Prep roundup: Coty Chabot, Bethel edge Lincoln in season-opening wrestling match

Boys Wrestling
Top performer: Coty Chabot, Bethel
Pinned opponent 1:56 for 120-pound victory against Lincoln
Bethel 47, Lincoln 33: For the Braves, their first match of the year could not have gone any better as their hard work prior really showed up against the Abes.
“We did a really good job of prepping for the first match, kids kept their weight down really well and we were able to spread lineup out,” Bethel coach Mario Ragazzo said. “It's great to have these kids work so hard, the seniors are getting in position to make a run at the state title.”
The Bethel wrestlers came in as the underdogs to Lincoln, having to face wrestlers like JJ Dixon in the 195-pound class. And even though Dixon did win in in his weight class, it was the 120-pound to the 145-pound matches for Bethel that swung the match.
“They all went out and won on pins,” Ragazzo said. “Devin Sweem made sure they knew what to do as when I went to gather them, he was already talking so I let them keep doing it.”
All five matches were won by pins or forfeits. The Braves will wrestle again Saturday at Mariner High School for the Mariner Holiday Tournament.
Boys Basketball
Top performer: Jamal Wingfield, Graham-Kapowsin
Scored 11 points in win over Kent-Meridian
Graham-Kapowsin, 57, Kent-Meridian 43: The new Eagles regime under coach Jonathan Lane is off to a good start.
The Eagles’ offense was spread out as Jamal Wingfield led with 11 points, and Tre Mason and Jadon Whiteside finished with nine points each.
The defense also played very well as the Royals were held to just 27 points through the first three quarters of the game.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Raigan Barrett, Rogers
Scored 18 points in win over Emerald Ridge
Stadium 46, Clover Park 44: It was a close game between the Tigers and Warriors as Kristol Ayson’s 14 points for Stadium made the difference.
Jumping out to an early lead, the Tigers let the Warriors creep back into the game in the second half as Shania Roberts was putting up 20 points for Clover Park.
But thanks to Ayson’s points and Oasha Chamber’s chipped in 12 points, Stadium was able to defend their home court.
AROUND THE SOUND
Boys Basketball
At Graham-Kapowsin, 57, Kent Meridian 43
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
17
12
17
11
--
57
KENT-MERIDIAN
8
9
10
16
--
43
(GK) A. Diaz 2, T. Mason 9, J. Wingfield 11, G. Brown 8, M. Walker 3, N. Harvey 3, N. Onwumere 2, R. Lewis 8, J. Whiteside 9;
(KM) Abdullah 11, Brandon 2, RJ 2, Chris 4, Jayden 4, Sahid 14, Chiok 6
Bowling
Franklin Pierce 4, Foss 1
FP: 717-677-155-135--1684
F: 631-639-191-119--1580
High Bowler: Heather Allard (FP) 160-159--319
Graham-Kapowsin 1664, At Olympia 1620
O: 698-642-139-141--162
GK: 654-712-131-167--1664
High Bowlers: Sam Nurmi (O) 165-144--309; Miranda Stallman (GK) 182-144--326
Boys Swimming
At North Thurston 124, Peninsula 62
200 Medley Relay: NT (Greg Wrinkle, Aiden Smith, Austin Couey, Ethan McKune) 1:50.30
200 Free: Jeffrey Harn (NT) 1:53.11
200 IM: Justin Ridgeway (NT) 2:09.01
50 Free: A. Smith (NT) 24.34
Diving: Tim Poe (P) 192.00
100 Fly: A. Couey (NT) 1:00.65
100 Free: J. Ridgeway (NT) 50.62
500 Free J. Harn (NT) 5:12.28
200 Free Relay NT (J. Harn, A. Smith, Ethan Donovan, J. Ridgeway) 1:34.10
100 Back: Ethan Brown (P) 1:03.34
100 Breast: A. Smith (NT) 1:11.11
400 Free Relay: NT (J. Harn* E. McKune, A. Couey, J. Ridgeway) 3:34.82
At Timberline 104, Shelton 81
200 Medley: S (Caleb Matheny, Simon Matheny, Tyler Youngquist, Sam Womer) 1:57.04
200 Free: Austin Ferris (T) 2:21.60
200 IM: Jacob Smith (T) 2:29.24
50 Free: S. Womer (S) 24.67
Diving: Caleb Baker (T) 138.15
100 Fly: T. Youngquist (S) 1:07.60
100 Free: S. Womer (S) 53.87
500 Free: Austin Karr (S) 6:12.40
200 Free Relay: S (S. Womer, T. Youngquist, A. Karr, Kai Tavares) 1:43.10
100 Back: Caleb Linggi (T) 1:07.67
100 Breast: Solomon Scanlan (T) 1:18.34
400 Free Relay: T (J. Smith, Lonnie Aguon, A. Ferris, C. Linggi) 4:10.13
At Stadium 136, Lakes 50
200 Medley Relay: S (Ryan McCarty, Bryce Soriano, Isaac Sato, Johnny Armstrong) 1:47.28
200 Free: Ben Brick (S) 1:58.99
200 IM: B. Soriano (S) 2:02.92*
50 Free: J. Armstrong (S) 22.90
Diving: Dorien Simon (L) 2:25.60
100 Fly: I. Sato (S) 58.87
100 Free: J. Armstrong (S) 50.79
500 Free: Daniel Han (S) 5:42.12
200 Free Relay: S (B. Soriano, Connor Hodges, B. Brick, D. Han) 1:37.46
100 Back: Nick Been (S) 1:07.64
100 Breast: B. Soriano (S) 1:01.13*
400 Free Relay: S (D. Han, Ryan McCarty, B. Brick, J. Armstrong) 3:38.08
At Wilson 126, Bonney Lake 45
200 Medley: W (Evan Chard, Gavin Kreiner, Christian Sivertsen, Max Bloom) 1:48.44
200 Free: Nathan Sachs (W) 2:04.04
200 IM: E. Chard (W) 2:04.55
50 Free: Nikolas Schwendeman (BL) 23.46
Diving: Cade John (BL) 140.20
100 Fly: C. Sivertson (W) 1:00.93
100 Free: M. Bloom (W) 54.53
500 Free: N. Sachs (W) 5:33.82
200 Free Relay: W (Nicholas Lay, Thomas Quinlan, Max Bloom, C. Sivertson) 1:40.60
100 Back: E. Chard (W) 54.98*
100 Breast: N. Schwendeman (BL) 1:07.22
400 Free Relay: W (E. Chard, N. Sachs, Daniel Stemp, Micah Magnuson) 3:51.70
Boys Wrestling
(No. 10) Bethel 47, (No. 2) Lincoln 33
106; Pichtforth (B) ff
113; Mokomouen (L) pf. Lee 5:13
120; Chabot (B) pf. Rollins 1:56
126; Burger (B) ff
132; Bloss (B) pf. Chaz 3:32
138; Sweem (B) pf. Notti 3:31
145; Rodside (B) tf. Lee 20-4
152; Eligah (L) pf. Schaulis 5:02
160; Abdlul (L) d. Otto 8-2
170; Walker (B) pf. Maximus 1:13
182; Ganitano (B) ff
195; Dixon (L) pf. Zeutchueal 1:30
220; Janoah (L) pf. Styf 1:30
285; Zack (L) pf. Zeek 5:47
Girls Basketball
At Fife 46, Tumwater 34
TUMWATER
11
1
8
14
--
34
FIFE
16
14
9
7
--
46
Scoring: (F) Christina Willis 19, Kaylin Fietz 7, Breanna Hernandez 10, Aliya Hunter 5, Alyce Sprenger 3, Amaya Yukish 2; (T) Sophia Koelsch 10, Katie Cunningham 9, Maddie Fields 4, Felicity Hempstead 2, Ellaney Jelcick 4, Myiah Seaton 5
At Rogers 45, Emerald Ridge 33
ROGERS
8
16
17
4
--
45
EMERALD RIDGE
11
8
3
11
--
33
Scoring: (ER) Jill Harris 16, Brenna Linton 5, Samantha McGinty 8, Taryn Hilts-Hoskins 2, Amber Fickle 2;
(R) Raigan Barrett 18, Ellie Hamel 7, Jazmyne Lillie 2, Avery Campbell 3, Kaylie Stallcop 15
At Stadium 46, Clover Park 44
CLOVER PARK
6
14
13
11
--
44
STADIUM
14
14
7
11
--
46
Scoring (CP) Hall 4, Anderson, Wilson 3, Smith 5, Laulu, Nelson, Shania Roberts 20, Riviere 12; (S) Kone 9, K. Sieg, Larson 1, Harris 4, C. Sieg, Kristol Ayson 14, Sarmiento 3, Chambers 12, Bwiza, Bailey 3.
From Nov. 29
At Olympic 75, Washington 44
Washington
15
12
8
9
--
44
Olympic
20
16
21
18
--
75
Scoring: (O) Barron 9,Turnquist 17, Mosley 22, Landis 2, Dean 9, Dower 9, Morgan 5, McInnis 2; (W) Yevchev 12, Boulware 8, Wyatt 2, Whitemarsh 2, Griffin 14, Niuamoa 1, Sulusi 3, Stoneham 2
Boys Wrestling
Kentwood 42, Rogers 28
106; Baily (KW) pinned Gruetzenbach (R) 1:51
113; Jordan (R) pinned Leinty (KW) 1:28
120; Marshall (R) pinned 1:29
126; Yancy (KW) pinned Olmsted (R) 3:41
132; Snail (KW) pinned Johnson (R) 1:36
138; Cortez (KW) MD Castellanos (R) 16-4
145; Arzberger (R) MD Jouhal (KW) 12-1
152; J. Thompson (KW) pinned Abel (R) 4:49
160; Z. Thompson (KW) pinned Anderson (R) 3:37
170; Watson (KW) TF Hayden (R) 18-3
182; Briggs (R) pinned Kremer (KW) 3:02
195; Statter (KW) dec. Peter (R) 5-3 OT
220; Garcia (R) FF
285; Kersey (KW) pinned Brownell (R) 4:21
From Nov. 28
Girls Basketball
Todd Beamer 61, At Rogers 52
Todd Beamer
13
10
21
17
--
61
Rogers
14
14
12
12
--
52
Scoring (TB) Spady 19, Parks 5, Alexander 9, Bond 28; (R) Raigan Barrett 25, Allyson Pettit 1, Ellie Hamel 4, Jazmyne Lillie 4, Avery Campbell 6, Kaylie Stallcop 2, Maddy Glasoe 4, Sophie Wicker 6
