 p.m., Sat)

2B Quarterfinals

Kalama 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 15, f

Napavine 35, Toledo 0, f

Asotin 27, Davenport 12, f

DeSales at Liberty (6 p.m., Sat.)

1B Quarterfinals

Garfield-Palouse at Odessa

Sunnyside Christian 62, Cusick 20, f

Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Naselle (1 p.m., Sat.)

Lummi vs. Tacoma Baptist, a Sammamish HS (2 p.m., Sat.)

Live Blog Prep Football Week 12
 

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Makenzie Burks, Katherine Nelson lead Stadium to semifinal win over Bellevue

    The unbeaten Tigers will face Mercer Island for the state championship.

Makenzie Burks, Katherine Nelson lead Stadium to semifinal win over Bellevue

Makenzie Burks, Katherine Nelson lead Stadium to semifinal win over Bellevue 2:42

Makenzie Burks, Katherine Nelson lead Stadium to semifinal win over Bellevue
Life Christian junior Alea Yun talks about making semifinal-clinching save as a first-time goalkeeper 0:28

Life Christian junior Alea Yun talks about making semifinal-clinching save as a first-time goalkeeper
Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 0:43

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi

View More Video