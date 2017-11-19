Life Christian Acadamy edges St. George's 1-0 to claim first girls state soccer title in school history

Life Christian Academy's Naytalia Chapman rejoices amongst dejected Saint George's players after the Eagles won the championship 1-0 in their first trip to state. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Drew Perine
LCA's Amanda Hamel boots the ball past Maddy Christiansen of Saint George's. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Mount Rainier provided a lovely backdrop for the championship match. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
LCA's Tyler Taff, left, is congratulated by Landyn Lovelady after scoring what proved to be the only goal of the match. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Dragons goalkeeper Cate Caporicci hauls in a save in heavy traffic. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Lydia Bergquist of Saint George's fends off Grace Pierson of LCA. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Life Christian's Landyn Lovelady, right, and Naytalia Chapman embrace after the Eagles won their first girls soccer state championship, a 1-0 victory over St. George's. The lone goal was scored by Tyler Taff (14) in the first half on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
LCA's Tyler Taff, right, collides with Dragons players. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
LCA's Elysse Loyola fights for possession with Abby Jones. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Dragons goalkeeper Cate Caporicci almost got beat on this shot but it hit the crossbar. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Hair bounces amongst the jubilation of Life Christian Academy's first team state title in girls soccer. Photo taken in Sumner on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
