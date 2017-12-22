Who were the best football players in the state this year? AP releases all-state teams

The Associated Press released its 2017 all-state high school football teams on Friday, as voted on by sports writers across the state.

O’Dea running back Jamyn Patu was selected as the overall state player of the year after leading the Fighting Irish to the 3A state title in the Tacoma Dome over Rainier Beach. He ran for 2,208 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He shared the 3A state player of the year honor with Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison, a former Oregon commit who earned The News Tribune’s all-state player of the year.

But the teams were littered with players from the South Sound, including two from Sumner earning first-team 4A all-state honors. TCU-bound Ben Wilson was the top linebacker selected and Tre Weed, the 4A SPSL MVP was both a first-team all-purpose pick and a first-team defensive back.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

They led Sumner to their second consecutive trip to the 4A state semifinals. Wilson had 141 tackles (11 for losses) and he ran for 1,259 yards and 20 TDs on offense, while Weed compiled 2,054 all-purpose yards.

Talan Alfrey, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year, was both a first-team wide receiver and a first-team defensive back. He signed his letter of intent this week to play safety at Brigham Young University after catching 68 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs, while also earning the 4A NPSL Olympic’s defensive MVP with 87 tackles and two interceptions.

Hazen’s Delvon McNeely earned first-team running back alongside Monroe’s Isaiah Lewis after rushing for 1,514 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing the season with 2,002 all-purpose yards and earning the 4A NPSL Cascade’s co-offensive back of the year.

And Emerald Ridge’s Mosiah Nasili-Liu, who this week signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington, earned first-team defensive end, and Auburn Riverside’s Tiano Malietufa, the 4A NPSL’s offensive player of the year, earned first-team linebacker, and so did Kentlake’s Marques Fuala’au.

Each of them were members of The News Tribune’s All-Area football team.

Richland’s Adam Wiessenfels earned the 4A player of the year after the defensive back led the Bombers to the 4A state title.

Some of the top recruits on the first team: Gonzaga Prep’s UW signee Devin Culp (tight end), Skyline’s Cal-bound offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, Woodinville’s WSU-bound offensive lineman Cale Beresford.

UW commit Dylan Morris, a junior, was a 4A honorable mention selection at quarterback behind Richland’s Cade Jensen.

In 3A, the Pierce County League offensive player of the year, Bethel’s Nate Hughes, earned first-team quarterback after throwing for 2,605 yards and 34 touchdowns (with five interceptions), while completing 67 percent of his passes. He is a junior.

Timberline had three players on the first team, with Mason Simeta, the 3A South Sound Conference’s defensive player of the year, earning first-team linebacker, Conner Warick, the 3A SSC lineman of the year, earning first-team defensive line and Toby Toby Selvester earned first-team kicker.

Lincoln’s Giovonni White was a first-team defensive lineman after earning the PCL lineman of the year.

Here are the full all-state teams: