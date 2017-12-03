Prep roundup: Davien Harris-Williams’ 31 points leads Clover Park over Lakes; Spanaway Lake routs Nathan Hale

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park
Scored 31 points in win over Lakes
At Clover Park 88, Lakes 66: With their win over the Lancers, the Warriors have won two of their first three games to start the season.
The Warrior came out of halftime and produced a dominant third quarter behind senior Davien Harris-Williams’ 31-point effort.
But the Warriors (2-1) are a deep team this season, and Harris-Williams didn’t have to go it alone against the Lancers (0-2). JonJon Seely and Tre Shaw each had 20 points.
The Lancers kept the game close throughout the first half thanks to Daeshawn Wayne’s 23 points and Tuhneechee Lancelin’s 20 points.
But Harris-Williams and the ever-improving Seely helped spark the Warriors’ second-half run, which earned the win.
“JJ [Seely] has gotten so much better,” Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford said. “They played so much better and as a team.”
Spanaway Lake 86, Nathan Hale 63: This time it was Divante Moffitt and Jordan Garner’s turn to take over for the Sentinels.
Moffitt scored a game-high 27 points and Garner added 24 as Spanaway Lake cruised past last year’s 3A state champions — even thought this is far from the same Nathan Hale team as last year, which had No. 1 recruit Michael Porter Jr. and NBA All-Star coach Brandon Roy.
Isaiah Turrner scored 13 points as well for the Sentinels and Ja’Ontay Foster had 12 as they helped withstand a 38-point night from Nathan Hale’s John Hart III.
At North Thurston 73, Mt. Tahoma 32: A lot can be said about a great defensive effort.
And the Rams made a statement with theirs.
They held the T-Birds to two single-digit quarters in their blowout win. The win means the Rams (3-0) remained perfect so far this season, all in convincing fashion. With the loss, the T-Birds (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season.
The Rams were led in scoring by seniors Jeremy Spencer (21) and Clayton Christian (20). Joseph Jordan led all scorers for the T-Birds with 14.
Rogers 66, Auburn Riverside 61: James Baker scored a game-high 30 points as the Rams edged the Ravens in a nonleague game.
Dan Remirez led the Ravens with 14 points and Jaden Robinson scored 11.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Jessica Cerne, Enumclaw
Scored 21 points in win over Fife
Lincoln 64, Ballard 25: Sharayah Johnson’s 16 points and Faith Brantley’s 15 points helped the Abes rout Ballard in a nonleague game.
Lincoln jumped to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and led 30-13 at halftime.
Kondalia Montgomery added nine points.
Enumclaw 47, Fife 39: It was the Jessica Cerne show on the court for the Hornets as she was the leading scorer for her team in their win over the Trojans.
Cerne, a senior guard, scored 21 points for Enumclaw and Claire Lewis added 10 points.
Kaylin Fietz was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 15 points.
Puyallup 41, Auburn Riverside 39: Athena Taylor scored nine points and Payton Worley had eight points as the Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens in the nonleague game.
Puyallup outscored Auburn Riverside 17-12 in the final period.
Brooke Dye was the Raven’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Orting 44, Auburn Adventist Academy 38: Adrianna Recinos was the leading scorer for the Cardinals as they were cruised past the Falcons and defend their home court.
Recinos led her team with 12 points while Alyssa Friddle scored 10 and Sarah Fohn put up nine.
However, the leading scorer of the game was the Falcons’ Kayla Butler with 16 points. Hers and Magnifique Niyonizeye’s 13 points were not enough for the win.
To report a score, call 253-597-8680
preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
AROUND THE SOUND
At Clover Park 88, Lakes 66
Clover Park
22
8
28
30
--
88
Lakes
17
15
15
18
--
66
Scoring: (L) Kyrice Miller 8, Nicholas Trumbo 2, Kristen Chance 8, Daeshawn Wayne 23, Tuhneechee Lancelin 20, Jacob Cole Thomas 2, Asora Tupuola 3; (CP) Anthony Grassi 10, Davien Harris-Williams 31, James Anderson 2, Malachi Bell 5, JonJon Seely 20, Tre Shaw 20
At North Thurston 73, Mt. Tahoma 32:
Mt. Tahoma
4
10
8
10
--
32
North Thurston
8
26
23
16
--
73
Scoring: (NT) Jeremy Spencer 21, Clayton Christian 20, Garrett Wallace 9, Tim Tenkley 8, Rahjon Ponder 4, Derrick Davis 4, Jaeger Maxfield 2, Aaron Stone 2; (MT) Jordan Joseph 14, Derrick Ayler 5, Zion Harris 3, Mykal Burns 3, Damien McKinney 3, Jenuel Rosario 2, Tyler Williford 2
Spanaway Lake 86, Nathan Hale 63
Nathan Hale
14
15
12
22
--
63
Spanaway Lake
18
19
23
26
--
86
Scoring: (SL) Divante Moffitt 27, Isaiah Turner 13, Marius Bradwell 2, Ja'ontay Foster 12, Jordan Garner 24, Jaylen Mullens-Mitchell 3, Terrell Williams 5; (NH) Niles Bateman 2, John Hart III 38, Quusaa Margarsa 3, Eziafa Okocha 5, Allay Sarrhini 8, Freddie Brown III 5, Carter Pedro 2
Mount Rainier Lutheran 62, Concrete 46
Mt. Rainier Lutheran
20
19
16
7
--
62
Concrete
14
12
9
11
--
46
Scoring: (MR) Shannon 8, Bailey 29, Perry 14, S. Johnson 1, Pandell 9, Rodenbeck 2; (C) Becker 8, Nevin 2, Engler 2, Garibay 2, Swain 12, Schoolland 22
Tacoma Baptist 78, at Grace Academy 47
Tacoma Baptist
18
14
28
18
--
78
Grace Academy
9
13
11
14
--
47
Scoring: (TB) Pascua 17, Swillie 16, Talen 16, Zhang 8, Wing 5, Kitselman 3, Lynn 2, So 3, Lakner 8; (GA) Zachary 2, Matthews 4, Sanders 12, Tulehlman 8, Impola 14, Hanska 2
Kent-Meridan 61, Thomas Jefferson 57
Thomas Jefferson
15
9
18
15
--
57
Kent-Meridian
6
16
19
20
--
61
Scoring: (TJ) Josiah Presley 16, Sam Blake 11; (KM) Brandon Roque 13, Abdullah Abraham 12
At Northwest Christian 62, South Bend 42
Northwest Christian
11
19
17
15
--
62
South Bend
9
14
18
1
--
42
Scoring: (NC) Tyler Fox 17, Will Sinclair 11, Landon Koukal 11, Jude Phillips 7, Tony Dominguez 15; (SB) Logan Stamos 15, Nick Stamos 2, Mayson Estle 2, Drew Rose 12, Nathan Ashley 2, Raul Mora 5, Hunter Clements 5
North Kitsap 65, Decatur 38
Decatur
8
13
12
5
--
38
North Kitsap
21
12
14
18
--
65
Scoring: (D) Les Sessions 16, Kevin Robello; (NK) Zack Olmstead 19, Kai Warren 12
Auburn 76, White River 39
Auburn
12
22
18
20
--
76
White River
13
8
7
9
--
39
Scoring; (A) Sidney White 16; Darrel Hester 12; (WR) Tanner Wallen 7, Chance Glissmeyer 6
Highline 77, Charles Wright 46
Charles Wright Academy
8
18
10
10
--
46
Highline
12
26
20
19
--
77
Scoring; (CWA) Asher Asadi-Shakoor 2, Coley Fannin 2, Dane Jacobson 4, Henry Lenaburg 18, Noah Fields 11, Michael Tucci 9, Harry Sakamoto, Blake Nygren; (H) G Hood 15, J Joyal 6, S Assefa 10, N Joyal, J Burcham 11, D Perkins 7, N Roso 10, N Hovland 12, C Martin, R Castillo 6
Rogers 66, Auburn Riverside 61
Auburn Riverside
14
13
16
18
--
61
Rogers
17
14
15
20
--
66
Scoring: (AR) Dan Remirez 14, Jaden Robinson 11; (R) James Baker 30, Nikita Apanasevich 12
Peninsula 57, at Mount Rainier 46
Peninsula
8
18
13
17
--
57
Mt. Rainier
18
3
16
9
--
46
Scoring: (MR) Singh 4, Goldsmith 14, Gebreziabher 7, Dolce 13, Lerwick 2, Wright 4, Nelson 2, Hedego 5; (P) Bockhorn 6, McLaughlin 2, Miller 7, Lichau 2, Kasteler 27, Rupert 2, Spurlock 5, Baker 4
Girls Basketball
At Lincoln 64, Ballard 25
Lincoln
15
15
16
18
--
64
Ballard
4
9
10
2
--
25
Scoring (L) S. Brantley 15, N. Frazer 3, A. Johnson 6, A. Donahue 4, S. Johnson 16, K. Montgomery 9, S. Mecafee 3, E. Frazer 3, J. Wyatt 4, E. Brooks 2; (B) Clark, Haggerty 4, Smith 4, Devaney, Marshall, Cho 3, Coacher 4, Carney, Homan, Colleran 1, Rutlidge 9
At Grace Academy 25, Tacoma Baptist 17
Tacoma Baptist
0
8
5
4
--
17
Grace Academy
5
12
4
4
--
25
Scoring: (GA) Sabrina Metcalf 6, Emily Frederickson 4, Grace Helen Johnson 4, Samantha VanderWel 6, Maddie Gardner 3, Aeris Fredrickson 2; (TB) JoEllen Stokes 2, Hannah Peterson 4, Sara Van Liew 8, Stephanie Stone 1, Carley Eldore 2
At Northwest Christian 27, Rainier 26
Rainier
8
5
3
10
--
26
Northwest Christian
6
8
4
9
--
27
Scoring: (NWC) Abbie Vanmarter 12, Mackenzie Teigen 6, Ellie Summers 5, Maria Schaffer 4; (R) Sophie Beadle 18, Sandra Miles 4, Elana Hanson 2, Vanessa Chaplin 2
Mount Rainier Lutheran 51, At Concrete 16
Mt. Rainier Lutheran
11
20
10
10
--
51
Concrete
2
5
3
6
--
16
Scoring: (MRL) Collett 6, Cureton 6, Lyons 15, Hoffman, Foxley 5, Hwang 2, Young 2, Tel 8, Taylor, Graves 7, Das; (C) Renzelman 3, Earheart 2, Whorten 7, Clark 4
Kentwood 71, Franklin Pierce 40
Franklin Pierce
3
11
17
9
--
40
Kentwood
21
18
19
13
--
71
Scoring: (KW) Loriaunna Sanchez 20, Nicole Ajay 20; (FP) Katy Cook 12
Enumclaw 47, Fife 39
Enumclaw
12
10
15
10
--
47
Fife
11
5
10
13
--
39
Scoring: (E) Lindberg 2, Lewis 10, Rademacher 7, Carlson 2, Brazier 2, Cerne 21, Huizenga 3; (F) Willis 7, Fietz 15, Knutsen 4, Hunter 6, Sprenger 3, Yukish 4
Puyallup 41, Auburn Riverside 39
Auburn Riverside
6
13
7
12
--
39
Puyallup
11
8
5
17
--
41
Scoring; (AR) Dye 12, Igwala 8, Moore 8, Chikusa 8, Stansberry 7, Lee 2, Vaines 2; (P) Taylor 9, Worley 8, Marvin, Jeffers, Hagen 6, Edmonds 4, Chilcott 2
Orting 44, Auburn Adventist Academy 38
Orting
10
15
14
5
--44
Auburn Adventist Academy
7
10
8
13
--38
Scoring; (O) Recinos, A 12, Friddle 10, Fohn 9, Moreno 5, Recinos, D. 4, McCollough 3, Crowe 1; (AVA )Kayla 16, Magnifique 13, Ali 7, Natalie 2
Charles Wright 40, at Highline 22
Charles Wright
13
8
11
8
--40
Highline
7
7
2
6
--
22
Scoring: (CWA) Erica Julian 2, RubyJoy Pikes 7, Grace Hanly 17, Aliyah Recasner 1, Julia Hanly 5, Lexi Leith 6, Bert Brown 2; (H) S. Fosbher 12, S. Box 4, Z. Ali-abdi 4, I. Perce 2
From Nov. 29
Lincoln 57, At Bellevue 47
Lincoln
11
17
10
19
--
57
Bellevue
16
12
6
13
--
47
Scoring: (L) N. Frazer, A Johnson, A. Donahue 8, S. Johnson 15, K. Montgomery 12, S. Mecafee 6, E. Frazer 4, J. Wyatt 10, S. Frazer, E. Brooks 2; (B) Choi 14, Hilbert 7, Prins 6, Richards 10, Norton, Jones, Baker 2, Bowor 7, Jochoms 1, Friend
