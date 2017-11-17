Unselfish act helps net Life Christian first soccer title-game appearance

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:04 Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title Pause 0:11 Lincoln HS senior JJ Dixon wins second 3A title at 195 pounds 1:35 Three Mat Classic XXX 4-time champions 2:07 JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins lead Kentridge to another first — a 4A district title 3:54 Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson help Enumclaw stun unbeaten Federal Way for district title 1:31 Lincoln girls keep rolling, take district title over rival Bethel 3:39 Highlights: Lincoln suffers first loss of the season in district title against tough Kelso 3:57 Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scores 29 points to lead Wilson over Spanaway Lake and back to state 2:49 Highlights: Kaden Anderson, Peter Erickson lift Enumclaw past Curtis 2:52 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels’ 28 points, 12 rebounds lifts Federal Way over Union Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Abby Pierson gives up her position in goal to bigger teammate Alea Yun, and the Eagles hold off Adna with shootout victory in Class 1B/2B girls soccer semifinals Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Abby Pierson gives up her position in goal to bigger teammate Alea Yun, and the Eagles hold off Adna with shootout victory in Class 1B/2B girls soccer semifinals Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com