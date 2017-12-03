Top 5 performances from the 2017 state football championships

TOP 5 PERFORMANCES FROM THE STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
QB MAGUIRE ISAAK, ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE, JR.
How about 611 total yards of offense, eight passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns? His performance set the 1B eigth-man football championship record previously held by Tri-Cities Prep’s Will Hoppes (601 total yards, 2009). It was part of ACH’s 84-60 win over Sunnyside Christian for the state title, with the Warriors also breaking Tri-Cities Prep’s scoring record (80 in 2009). Isaac had 243 rushing yards and 368 passing yards.
RB JAMYN PATU, O’DEA, SR.
Ran all over Rainier Beach for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. He was 25 yards short of the 3A championship rushing record set by former O’Dea running back Johri Fogerson and lifted the Fighting Irish to their first state title since 1995 with the 38-11 win over their 3A Metro League rival.
QB CANON RACANELLI, HOCKINSON, SR.
Coach Rick Steele thought he’d officially declare it – no quarterback, in any classification, is better than this 6-foot, 180-pound senior, he said. Racanelli led the Hawks’ 35-22 comeback win over Tumwater for the 2A state title, completing 27 of 45 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for 65 more yards. The TNT all-state multi-purpose selection pushed his career passing total to 9, 970 yards, passing former Lake Stevens and current University of Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason for seventh-most all time (Brett Rypien of Shadle Park threw for 13,044 yards). He also moved his season TD mark to 56 TDs, passing former Lincoln quarterback Jordan Kitna for seventh-most in a single-season (Prosser’s Kellen Moore had 67 in 2006). And he finishes with 123 career TDs, which is the eighth most in state history (Kellen Moore threw 173 career TDs).
WR SAWYER RACANELLI, HOCKINSON, SR.
Caught 12 passes for 135 yards from his brother in Hockinson’s first state title in school history. And he’s in the record books, too. He caught two TD passes to push his season total to 27 TDs. That’s the fourth-most in state history in one season (Prosser’s Kirby Moore had 34 in 2008). He also pushed his season total to 1,766 receiving yards, which is also the fourth-most in a single-season in state history (Prosser’s Kirby Moore had 2,126 yards in 2008).
DB ADAM WEISSENFELS, RICHLAND, SR.
Weissenfels set the tone from Woodinville’s opening drive, intercepting Falcons quarterback Jaden Sheffey. That was his first of three interceptions, including on in the end zone on a fade route and another in the final two minutes of the game to seal Richland’s 28-21 win for its first 4A state title since 1999. Weissenfels’ three interceptions tied the 4A state championship record (Central Valley’s Justin Folkins had three interceptions in the 1997 title game, though Omak’s CUrtis Hurlbert had six interceptions in the 2A title game in 2000). Weissenfels, the MCC’s defensive player of the year and a TNT all-state selection, also had the first score of the game on a nine-yard TD catch, forced a fumble, had 77 punt-return yards and 5.5 tackles.
