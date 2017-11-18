Woodinville closes out GK's season with 49-17 quarterfinal rout

Somber faces surround injured GK quarterback Dylan Morris as he's wished well by a Woodinville player after the game. The second-ranked Falcons drubbed the Eagles, 49-17, to end GK's season.
Falcons running back Brett Accimus, right, busts out past GK defensive back D'Angelo Biggs en route to a touchdown that made the score 6-0 in the first quarter. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Falcons running back Brett Accimus, right, celebrates his long touchdown run with Carter Laccinole that made the score 6-0 in the first quarter. Walking past is GK defender Jeremiah Kekoa. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
GK recovered this first quarter fumble but couldn't cash in for a score. Missed scoring opportunities took the Eagles out of the game early. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
The Eagles take the field. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
GK's Micah Smith looks for running room. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Eagles receiver Tre Mason shows the official the ball after making a tumbling grab for a TD in the second quarter against Falcons cornerback Cage Schenck to make the score 21-9. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
The Eagle mascot didn't get many opportunities to flap its wings during a 49-17 loss. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Eagles receiver Thomas Wheeler escapes the grasp of a Falcons defender in the first half. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Eagles receiver Thomas Wheeler hauls in a 47-yard pass that would have been a TD but he dropped the ball without being touched and GK ended up settling for a field goal. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
GK quarterback Dylan Morris lets one rip. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
As the chance of overtaking Woodinville waned, GK fans became less immune to the cold. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
GK's D'Angelo Biggs prepares to lay a hit on Woodinville's Tyler Owens after he made a reception. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Woodinville running back Matt Jones sprints by GK's Eython Daugherty on his way to another late fourth quarter TD. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Eagles lineman Jordan Duvall was inconsolable as Woodinville's lead widened. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Woodinville running back Matt Jones sprints by GK defenders for a late fourth quarter TD. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
In a nice display of sportsmanship, Woodinville's Nash Fouch pats the helmet of GK running back Micah Smith who was helped off the field with an injury. Photo taken in Spanaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
