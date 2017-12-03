High School Sports

Prep roundup: Davien Harris-Williams’ 31 points leads Clover Park over Lakes; Spanaway Lake routs Nathan Hale

By Jordan Whitford

jwhitford@thenewstribune.com

December 03, 2017 02:08 AM

Boys Basketball

Top performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park

Scored 31 points in win over Lakes

At Clover Park 88, Lakes 66: With their win over the Lancers, the Warriors have won two of their first three games to start the season.

The Warrior came out of halftime and produced a dominant third quarter behind senior Davien Harris-Williams’ 31-point effort.

But the Warriors (2-1) are a deep team this season, and Harris-Williams didn’t have to go it alone against the Lancers (0-2). JonJon Seely and Tre Shaw each had 20 points.

The Lancers kept the game close throughout the first half thanks to Daeshawn Wayne’s 23 points and Tuhneechee Lancelin’s 20 points.

But Harris-Williams and the ever-improving Seely helped spark the Warriors’ second-half run, which earned the win.

“JJ [Seely] has gotten so much better,” Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford said. “They played so much better and as a team.”

Spanaway Lake 86, Nathan Hale 63: This time it was Divante Moffitt and Jordan Garner’s turn to take over for the Sentinels.

Moffitt scored a game-high 27 points and Garner added 24 as Spanaway Lake cruised past last year’s 3A state champions — even thought this is far from the same Nathan Hale team as last year, which had No. 1 recruit Michael Porter Jr. and NBA All-Star coach Brandon Roy.

Isaiah Turrner scored 13 points as well for the Sentinels and Ja’Ontay Foster had 12 as they helped withstand a 38-point night from Nathan Hale’s John Hart III.

At North Thurston 73, Mt. Tahoma 32: A lot can be said about a great defensive effort.

And the Rams made a statement with theirs.

They held the T-Birds to two single-digit quarters in their blowout win. The win means the Rams (3-0) remained perfect so far this season, all in convincing fashion. With the loss, the T-Birds (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Rams were led in scoring by seniors Jeremy Spencer (21) and Clayton Christian (20). Joseph Jordan led all scorers for the T-Birds with 14.

Rogers 66, Auburn Riverside 61: James Baker scored a game-high 30 points as the Rams edged the Ravens in a nonleague game.

Dan Remirez led the Ravens with 14 points and Jaden Robinson scored 11.

Girls Basketball

Top performer: Jessica Cerne, Enumclaw

Scored 21 points in win over Fife

Lincoln 64, Ballard 25: Sharayah Johnson’s 16 points and Faith Brantley’s 15 points helped the Abes rout Ballard in a nonleague game.

Lincoln jumped to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and led 30-13 at halftime.

Kondalia Montgomery added nine points.

Enumclaw 47, Fife 39: It was the Jessica Cerne show on the court for the Hornets as she was the leading scorer for her team in their win over the Trojans.

Cerne, a senior guard, scored 21 points for Enumclaw and Claire Lewis added 10 points.

Kaylin Fietz was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 15 points.

Puyallup 41, Auburn Riverside 39: Athena Taylor scored nine points and Payton Worley had eight points as the Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens in the nonleague game.

Puyallup outscored Auburn Riverside 17-12 in the final period.

Brooke Dye was the Raven’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Orting 44, Auburn Adventist Academy 38: Adrianna Recinos was the leading scorer for the Cardinals as they were cruised past the Falcons and defend their home court.

Recinos led her team with 12 points while Alyssa Friddle scored 10 and Sarah Fohn put up nine.

However, the leading scorer of the game was the Falcons’ Kayla Butler with 16 points. Hers and Magnifique Niyonizeye’s 13 points were not enough for the win.

At Clover Park 88, Lakes 66

Clover Park

22

8

28

30

--

88

Lakes

17

15

15

18

--

66

Scoring: (L) Kyrice Miller 8, Nicholas Trumbo 2, Kristen Chance 8, Daeshawn Wayne 23, Tuhneechee Lancelin 20, Jacob Cole Thomas 2, Asora Tupuola 3; (CP) Anthony Grassi 10, Davien Harris-Williams 31, James Anderson 2, Malachi Bell 5, JonJon Seely 20, Tre Shaw 20

At North Thurston 73, Mt. Tahoma 32:

Mt. Tahoma

4

10

8

10

--

32

North Thurston

8

26

23

16

--

73

Scoring: (NT) Jeremy Spencer 21, Clayton Christian 20, Garrett Wallace 9, Tim Tenkley 8, Rahjon Ponder 4, Derrick Davis 4, Jaeger Maxfield 2, Aaron Stone 2; (MT) Jordan Joseph 14, Derrick Ayler 5, Zion Harris 3, Mykal Burns 3, Damien McKinney 3, Jenuel Rosario 2, Tyler Williford 2

Spanaway Lake 86, Nathan Hale 63

Nathan Hale

14

15

12

22

--

63

Spanaway Lake

18

19

23

26

--

86

Scoring: (SL) Divante Moffitt 27, Isaiah Turner 13, Marius Bradwell 2, Ja'ontay Foster 12, Jordan Garner 24, Jaylen Mullens-Mitchell 3, Terrell Williams 5; (NH) Niles Bateman 2, John Hart III 38, Quusaa Margarsa 3, Eziafa Okocha 5, Allay Sarrhini 8, Freddie Brown III 5, Carter Pedro 2

Mount Rainier Lutheran 62, Concrete 46

Mt. Rainier Lutheran

20

19

16

7

--

62

Concrete

14

12

9

11

--

46

Scoring: (MR) Shannon 8, Bailey 29, Perry 14, S. Johnson 1, Pandell 9, Rodenbeck 2; (C) Becker 8, Nevin 2, Engler 2, Garibay 2, Swain 12, Schoolland 22

Tacoma Baptist 78, at Grace Academy 47

Tacoma Baptist

18

14

28

18

--

78

Grace Academy

9

13

11

14

--

47

Scoring: (TB) Pascua 17, Swillie 16, Talen 16, Zhang 8, Wing 5, Kitselman 3, Lynn 2, So 3, Lakner 8; (GA) Zachary 2, Matthews 4, Sanders 12, Tulehlman 8, Impola 14, Hanska 2

Kent-Meridan 61, Thomas Jefferson 57

Thomas Jefferson

15

9

18

15

--

57

Kent-Meridian

6

16

19

20

--

61

Scoring: (TJ) Josiah Presley 16, Sam Blake 11; (KM) Brandon Roque 13, Abdullah Abraham 12

At Northwest Christian 62, South Bend 42

Northwest Christian

11

19

17

15

--

62

South Bend

9

14

18

1

--

42

Scoring: (NC) Tyler Fox 17, Will Sinclair 11, Landon Koukal 11, Jude Phillips 7, Tony Dominguez 15; (SB) Logan Stamos 15, Nick Stamos 2, Mayson Estle 2, Drew Rose 12, Nathan Ashley 2, Raul Mora 5, Hunter Clements 5

North Kitsap 65, Decatur 38

Decatur

8

13

12

5

--

38

North Kitsap

21

12

14

18

--

65

Scoring: (D) Les Sessions 16, Kevin Robello; (NK) Zack Olmstead 19, Kai Warren 12

Auburn 76, White River 39

Auburn

12

22

18

20

--

76

White River

13

8

7

9

--

39

Scoring; (A) Sidney White 16; Darrel Hester 12; (WR) Tanner Wallen 7, Chance Glissmeyer 6

Highline 77, Charles Wright 46

Charles Wright Academy

8

18

10

10

--

46

Highline

12

26

20

19

--

77

Scoring; (CWA) Asher Asadi-Shakoor 2, Coley Fannin 2, Dane Jacobson 4, Henry Lenaburg 18, Noah Fields 11, Michael Tucci 9, Harry Sakamoto, Blake Nygren; (H) G Hood 15, J Joyal 6, S Assefa 10, N Joyal, J Burcham 11, D Perkins 7, N Roso 10, N Hovland 12, C Martin, R Castillo 6

Rogers 66, Auburn Riverside 61

Auburn Riverside

14

13

16

18

--

61

Rogers

17

14

15

20

--

66

Scoring: (AR) Dan Remirez 14, Jaden Robinson 11; (R) James Baker 30, Nikita Apanasevich 12

Peninsula 57, at Mount Rainier 46

Peninsula

8

18

13

17

--

57

Mt. Rainier

18

3

16

9

--

46

Scoring: (MR) Singh 4, Goldsmith 14, Gebreziabher 7, Dolce 13, Lerwick 2, Wright 4, Nelson 2, Hedego 5; (P) Bockhorn 6, McLaughlin 2, Miller 7, Lichau 2, Kasteler 27, Rupert 2, Spurlock 5, Baker 4

Girls Basketball

At Lincoln 64, Ballard 25

Lincoln

15

15

16

18

--

64

Ballard

4

9

10

2

--

25

Scoring (L) S. Brantley 15, N. Frazer 3, A. Johnson 6, A. Donahue 4, S. Johnson 16, K. Montgomery 9, S. Mecafee 3, E. Frazer 3, J. Wyatt 4, E. Brooks 2; (B) Clark, Haggerty 4, Smith 4, Devaney, Marshall, Cho 3, Coacher 4, Carney, Homan, Colleran 1, Rutlidge 9

At Grace Academy 25, Tacoma Baptist 17

Tacoma Baptist

0

8

5

4

--

17

Grace Academy

5

12

4

4

--

25

Scoring: (GA) Sabrina Metcalf 6, Emily Frederickson 4, Grace Helen Johnson 4, Samantha VanderWel 6, Maddie Gardner 3, Aeris Fredrickson 2; (TB) JoEllen Stokes 2, Hannah Peterson 4, Sara Van Liew 8, Stephanie Stone 1, Carley Eldore 2

At Northwest Christian 27, Rainier 26

Rainier

8

5

3

10

--

26

Northwest Christian

6

8

4

9

--

27

Scoring: (NWC) Abbie Vanmarter 12, Mackenzie Teigen 6, Ellie Summers 5, Maria Schaffer 4; (R) Sophie Beadle 18, Sandra Miles 4, Elana Hanson 2, Vanessa Chaplin 2

Mount Rainier Lutheran 51, At Concrete 16

Mt. Rainier Lutheran

11

20

10

10

--

51

Concrete

2

5

3

6

--

16

Scoring: (MRL) Collett 6, Cureton 6, Lyons 15, Hoffman, Foxley 5, Hwang 2, Young 2, Tel 8, Taylor, Graves 7, Das; (C) Renzelman 3, Earheart 2, Whorten 7, Clark 4

Kentwood 71, Franklin Pierce 40

Franklin Pierce

3

11

17

9

--

40

Kentwood

21

18

19

13

--

71

Scoring: (KW) Loriaunna Sanchez 20, Nicole Ajay 20; (FP) Katy Cook 12

Enumclaw 47, Fife 39

Enumclaw

12

10

15

10

--

47

Fife

11

5

10

13

--

39

Scoring: (E) Lindberg 2, Lewis 10, Rademacher 7, Carlson 2, Brazier 2, Cerne 21, Huizenga 3; (F) Willis 7, Fietz 15, Knutsen 4, Hunter 6, Sprenger 3, Yukish 4

Puyallup 41, Auburn Riverside 39

Auburn Riverside

6

13

7

12

--

39

Puyallup

11

8

5

17

--

41

Scoring; (AR) Dye 12, Igwala 8, Moore 8, Chikusa 8, Stansberry 7, Lee 2, Vaines 2; (P) Taylor 9, Worley 8, Marvin, Jeffers, Hagen 6, Edmonds 4, Chilcott 2

Orting 44, Auburn Adventist Academy 38

Orting

10

15

14

5

--44

Auburn Adventist Academy

7

10

8

13

--38

Scoring; (O) Recinos, A 12, Friddle 10, Fohn 9, Moreno 5, Recinos, D. 4, McCollough 3, Crowe 1; (AVA )Kayla 16, Magnifique 13, Ali 7, Natalie 2

Charles Wright 40, at Highline 22

Charles Wright

13

8

11

8

--40

Highline

7

7

2

6

--

22

Scoring: (CWA) Erica Julian 2, RubyJoy Pikes 7, Grace Hanly 17, Aliyah Recasner 1, Julia Hanly 5, Lexi Leith 6, Bert Brown 2; (H) S. Fosbher 12, S. Box 4, Z. Ali-abdi 4, I. Perce 2

From Nov. 29

Lincoln 57, At Bellevue 47

Lincoln

11

17

10

19

--

57

Bellevue

16

12

6

13

--

47

Scoring: (L) N. Frazer, A Johnson, A. Donahue 8, S. Johnson 15, K. Montgomery 12, S. Mecafee 6, E. Frazer 4, J. Wyatt 10, S. Frazer, E. Brooks 2; (B) Choi 14, Hilbert 7, Prins 6, Richards 10, Norton, Jones, Baker 2, Bowor 7, Jochoms 1, Friend

