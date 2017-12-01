High School Sports

Lincoln survives sloppy, scrappy first-week showdown with Foss, 73-59

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

December 01, 2017 10:12 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

By the looks on both coaches’ faces, you’d think Friday was a first-day scrimmage.

Instead, it was a first-week, city-rivalry blockbuster.

Foss held the Class 2A state title, but for another year, it was Lincoln that grabbed bragging rights — courtesy of the Abes’ 73-59 non-league victory on their home floor in Tacoma.

Willie Thomas led all scorers with 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for the Abes. Emmett Linton III added 16 points, and Anthony Braggs III chipped in with 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Micah Pollard paced the Falcons with 16 points, while Demetrius Crosby added 15.

Yet, both coaches pointed out the countless miscues. Lincoln’s Aubrey Shelton anguished over 22 turnovers by his senior-led squad, feeling like the Falcons’ defense dictated long stretches of action.

“Usually we play Foss in late December,” Shelton said. “This is super early, so I knew it wouldn’t be pretty. But I expected a little bit better than that.”

And Foss’ Mike Cocke cringed at both his team’s free-throw shooting (15 of 31) and passing, which netted just four assists on 19 made field goals.

“Last year, offensively we were very talented, and the ball would move around,” Cocke said. “Our guys who have been backups in the past, who now play major minutes, I thought they played sped up.”

The Abes scored on five of their first six possessions to start the game, grabbing a 14-2 lead just 2:33 into the game. Thomas started it with a three-point play, then a corner 3-pointer Lincoln’s first two trips.

Lincoln’s lead grew to 47-31 on Kashaud Babbs’ bucket to open the second half.

Slowly, the Falcons’ defensive pressure started to turn Lincoln over, and help the defending state champions get back into the game. Pollard’s putback cut it to 50-40 with 4:28 to go in the third quarter.

But in one fast swoop, the Abes regained the edge.

Braggs came charging down the baseline, and converted a nifty inside basket to snap Foss’ 6-0 run.

And on the Falcons’ inbounds pass, Lincoln ninth grader Julien Simon intercepted the ball, and went inside for a bucket, and was fouled.

Simon missed the free throw, but the Abes led, 64-50.

“(Foss) certainly had the momentum,” Shelton said. “But a senior made a play, then a freshman made a play. It got it back for us.”

The Abes actually shot it well, both from the field (26 of 53) and the free-throw line (15 of 21).

But they were unhappy campers coming out of the locker room afterward.

“It is because we let them come back, and we didn’t execute in the offense,” Thomas said. “We rushed it and started panicking because they were pressing us.”

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

At Lincoln 73, Foss 59

Foss; 11;20;10;18_59

Lincoln; 19;26;14;14_73

F: Pollard 16, Crosby 15, Kelly 13, Glenn-Leufroy 8, Massey 6, Griffis-SantaCruz 1, Barnes.

L: Thomas 17, Linton 16, Braggs 12, Bonds 8, Babbs 7, Dillingham 4, Yearby 3, D. Dillingham 2, Campbell 2, Simon 2, Williams.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian

    Almira/Coulee-Hartline took the 1B state title over Sunnyside Christian with an 84-60 victory on Friday at the Tacoma Dome as Maguire Isaak tore apart Sunnyside Christian's defense.

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 4:36

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian
The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017 8:16

The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017
Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

View More Video