Prep roundup: Shalyse Smith’s go-ahead score lifts Bellarmine over defending state-champion Kentridge, 62-61

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep
Scored 18 points, including go-ahead shot, in win over Kentridge
Bellarmine Prep 62, Kentridge 61: You can imagine how long Shalyse Smith and the Lions had been waiting to replay this one.
Never miss a local story.
In a rematch of last year’s 4A state semifinal in the Tacoma Dome, Smith scored the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute to play as Bellarmine opened it season by holding on to beat the defending state champions.
She finished with a game-high 18 points eight months after Kentridge beat the Lions in the state semifinals on its way to its first state title in school history. It comes not long after she signed her letter of intent to play basketball in the Pac-12 next year at the University of Arizona.
Kentridge’s Tresai McCarver gave Kentridge a 61-60 lead with just over a minute to go before Smith put home the dagger.
JaQuaya Miller and Jordyn Jenkins are both back from the Chargers’ title team and they each scored 16 points, though Miller fouled out. Morgan Gary added 12 points and McCarver scored 11.
Yelm 62, Franklin Pierce 34: Turnovers plagued the Cardinals in their season opener against the Tornados.
And Yelm got 21 points from Maddie Plevyak to cruise to the win.
“Maddie kinda took over the game,” Franklin Pierce coach Marcus Disney said. “They ran a good offense and pressured us into a lot of turnovers. We gotta limit our mistakes.”
Spanaway Lake 55, Foss 40: Chinedu Nnadi scored 20 points as the Sentinels cruised to the season-opening win over the Falcons.
Jasmin Phillips led Foss with 15 points and Shavontay Dukes had 13 in what Foss coach Charles said was a competitive season-opening games for his Falcons.
“Once we change their mindset, I think they’re gonna be fine,” Tindal said. “I’ve been their assistant coach for a few years and this year we added a few new things to their repertoire.”
With that in mind, the team managed to bounce back after the slow first quarter and stay within striking distance for the rest of the game.
“It was good to at least put up 40 and stay competitive,” Tindal said. “We had our chances to stay close. For a first game, it’s a step in the right direction.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Jordan Garner, Spanaway Lake
Scored 27 points in win over Fife
At Spanaway Lake 86, Fife 59: The Sentinels scored 58 first-half points and had four players score in double figures on their way to the season-opening win.
Jordan Garner scored a game-high 27 points, Isaiah Turner added 23, Divante Moffitt had 13 and Ja’ontay Foster scored 11 as part of the Sentinels core group that led them to the state tournament last season.
“Our guys were excited,” Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten said. “It was about sharing the basketball and the love that each player has for each other.
“No one is really concerned about who’s getting the shot, we just focused on the flow of the game. Tonight, I thought the team was always looking for the guy who had the hot hand and we just played unselfishly.”
Stadium 76, River Ridge 54: Davion Gaines scored 27 points and Dylan Hartman added 14 as the Tigers cruised past the Hawks in the season-opening nonleague win.
Stadium built a 38-25 halftime lead and never looked back.
Carson Aquiningoc scored 18 points for River Ridge and Marquan Cannon added 13.
Charles Wright 58, Summit Olympus 38: Henry Lenaburg had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Tarriers to the season-opening win.
“It’s always good to open up a season with a win,” Charles Wright coach Eric Knowles said. “The emphasis was ball movement and we achieved those things.”
To report a box score, contact 253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stadium 76, River Ridge 54
RIVER RIDGE
7
18
13
16
--
54
STADIUM
20
18
20
18
--
76
(RR) Cannon 13, Aquiningoc 18, Campbell 2, Larson 2, Callero 8, Alexander 5, Paje 1, Noll, Carroll 2, Thrower 1, McPherson, Owens 2
(S) E. Brown 5, Gaines 27, Call 6, Bailey 9, Gibson 6, Hankins, Higgins 7, Hartman 14, Gillespie 2, Recio-Cook
Charles Wright 58, Summit Olympus 38
SUMMIT
7
8
11
12
--
38
CWA
12
18
17
11
--
58
Summit: Chaka 22, Gabireal, Marcicio, Tyrell 7, Tyshawn 4, Chris P 5, Ethan, Paul, Luis
CWA: Asher Asadi-Shakoor 8, Coley Fannin 4, Dane Jacobson 10, Alex Meadowcroft 2, Henry Lenaburg 16, Noah Fields 3, Michael Tucci 11, Harry Sakamoto, Blake Nygren 4
At Spanaway Lake 86, Fife 59
SPANAWAY LAKE
30
28
21
7--
86
FIFE
9
17
15
18--
59
(SL) Divante Moffitt 13, Isaiah Turner 23, Marius Bradwell 4, Josiah Millen 2, Ja’ontay Foster 11, Jordan Garner 27, Terrell Williams 3, Noah Felagai 2
(F) Andre Sawyer 6, Malachi Afework 16, Cooper Schelbert 9, Michael Steimle 2, Brian Mitchell 13, Eli Graham 6, Dominic Hernandez 2, Bryson Williams 6
At Life Christian Academy 82, Chief Leschi 66
LIFE CHRISTIAN
19
19
19
25
--
82
CHIEF LESCHI
14
18
15
19
--
66
(LCA) Eric Overgaard 11,Omari Maulana 19, Jevin Shaughnessy 7, Jacoby Novotny 4, Noah Robinson 23, Dawson Shamp 4, Keegan Bitow-Woods 14
(CL) Gower 20, Lee 2, Irvin 11, Baker 17, Whitford 16
At Kentridge 49, Todd Beamer 42
TODD BEAMER
6
13
9
14
--
42
KENTRIDGE
11
9
12
17
--
49
TB: Kevin Johnson 4, Amaze Wilburn 3, Iyzik Pam 13, Williams Johnson III 6, Keli Pedebone 5, Brycen Dilworth 5, Shawn Fenceroy 6.
Kentridge: Cruz Medina 7, Keshawn Douglas 6, Jett Briceno 20, Brandon McMillian-Thomas 2, Tyler Cronk 14.
At Rogers 69, Bethel 40
BETHEL
11
10
7
12
--
40
ROGERS
18
19
12
20
--
69
Bethel: Trenton Weseman 13, Santiago Paz 8, Jalenta Thomas 4, Sean McCurdy 7, Viliama Latu 3, Afaese Sokimi 4, Ryan Wood 1
Rogers: James Baker 20, Joseph Dwyer 4, Matti Turco 6, Michael Dwyer 5, Nick Waterstraat 9, Jace Barrett 11, Isaiah Lillie 2, Aidan Ferdando 2, Nikita Apanasevich 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bellarmine Prep 62, Kentridge 61
BELLARMINE PREP
19
12
15
16
--
62
KENTRIDGE
14
17
7
23
--
61
Bellarmine: Madeline Garcia 6, Sahlyse Smith 18, Caitie Burns 5, Jenny Hagle 6, Reyelle Frazier 7; Julia Bordeaux 5, Maggie Smith 7, Ciara Gatpatan 8
Kentridge: Morgan Gary 12, Tresai McCarver 11, Dayla Ballena 6, Jordyn Jenkins 16, JaQuaya Miller 16.
At Thomas Jefferson 50, Graham-Kapowsin 32
THOMAS JEFFERSON
11
13
16
10
--
50
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
7
9
8
8
--
32
(TJ) Ramil Ramirez 1, Alisha Saucedo 4, Isis Crew 13, Hila’atu Veikoso 8, Nadira Eltayib 4, Julia Walker
(GK) Tawnie Bremer 2, Chloe Grosvenor 5, Haily Anderson 8, Jayda Guajardo 6, Jennie Goldsberry 2, Michaela Coates 9
At Sumner 49, Seattle Christian 36
SEATTLE CHRISTIAN
7
11
0
18
--
36
SUMNER
9
13
0
27
--
49
SC: Emma Baskett 4, Alex Ellis 8, Olivia Clark 18, Julia Seibel 6
Sumner: Abby Burns 4, Callie Stevens 4, Karina McMillan 3, Kelsey Bell 9, Ellie Salisbury 3, Kennedy Cutter 8, Anna Seaton 4, Anu Borden 3, Kat Clark 11.
At CWA 64, Summit Olympus 8
CWA
23
22
10
9--
64
SUMMIT
2
4
2
0--
8
(CWA) Erica Julian 8, RubyJoy Pikes 20, Grace Hanly 17, Julia Hanly 8, Lexi Leith 8, Hadassa Pritchett 1, Cindy Li 2
(S) Chantel Woodard 4, Samantha Butler 2, Josephina Sciaute 2
Yelm 62, at Franklin Pierce 34
FRANKLIN PIERCE
6
2
17
9--
34
YELM
10
17
17
18--
62
(Y) Imani Tustison 6, Kaitlin Jewell 10, Haylee Sleeman 13, MyKel Jones 5, Maddie Plevyak 21, Larissa Sneed 2, Bayleigh Harder 2, Grace Cebula 2, Legacy Kett 1
(FP) Paradise Dorrough 6, Iasia Paulino 2, Katy Cook 6, Ashleigh Maynard 5, Tate’yahna Colbray 4, Jasmyne Sims 4, Bailee Disney 2, Talia Spencer 5
At Bethel 66, Puyallup 37
BETHEL
13
25
18
10
--
66
PUYALLUP
6
10
16
5
--
37
(B) Tianna Brown 21, Ghionna Porreca 3, Morales 18, Miller 3, Johnson 2, Tiarra Brown 14
(P) Taylor Hammel 8, Grace Marvin 2, Worley 3, Jeffers 2, Edmonds 9, Hagen 11, Messineo 2
Nathan Hale 63, at Mount Rainier 54
MOUNT RAINIER
8
18
15
13
--
54
NATHAN HALE
13
23
16
11
--
63
(MR) Addie Keeth 4, Makila Hoffman 15, Jaydin Fazio 7, Ami Yoshino 8, India Johnson 6, Frannie Sablan 8, Jackie Williamson 6
(NH) Hemani Kalia 32, Marie Jerome 11, Clova Hansen 4, Savannah Johnson 12, Stella Otis 2, Kate Hopkins 2
Redmond 64, Lakes 37
LAKES
3
8
9
11
--
37
REDMOND
2
22
25
15
--
64
(L) Tatiana Sparks 11, Amber Nealy 7, Baylee Blau 2, Tonisha Flowers 4, Zyriahn Louis 13
(R) Steckler 8, Egberg 4, Castanos 2, Hartman 2, Lund 2, Benton 4, Malloy 8, Ohrt 11, Dang 8, Ault 10, Hanson 3, Talbot 2
Spanaway Lake 55, at Foss 40
FOSS
1
8
15
16
--
40
SPANAWAY LAKE
12
8
19
16
--55
(F) Jasmin Phillips 15, Shavontay Dukes 13, Charolette Bell 2, My’Dream Carson 6, Zynia White 4
(SL) Mariah Thorne 1, Meleshia Brim 9, Jovelle Rutland 3, Lecianna Hawkins 1, Kendall Koroski 1, Katlin Cook 10, Chinedu Nnadi 20, Brooklyn Atkins 5, Malia Horne 5
GIRLS BOWLING
Rogers 2184, at Graham Kapowsin 1515
GK 653-604-135-123--1515
R 972-851-197-164--2184
(GK) Ashley Fairbanks 151-139--290
(R) Jordan Madrid 266-202--468
BOYS WRESTLING
Kentwood 45, Rogers 28
138- J. Cortez (KW) md. D. Castellanos, 16-4.
145- S. Arzberger (R) md. A. Jouhal, 12-1.
152- J. Thompson (KW) p. D. Abel, 4:49.
160- S. Watson (KW) p. B. Anderson, 2:37.
170- H. Kragt (KW) tf. A. Hayden, 17-2.
182- H. Briggs (R) p. D. Kremer, 3:02.
195- M. Statler (KW) d. K. Peter, 6-3 (3OT).
220- C. Garcia (R) win by forfeit.
285- D. Kersey (KW) d. Z. Brownell, 9-2.
106- H. Bailey (KW) p. R. Grutzenbach, 1:51.
113- C. Jordan (R) p. C. Liechty, 1:19.
120- E. Marshall (R) p. E. Skogen, 3:28.
126- C. Yancey (KW) p. J. Olmsted, 4:25.
132- J. Champlain (KW) p. D. Johnson, 1:36.
Comments