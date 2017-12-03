Adam Weissenfels’ record day in the Dome gets Richland its 4A title redemption over Woodinville

More Videos 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 Pause 6:31 Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 3:34 Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 1:04 UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:24 Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:55 Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, more on Seahawks Sunday vs PHI Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory. Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

