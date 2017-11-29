Prep roundup: Jaeden Ingram, Landen Neff lift Puyallup basketball over new-look Nathan Hale

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston
Scored 32 points in win over Clover Park
Puyallup 74, Nathan Hale 62: No Michael Porter Jr.? No coach Brandon Roy? No problem.
The Vikings were able to handle the Raiders at home and knock off the way new-looking defending 3A state champs.
Jaeden Ingram led the way for Puyallup with a team-high 22 points and Landen Neff had 21 points.
The Raiders’ leading scorer was Freddy Brown III, who scored 31 points. He is one of the few same faces from Nathan Hale’s undefeated run to last year’s state title behind state player of the year and top recruit Michael Porter Jr. (who is now at the University of Missouri and preparing to maybe be a top NBA draft pick) and coach Brandon Roy, the former NBA All-Star who is now coaching at his alma mater, Garfield.
Nathan Hale was 3-18 two years ago before going 29-0 last season.
Foss 85, Kentlake 51: Foss wasted no time.
The Falcons opened defense of their 2A state title with 29 points in the first quarter and 53 halftime points on their way to the nonleague win over Kentlake.
Eight months after Foss beat Selah for its first state title since 2000, Demetrius Crosby was back on the court, scoring 22 points for the 2A Falcons in their win Tuesday over the 4A Falcons.
Foss will head to Lincoln at 7 p.m. Friday.
North Thurston 76, Clover Park 59: Jeremy Spencer scored 32 points and Clay Christian added 26 as the Rams cruised past the Warriors in a season-opening nonleague victory.
Davien Harris-Williams led Clover Park with 24 points and the Warriors led 20-19 at the end of the first quarter.
Todd Beamer 71, Lakes 64: Da’lon Butler scored a game-high 29 points as the Titans rallied past the Lancers.
Butler led Beamer’s charge as it outscored Lakes 23-12 in the fourth quarter after entering the final period trailing 52-48.
Daeshawn Wayne led Lakes with 19 points.
Capital 63, Centralia 55: After a slow first half, the Cougars were able to overcome the 1-2 punch of the Tiger’s Benjamin Janssan and Tyler Ashmore.
Both players from Centralia were able to score and drive the ball into Capital’s defense, leaving them a bit stunned on the court.
“Janssan doesn’t have any film as he is a foreign exchange student from Austrailia,” Capital coach Brian Vandiver said. “We were shell-shocked that things were not going our way, but we went to a full-court press in the second half and it picked up our energy.”
Chris Penner led the Cougars with 16 points and Vandiver said Brett Stock and Grant Erickson impressed him most.
“Stock worked really hard for us and he played a really good game,” Vandiver said. “He and Erickson were the glue for us. Erickson sold out for us by diving for loose balls, they were the best players on our team tonight.”
Stock would score 13 and Erickson had seven. The Tigers’ leading scorer was Ashmore with 23.
Decatur 80, Archbishop Murphy 73: Behind the stellar play of Bradley Graham and his 27 points, the Golden Gators were able to top the Wildcats in a battle to the end.
However, that was not the plan for the Golden Gators.
“They battled back in the third quarter, they made a significant run, it was hard to get back as we were on our heels going into the fourth,” first-year Decatur coach Jeffrey Forbes said. “We cracked down on defense and slowed the game down a little bit, going back to our principles.”
Jacob Graham hit key three-point shots to keep the Gators’ lead. He would finish with 12 points.
Bonney Lake 62, At White River 58: The Panthers played a well-balanced game that led them to victory over the Hornets.
Three players scored in the double digits, led by Zane Foster’s 14. Champ Spencer would score 11 and Ryan Arpin would add 10 more as well.
The Hornets were led by Brandon Howard’s 20 points.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Breanna Hernandez, Fife
Scored 22 points in win over Auburn
Kentlake 40, Enumclaw 29: The Denckla sisters combined for 17 points as the Falcons were able to handle the Hornets on the road.
Aniston Denckla was the higher scorer of the two as she netted 10 on the night and Kiernen had seven. Aolani Talamaivao-Calderon and Anna Kruse each scored eight for the Falcons as well.
The Hornets were led by Jesslyn Huizenga’s 10 points.
AROUND THE SOUND
Bowling
At Graham-Kapowsin 1867, South Kitsap 1738
GK: 840-720-145-162--1857
SK: 750-735-98-155--1738
High Bowler: Amanda McKinley (GK) 218-197--415; Nicole (SK) 162-166--328
North Thurston 5, Peninsula 0
NT: 670-703-132-137--1642
P: 548-584-114-120--1366
High Bowlers: Makenzie Brathovd (NT) 155-169--324; Jessica Botkin(P) 136-129--265
Boys Basketball
At Puyallup 74, Nathan Hale 62
PUYALLUP
22
11
26
15
--74
NATHAN HALE
14
19
21
8
--62
(P) Marcus Windham 6, Justin Haase 3, Jaeden Ingram 22, Jacob Holcomb 9, Luke Holcomb 2, Landen Neff 21, Dylan Rhoades 11,
(NH) John Hart III 10, Quusaa Margarsa 3, Allay Sarrhini 13, Dempsey Hope-Wright 1, Dominique Michaels 4, Freddy Brown III 31
Lincoln 80, at Bellarmine Prep 58
LINCOLN
23
22
19
16
--80
BELLARMINE PREP
16
14
11
17
--58
(L) Bashay, Linton 26, D. Dillinghham 4, Bonds 14, Thomas 12, Yearby, Braggs 15, Bailey, Babbs 1, J. Dillingham 2, Campbell, Williams 2, Simon 4.;
(BP) Elzie 9, Clark 3, Ostranger 3, Scott 14, Summers 2, Horner 9, Meines, Emerick 3, Christopher, Mackey, Davis 15.
Capital 63, Centralia 55
CENTRALIA
14
18
9
14
--55
CAPITAL
10
10
16
27
--63
(Ce) Wasson 2, Janssan 19, Baird 5, Ashmore 23, Grimm 6;
(Ca) Layton 15, Penner 16, Landers 8, Stock 13, Collard 2, Riedel 2, Erickson 7
Bonney Lake 62, At White River 58
BONNEY LAKE
15
16
15
16
--62
WHITE RIVER
17
11
11
19
--58
(BL) Lawes 9, Stevenson 6, Spencer 11, Tinsley 6, R. Arpin 10, Shocks 2, J. Arpin 4; Foster 14;
(WR) Strochein 2, Flanigan 13, Howard 20, Charest 10, Phillips 2, Wallen 3, Volleger 6, Glissmeyer 2
North Thurston 76, Clover Park 59
NORTH THURSTON
19
20
20
17
--76
CLOVER PARK
20
10
16
13
--59
(NT) Spencer 32, Nealson 3, Maxfield, Davis, Stone, Wallace 5, Tenkley 10, Cuyler 0, Christian 26;
(CP) Crazzy 19, McDaniel 0, Harris-Williams 24, Anderson, Norman, Roberts, Martin, Campbell, Seely 14, Green 2
Foss 85, Kentlake 51
FOSS
29
24
20
12
--85
KENTLAKE
11
14
13
13
--51
(KL) Hlnoka 4, Halar 8; Taylor 2, Wald 4, Eddie 6, Morsch 5, Walton 11, Eversole 10;
(F) Griffis-Santa Cruz 7, Crosby 22, Pollard 17, Jackson 2, Kelley 13, Glenn-Leufroy 16, Massey 5, St. John 3
Northwest Christian 65, Tenino 56
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
18
20
14
13
--65
TENINO
11
10
14
21
--56
(NWC) Tyler Fox 6, Will Sinclair 8, Landon Koukal 14, Noah Phillips 19, Jude Phillips 6, Garrett McSheffrey 1, Tony Dominguez 12;
(T) Tony Canepa 15, Frisco Villa 8, Paxton Russell 6, Yngwie Dowies 14, Logan Brewer 10
Decatur 80, Archbishop Murphy 73
DECATUR
26
22
16
16
--80
ATM
8
20
24
21
--73
(D) Hilton 11, Daughtry 7, Robello 10, B. Graham 27, B. Houston 3, J. Graham 12, Minza 2, T. Houston 4, Kiels 2, Jennings 2, McClain;
(ATM) Kenney 12, Lamari 2, Calhoun 23, Alavara 8, Peterson 6, Miller 16, Jaia 2, Cribbs 4, Doile
Todd Beamer 71, Lakes 64
TODD BEAMER
14
15
19
23
--71
LAKES
10
13
27
12
--64
(TB) K. Johnson 5, Pam 5, W. Johnson 18, Butler 29, Dillworth 6, Dillon 10;
(L) Miller 19, Trumble 9, Chance 5, Wayne 19, Irvin 1, B. McCray 2, Lancelin 4, Tupuola 3
Girls Basketball
Gig Harbor 62, Curtis 29
CURTIS
3
8
16
2
--29
GIG HARBOR
16
19
14
13
--62
(GH) Maxwell 16, Willett 19, Neal 6, Langworthy 7, Edwards 2, Emery 4, Stewart 2, Liberty 4, McReynolds 2;
(C) Brubaker 6, Trotter 7, Davis 1, Joseph 2, Taylor 12, Lee 1
North Thurston 62, at Tumwater 39
Scoring: (NT) Quinlan Christian 18 (13 rebounds), Rokki Brown 18 (13 rebounds), Brooklyn Harn 15
Auburn Mountainview 57, Tahoma 38
AMV
6
14
13
24
--57
TAHOMA
15
5
7
11
--38
(T) Ashlyn Hohn 10, Adyson Clabby 3, Audrey Tommervik 0, Lucy Gleason 0, Cassidy Mueller 3, Sydney Despain 7, Maddie Bynum 0, Lily Knutson 10, Karen Sullivan 0, Kailey Pfeiffer 5, Alyse Bell 0, Lauren Holmquist 0, Treena Schweikart 0;
(AMV) Taylor Flores 16, Hayley Flores 18, Jenna Lacey 2, Madison Daly 0, Azaria Johnson 2, Kaylie Abriani 2, Kaliyah Wicks 7, Ashley Duranleau 0, Alexx Hickman 0, Emily Kickner 2, Sydney Carter 5 ,Michaela Corbett 3
Kentlake 40, At Enumclaw 29
KENTLAKE
17, 8
12
3
--40
ENUMCLAW
9
4
12
4
--29
(KL) Kruse 8, Thibert 5, K. Denckla 7, A, Denckla 10, Lane 2, Talamaivao-Calderon 8;
(E) Anderson 2, Lindberg 4, Hanson 2, Putman 2, Carlson 1, Cerne 8, Huizenga 10
Fife 46, at Auburn 37
FIFE
22
0
8
16
--46
AUBURN
20
0
6
11
--37
(F) Christina Willis 14, Kaylin Fietz 6, Breanna Hernandez 22, Amaya Yukish 4;
(A) Rebecca Thareek 12, Jacklyn Smith 9, Emily Strojan 8; Jaya Harshmen 5, Keilani Songcuan 3
Yelm 78, at Spanaway Lake 46
YELM
20
18
19
21
--78
SPANAWAY LAKE
10
18
10
8
--46
