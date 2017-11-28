Prep roundup: Tiana, Tiarra Brown start Bethel right; Still opens with big night for Jefferson

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top Performers: Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson
Scored 28 points in win over Emerald Ridge
Bethel 63, Graham-Kapowsin 13: This was as good of a start to the season as the Braves could hope for.
Never miss a local story.
Sisters Tiana and Tiarra Brown scored 16 points each as the Braves tipped off the girls basketball season with a rout of their Bethel School District rival in a nonleague game.
“The kids hustled and they executed well. That’s what I was looking for,” Bethel coach John Ainslie said. “It was the first time out playing someone else and I wanted to make sure that’s what they were doing.”
He said Bethel forced 20 turnovers in the first two quarters mixing up defenses. Bethel plays Puyallup on Wednesday and Yelm on Friday in two other nonleague games before opening 3A Pierce County League play against Wilson next week.
“We’ll see what we’re really made,” Ainslie said. “We could work on weak side help, weakside blocking out. When we don’t get a look we need to work on running it back out. Other than that, we’re pretty quick and we can shoot the basketball.”
Thomas Jefferson 64, Emerald Ridge 45: Hailey Still scored a game-high 28 points as the Raiders cruised in its season-opening win.
Still just came off her 29-goal season with Jefferson’s girls soccer team and the sophomore came out on fire in the girls basketball team’s first game of the season, making 10 of 18 shots, including four 3-pointers.
Isis Crew added 12 points as Jefferson outscored Emerald Ridge 19-4 in the second quarter after trailing by one after the first period.
Jill Harris led the Jaguars with 18 points and Sammie McGinty added 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeside of Seattle 72, Decatur 54: The Golden Gators weren’t able to keep up in the second half.
Decatur (0-1) used a big second quarter to tie it at 37 entering halftime, but Lakeside went ona 14-5 run in the third quarter and cruised from there behind Max Knight’s game-high 22 points.
Da’Lon Butler led Decatur with 12 points and Les Sessoms II added 11.
To report a box score, contact 253-597-8677
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Around the Sound
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethel 63, Graham-Kapowsin 13
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
0
6
3
4
--
13
BETHEL
20
20
12
11
--
63
Summary:
B: Tianna Brown 16, Tiarra Brown 16
GK: Ana Leite 4
Thomas Jefferson 64, Emerald Ridge 45
THOMAS JEFFERSON
13
19
12
20
--
64
EMERALD RIDGE
14
4
17
10
--
45
Summary
TJ: Hailey Still 28, Isis Crew 12, Hila’atu Veikoso 8, Nadia Eltayeb 9, Maria Ramirez 4, Alisha Saucedo 3.
ER: Jill Harris 18, Brenna Linton 3, Taryn Hilts-Hoskins 3, Amber Fickle 7, Sammie McGinty 11, Amelia Dennett 2, Hailey Wilson 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeside of Seattle 72, Decatur 54
LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE
24
13
14
21
--
72
DECATUR
19
18
5
12
--
54
Summary:
L: Max Knight 22, Omahre Gratton 15, Will Johnson 13, Robert Breyer 8, Will Barton 4, Luke Belcher 3, Alex Malcolm 2, Thomas Belanger 2, Will Dickinson 1.
D: Da’Lon Butler 12, Les Sessoms II 11, William Johnson Jr. 8, Isaiah Daughtry 7, Eddie Turner 6, Bradley Graham 5, Kevin Robello 3, Floyd Wedderburn Jr. 2
FROM SATURDAY ...
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gig Harbor 59, Kentlake 54
GIG HARBOR
8
14
17
20
--
59
KENTLAKE
6
20
16
12
--
56
Summary:
GH: Maxwell 31, Willett 19, Liberty 5, Sydney 4
K: Calderon 19, Aniston Denckla 16, Stannard 8, Kruse 6, Keirnan Denckla 5
Comments