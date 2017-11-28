High School Sports

Prep roundup: Tiana, Tiarra Brown start Bethel right; Still opens with big night for Jefferson

By Chase Hutchinson

chutchinson@thenewstribune.com

November 28, 2017 12:40 AM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Top Performers: Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson

Scored 28 points in win over Emerald Ridge

Bethel 63, Graham-Kapowsin 13: This was as good of a start to the season as the Braves could hope for.

Sisters Tiana and Tiarra Brown scored 16 points each as the Braves tipped off the girls basketball season with a rout of their Bethel School District rival in a nonleague game.

“The kids hustled and they executed well. That’s what I was looking for,” Bethel coach John Ainslie said. “It was the first time out playing someone else and I wanted to make sure that’s what they were doing.”

He said Bethel forced 20 turnovers in the first two quarters mixing up defenses. Bethel plays Puyallup on Wednesday and Yelm on Friday in two other nonleague games before opening 3A Pierce County League play against Wilson next week.

“We’ll see what we’re really made,” Ainslie said. “We could work on weak side help, weakside blocking out. When we don’t get a look we need to work on running it back out. Other than that, we’re pretty quick and we can shoot the basketball.”

Thomas Jefferson 64, Emerald Ridge 45: Hailey Still scored a game-high 28 points as the Raiders cruised in its season-opening win.

Still just came off her 29-goal season with Jefferson’s girls soccer team and the sophomore came out on fire in the girls basketball team’s first game of the season, making 10 of 18 shots, including four 3-pointers.

Isis Crew added 12 points as Jefferson outscored Emerald Ridge 19-4 in the second quarter after trailing by one after the first period.

Jill Harris led the Jaguars with 18 points and Sammie McGinty added 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakeside of Seattle 72, Decatur 54: The Golden Gators weren’t able to keep up in the second half.

Decatur (0-1) used a big second quarter to tie it at 37 entering halftime, but Lakeside went ona 14-5 run in the third quarter and cruised from there behind Max Knight’s game-high 22 points.

Da’Lon Butler led Decatur with 12 points and Les Sessoms II added 11.

Around the Sound

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethel 63, Graham-Kapowsin 13

GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN

0

6

3

4

--

13

BETHEL

20

20

12

11

--

63

Summary:

B: Tianna Brown 16, Tiarra Brown 16

GK: Ana Leite 4

Thomas Jefferson 64, Emerald Ridge 45

THOMAS JEFFERSON

13

19

12

20

--

64

EMERALD RIDGE

14

4

17

10

--

45

Summary

TJ: Hailey Still 28, Isis Crew 12, Hila’atu Veikoso 8, Nadia Eltayeb 9, Maria Ramirez 4, Alisha Saucedo 3.

ER: Jill Harris 18, Brenna Linton 3, Taryn Hilts-Hoskins 3, Amber Fickle 7, Sammie McGinty 11, Amelia Dennett 2, Hailey Wilson 1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakeside of Seattle 72, Decatur 54

LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE

24

13

14

21

--

72

DECATUR

19

18

5

12

--

54

Summary:

L: Max Knight 22, Omahre Gratton 15, Will Johnson 13, Robert Breyer 8, Will Barton 4, Luke Belcher 3, Alex Malcolm 2, Thomas Belanger 2, Will Dickinson 1.

D: Da’Lon Butler 12, Les Sessoms II 11, William Johnson Jr. 8, Isaiah Daughtry 7, Eddie Turner 6, Bradley Graham 5, Kevin Robello 3, Floyd Wedderburn Jr. 2

FROM SATURDAY ...

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gig Harbor 59, Kentlake 54

GIG HARBOR

8

14

17

20

--

59

KENTLAKE

6

20

16

12

--

56

Summary:

GH: Maxwell 31, Willett 19, Liberty 5, Sydney 4

K: Calderon 19, Aniston Denckla 16, Stannard 8, Kruse 6, Keirnan Denckla 5

