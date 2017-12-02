Title game woes continue for Tumwater in loss to Hockinson

More Videos 3:34 Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title Pause 2:03 Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 4:36 Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 1:28 Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 2:33 Cleaner air at the Port of Tacoma will have to wait a little longer 1:55 Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, more on Seahawks Sunday vs PHI 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:04 UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward. Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

