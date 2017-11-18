Photos: Injuries cost Peninsula in 37-28 quarterfinal loss to Rainier Beach

Seahawks quarterback dives for a touchdown during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Vikings wide receiver Anthony Stell runs in a touchdown early in the second quarter of the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Vikings running back Freddie Roberson (11) runs for a first down during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Seahawks Michael Foreman (29) is tackled by the Vikings' Chaun Hollins (10) during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Vikings running back Freddie Roberson (11) runs the ball during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Vikings wide receiver Mason Starling (8) pulls down a pass on for an 18-yard gain and a first down during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Rainier beach wins 37-28.
Seahawks wide receiver Chase Wittmers (1) is tripped up by the Vikings cornerback Sammy King (13) during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Rainier beach wins 37-28.
Rainier beach running back Jarious Jones (23) is tripped up by Seahawks linebacker Joe Weron (54) during the 3A state quarterfinal football game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Rainier Beach High School Vikings at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Rainier beach wins 37-28.
