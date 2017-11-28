Emmett Linton, Lincoln basketball played with something to prove in rout of Bellarmine Prep

More Videos 2:31 Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep Pause 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:23 Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:14 Accused killer of JBLM soldier appears in court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep Emmett Linton III scored a game-high 26 points as one of four Lincoln High School boys basketball players in double figures in its 80-58 win over Bellarmine Prep to open the season on Tuesday. Highlights include postgame interviews with Linton and Lincoln's Willie Thomas. Emmett Linton III scored a game-high 26 points as one of four Lincoln High School boys basketball players in double figures in its 80-58 win over Bellarmine Prep to open the season on Tuesday. Highlights include postgame interviews with Linton and Lincoln's Willie Thomas. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

