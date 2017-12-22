Prep roundup: Pollard, Crosby have Foss in state-championship form with win over Marysville-Pilchuck; Harris-Williams goes off for 43 in Clover Park’s win

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park
Scored 43 points in win over River Ridge
NONLEAGUE
Foss 83, Marysville-Pilchuck 52: Thought the Falcons had lost a step from a year ago?
Not if they keep playing like this, as 2A No. 2 Foss rolled behind Micah Pollard’s 25 points and Demetrius Crosby’s 23 to hand the 3A Tomahawks their first loss of the season, coming in the opening round of the Curtis Winter Classic at Curtis High School.
But Foss (7-1) had to make some adjustments. The defending 2A state champions trailed 19-18 at the end of the first quarter but turned up its defense to explode in the second quarter, outscoring Marysville-Pilchuck 24-8.
The Falcons then outscored the Tomahawks 23-12 in the third quarter to put it away for good. D’Von Griffis-Santacruz added 15 points for Foss.
But it will have its biggest test on Friday since its early-season loss to 3A No. 3 Lincoln. With the win, Foss advanced to face 3A No. 4 O’Dea at 7 p.m. at Curtis in the tournament semifinals.
CLASS 2A
Clover Park 86, River Ridge 82: Davien Harris-Williams had himself a night.
The senior guard scored a season-high 43 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Warriors held on late to edge the Hawks.
His previous season-high was 31 points against Lakes. Harris-Williams is averaging 25.6 points per game.
His fourth-quarter bucket made it 83-73 and Trey Shaw followed with a basket to give Clover Park a 12-point lead late in the game.
But River Ridge began to chip away, getting buckets from Marquan Cannon, Alex Noll and Apollo Callero to make it 85-83 before Harris-Williams iced it with a free throw.
Clover Park (5-2) has now won four consecutive games since a loss to Renton, and it has won six of its past seven.
Noll and Lamar Campbell led River Ridge with each scoring 17 points. Anthony Grassi added 16 points for Clover Park.
Fife 73, Evergreen 30: Malachi Afework’s 20 points lifted the Trojans as they cruised past the Wolverines in a dominant performance.
“We just pressured,” Fife assistant coach Terrance Troupe said. “We were able to turn them over.”
And Fife was up 20-0 after the first quarter.
Yes, 20-0.
“We started out with a steal and just kinda went from there,” Troupe said. “They did an excellent job defensive-wise, it kinda set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Abidifatah Ali led Evergreen with 16 points. Brian Mitchell and Eli Graham each added nine points for Fife.
“We were pretty much shutting them down,” Troupe said. “They had a couple attempts but we were able to limit them to one shot.”
Fife (8-2) has now won four consecutive games since an overtime loss to Foss. It’s only other loss was the second game of the season against 3A Spanaway Lake.
Eatonville 60, Tyee 58: It was close, but the Cruisers will take it.
It has been a rough start to the season, losing eight of their first 10 games, but they came through to earn their second win of the season and their first league win.
Zach Smith led the way for the Cruisers with a team-leading 20 points, while Tristan Schoepf was right behind him with 18.
“This was a hard-fought game all the way through,” Eatonville coach Mark Swartout said. “This was the first league win for us, and learning to win in a close game situation was huge for us.”
The Cruisers have been working on the little things, the basics. And all the extra work paid off for them down the stretch.
Late in the game Schoepf was sent to the free throw line on three straight possessions, and the junior knocked down six straight points to give the Cruisers the lead.
When the Totems had the opportunity to tie the game with just moments remaining, the benefit of all the defensive drilled came through.
Alex Brymer blocked what would have been the game-tying jumper, giving the Cruisers their first league win and their second home win of the season.
“They just came up big in big moments,” Swartout said. “[Dylan] DeRosier and Alex Brymer came up big for us on the defensive end.”
CLASS 1B
Tacoma Baptist 71, Seattle Lutheran 47: PJ Talen and Bradley Swillie each scored 19 points as the Crusaders cruised to victory over the Saints.
Both found their groove from long distance early on, with both connecting on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to propel Tacoma Baptist to a 20-9 lead by the end of the period.
“That extended their zone and gave us some easier shots moving forward,” Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said.
Tacoma Baptist improved to 6-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Elle Watts, Lindbergh
Scored 38 points in 58-56 win over Washington
CLASS 4A
Enumclaw 44, Auburn Mountainview 39: Jesslyn Huizenga scored 13 points and Jessica Cerne added 10 as the Hornets handed the Lions their second consecutive loss.
Enumclaw (5-6) jumped on AMV (4-3) early, taking a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, though the Lions pulled closer by halftime.
It was Enumclaw’s second consecutive win since a loss to Thomas Jefferson, and its fourth win in its past five games – after starting the season 1-5.
Michaela Corbett led AMV with 10 points.
CLASS 1B
Seattle Lutheran 36, Tacoma Baptist 15: It was another rough game for the young Crusaders as they couldn’t get the fundamentals working while the Saints overwhelmed them all over the court.
“Our team is really young so we have a lot to work on,” Tacoma Baptist assistant coach Abby Leaman said. “Here and there were some points but they’re still not meshing yet.”
That showed as the team was outscored 17-3 in the first quarter which put them behind from the get-go.
“They’ll get it, I think,” Leamen said.
Leading the way for the Saints was the combo of Madison Jensen and Dea Seraile who each scored nine points.
CLASS 2B
North Beach 25, Northwest Christian 15: The Navigators are working through a process.
The season has been a struggle thus far as they have suffered multiple injuries throughout the start of the season, which has caused them to drop their last five games.
Despite the loss to the Hyaks, the Navigators got some good news as freshman Gretchen Stottlemyre made her return to the lineup, and she led the team with six points.
“We’ve started the season with so many injuries,” Northwest Christian coach Rick Thomas said. “But it was really good to have Stottlemyre back for us.”
The score was tied at eight at halftime, but a 10-2 run by the Hyaks in the third quarter secured the win.
Thomas has a number of underclassmen playing key roles for the Navigators this season, and with that comes inexperience.
The Hyaks forced 40 turnovers and forced the Navigators to shoot 40 percent from the field in the win.
“With all of the injuries, they just haven’t had the time to jell yet,” Thomas said. “So, we really have a lot of making up to do for all the lost time.”
CLASS 2A
Lindbergh 58, Washington 56: Elle Watts was unstoppable, scoring 38 points to lead the Eagles to the narrow victory over the Patriots.
Washington had a 24-19 lead at halftime with the combo of Sierra Hartfield and Elaina Gamboa leading the charge. Hatfield finished with 21 points and Gamboa scores 15.
Lindbergh came out strong in the third quarter and managed to pull ahead. Lindbergh had just four players score, but Watt’s big night was more than enough to handle the load.
