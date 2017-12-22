Who were the best football players in the state this year? AP releases all-state teams

The Associated Press released its 2017 all-state high school football teams on Friday, as voted on by sports writers across the state.
O’Dea running back Jamyn Patu was selected as the overall state player of the year after leading the Fighting Irish to the 3A state title in the Tacoma Dome over Rainier Beach. He ran for 2,208 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He shared the 3A state player of the year honor with Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison, a former Oregon commit who earned The News Tribune’s all-state player of the year.
But the teams were littered with players from the South Sound, including two from Sumner earning first-team 4A all-state honors. TCU-bound Ben Wilson was the top linebacker selected and Tre Weed, the 4A SPSL MVP was both a first-team all-purpose pick and a first-team defensive back.
They led Sumner to their second consecutive trip to the 4A state semifinals. Wilson had 141 tackles (11 for losses) and he ran for 1,259 yards and 20 TDs on offense, while Weed compiled 2,054 all-purpose yards.
Talan Alfrey, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year, was both a first-team wide receiver and a first-team defensive back. He signed his letter of intent this week to play safety at Brigham Young University after catching 68 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs, while also earning the 4A NPSL Olympic’s defensive MVP with 87 tackles and two interceptions.
Hazen’s Delvon McNeely earned first-team running back alongside Monroe’s Isaiah Lewis after rushing for 1,514 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing the season with 2,002 all-purpose yards and earning the 4A NPSL Cascade’s co-offensive back of the year.
And Emerald Ridge’s Mosiah Nasili-Liu, who this week signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington, earned first-team defensive end, and Auburn Riverside’s Tiano Malietufa, the 4A NPSL’s offensive player of the year, earned first-team linebacker, and so did Kentlake’s Marques Fuala’au.
Each of them were members of The News Tribune’s All-Area football team.
Richland’s Adam Wiessenfels earned the 4A player of the year after the defensive back led the Bombers to the 4A state title.
Some of the top recruits on the first team: Gonzaga Prep’s UW signee Devin Culp (tight end), Skyline’s Cal-bound offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, Woodinville’s WSU-bound offensive lineman Cale Beresford.
UW commit Dylan Morris, a junior, was a 4A honorable mention selection at quarterback behind Richland’s Cade Jensen.
In 3A, the Pierce County League offensive player of the year, Bethel’s Nate Hughes, earned first-team quarterback after throwing for 2,605 yards and 34 touchdowns (with five interceptions), while completing 67 percent of his passes. He is a junior.
Timberline had three players on the first team, with Mason Simeta, the 3A South Sound Conference’s defensive player of the year, earning first-team linebacker, Conner Warick, the 3A SSC lineman of the year, earning first-team defensive line and Toby Toby Selvester earned first-team kicker.
Lincoln’s Giovonni White was a first-team defensive lineman after earning the PCL lineman of the year.
Here are the full all-state teams:
State player of the year, all classes:
RB Jamyn Patu, sr., O’Dea
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Adam Weissenfels, sr., Richland
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Cade Jensen, Richland
Running back: Isaiah Lewis, Monroe, Delvon McNeely, Hazen
Wide receiver: Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, Darien Chase, Union
Tight end: Devin Culp, Gonzaga Prep
Offensive line: Matthew Cindric, Skyline, Cade Beresford, Woodinville, Triston Kelley, Central Valley, Josh Jerome, Monroe, Joshua Alvarez, Chiawana
All-purpose: Tre Weed, Sumner
Defensive line: Jake Baillie, Woodinville, Matt Sevao, Lake Stevens, Jacobe Lee, Richland, Mosiah Nasili-Liu, Emerald Ridge
Linebackers: Ben Wilson, Sumner; Ricky Baker, Monroe, Marques Fuala’au, Kentlake, Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside, Luke Bruno, Camas.
Defensive backs: Nash Fouch, Woodinville, Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, Tre Weed, Adam Weissenfels, Richland
Kicker: Colin Manners, Graham-Kapowsin
Punter: Heston Pettis, Glacier Peak
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin
WR: Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic, Tre Mason, Graham-Kapowsin
OL: Ethan Tela-Porter, Graham-Kapowsin, Nathan Mead, Monroe, Riley Clark, Sumner. Campbell Barrington, University
All-purpose: Colin McKay, Todd Beamer, Adam Weissenfels, Richland
DL: Wyatt Wickham, Central Valley
LB: Andrew Gallagher, Sunnyside, Riley Miller, Union.
DB: Landen Neff, Puyallup
K: Brock Widman, Lake Stevens
CLASS 3A
Players of the Year: Tre’Shaun Harrison, Garfield, and Jamyn Patu, O’Dea
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Nate Hughes, jr., Bethel
Running backs: Isaiah Ifanse, sr., Bellevue, Jamyn Patu, sr., O’Dea
Wide receivers: Champ Grayson, sr., Kamiakin, Tre’Shaun Harrison, sr., Garfield
Tight end: Anthony Stell, sr., Rainier Beach
Offensive line: Nathaniel Kalepo, jr., Rainier Beach, Jackson Reed, sr., Eastside Catholic, Griffin Korican, sr., O’Dea, Mikhail Varetskiy, sr., Ferndale, Chase Bowes, sr., Timberline.
Defensive line: Davion Dixon, sr., O’Dea, Tyler McAtee, sr., Edmonds-Woodway, Giovonni White, jr., Lincoln, Mikhail Varetskiy, sr., Ferndale, Conner Warick, sr., Timberline
Linebacker: Sav’ell Smalls, soph., Garfield, Payton Bastien, sr., Arlington, Mason Simeta, sr., Timberline, Dillon Crawford, sr., Kamiakin.
Defensive backs: Malik Putney, sr., Eastside Catholic, James Hinson, sr., Ferndale, Dorian Hardin, jr., Oak Harbor, Michael Barnes, sr., Timberline.
All-purpose: Tre’Shaun Harrison, sr., Garfield
Punter: Lance D’Alessio, sr., Lake Washington
Kicker: Toby Selvester, Timberline, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
WR: Jonny Barrett, jr., Mount Si; Chris Penner, jr., Capital
TE: Tristyn Gese, sr., Bethel
OL: Geirean Hatchett, soph., Ferndale; Conner Warick, sr., Timberline; Hector Jasso III, sr., Lakes; Giovanni White, jr., Lincoln; Joey Roberts, sr., Mountain View
DL: Geirean Hatchett, soph., Ferndale; Jackson Harris, sr., Snohomish
LB: Alex Cleary, sr., Ferndale; Dominic Lawrence, sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Alex Gillies, sr., Lincoln
DB: Noah Becker, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; Jamin Faalogo, jr., Timberline; Braedon Potter, jr., Peninsula
All-purpose: Michael Barnes, sr., Timberline
K: Cody McDonald, sr., Mount Spokane
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Canon Racanelli, sr., Hockinson
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Canon Racanelli, sr., Hockinson.
Running back: Blessing Leiato, sr., Foster; Ray Pimentel, sr., Archbishop Murphy.
Wide receiver: Sawyer Racanelli, soph., Hockinson; Cameron Ditter, jr., Selah.
Tight end: Jared Holstad, sr., Pullman.
Offensive line: MJ Ale, sr., Fife; Cy Hicks, sr., Tumwater; Kordell Johnson, sr., Hockinson; Martin Napeahi, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Mia Saole, sr., Foster.
All-Purpose: Kyler Gordon, sr., Archbishop Murphy.
Defensive line: Ryan Brooks, sr., North Kitsap; Aiden Slater, sr., Tumwater; Kyle Brabec, sr., Hockinson, Cy Hicks, sr., Tumwater.
Linebacker: Ben Hines, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Connor Westby, sr., North Kitsap, Trey LaBounty, sr., Lynden; Colton Wheeler, sr., Hockinson
Defensive back: Connor Whitney, sr., West Valley (Spokane), Demetrius Crosby, sr., Foss; Connor Clark, sr., Tumwater; Kyler Gordon, sr., Archbishop Murphy.
K: Nathan Seaman, sr., Tumwater.
P: Brandon Bach, jr., Mountlake Terrace.
HONORABLE MENTION
RB: Dax Solis, sr., North Kitsap; Dylan Paine, soph., Tumwater
WR: Rodrick Fisher, sr., East Valley (Spokane)
OL: Beau Braden, sr., Columbia River; Parker Danielson, sr., Steilacoom; Josh Moss, sr., West Valley (Spokane)
DL: Griffin Adams, sr., River Ridge; Jonathan Cox III, sr., Lakewood
LB: Tristan McDevitt, sr., Selah; Ben Johnson, sr., Eatonville; Gage Bates, sr., Lynden
DB: Caden Jumper, fr., Eatonville; Tyson Guerrero, sr., W.F. West; Matt Henry, sr., Hockinson; Rodrick Fisher, sr., East Valley (Spokane)
P: Chris Grant, jr., Toppenish
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Simon Burkett, sr., Meridian
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Simon Burkett, sr. Meridian
Running backs: Wyatt Dodson, La Center; Madden Tobeck, sr., Cascade Christian.
Wide receivers: Corbin Christensen, sr., Royal; Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian.
Tight end: Tony Schleimer, sr., Meridian.
Offensive line: Raynor Beierle, sr., Royal; Seer Deines, sr., Connell; Rams Gonzalez, sr., Royal; Jack Hiller, sr., La Center; Adam Kruzich, jr., Meridian.
Defensive line: Seer Deines, sr., Connell; Taylor Schoenfeld, sr., King's; Wyatt Seibert, La Center; Scout Walker, sr., Colville.
Linebackers: Isaac Ellis, sr., Royal; Tristan Lewis, sr., Colville; Manny Sbalza, sr., Meridian; Madden Tobeck, sr., Cascade Christian.
Defensive backs: Thomas Barbo, sr., Mount Baker; Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian; Lukas Hemenway, sr., Meridian; Evan Honore, La Center .
All-purpose: Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian
Punter: Braxton Fitzsimmons, sr., Colville
Kicker: Pablo Medina, sr., Zillah
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Casey Bauman, sr., Nooksack Valley
RB: Alonso Hernandez, jr., Royal; Carson Engholm, sr., Mount Baker.
WR: Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian; Daniel Rizin, sr., Kiona-Benton.
TE: Mikal Paler, sr., Deer Park.
OL: George De Jong, sr., Lynden Christian; Manny Sbalza, sr., Meridian.
DL: Triston Cullen, sr. Zillah; Collin Deutscher, sr. Klahowya; Rams Gonzalez, sr., Royal; Jack Hiller, sr., La Center; Adam Kruzich, jr., Meridian.
LB: Brian Calhoun, jr., Zillah; Robert Berger, sr., Granger; Dylan Hickok, jr., Meridian; Phoenix McGuire, sr., Sultan.
DB: Carson Engholm, sr., Mount Baket; Alex Meadowcroft, sr., Charles Wright; Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian.
All-purpose: Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian
CLASS B
Class 2B player of the year: Alex Dyer, jr., Kalama
Class 1B player of the year: Maguire Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Alex Dyer, jr., Kalama
Running backs: Kyler Marsh jr., Sunnyside Christian; Brandon Montoya, soph., Lyle-Wishram; James Heer, sr., Liberty.
Wide receivers: Tucker Wetmore, sr., Kalama; Lane Marsh, sr., Sunnyside Christian.
Offensive line: Hunter Eaton, jr., Toledo; KC Larranaga, sr., Kalama; Beau St. John, sr., Liberty; Jason Chilcoate, jr., Adna; Carson Bergeson, sr., Naselle.
All-purpose: Jacob Herz, sr., Kalama.
Defensive line: Payton Nielson, sr., Almira-Coulee Hartline; Cade Bosma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Jakob Washington, sr., Lummi; Markus Rocha, Kalama.
Linebackers: Corbyn Byrnes, sr., Kalama; Noah Leonard, jr., Crescent; Colton Tinnin, Sr., Tri-Cities Prep; Jared McCollum, jr., Napavine
Defensive backs: Jawuan Nave, sr., Liberty; Kobe Singleton, soph., Tri-Cities Prep; Zach Lofgren, jr., Rainier; Caleb Revey, soph., Lummi.
Punter: Luke Brown, jr. Wahkiakum.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Chance Marsh, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Maguire Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline
RB: Bubba Valencia, sr., Tri-Cities Prep
WR: Caleb Revey, soph., Lummi.
OL: Jakob Washington, sr., Lummi; Lincoln Tom, soph., Lummi.
DL: Deshawn Lawrence, sr., Lummi; Easton Holmes, jr., Rainier; Robert Comstock, jr. Quilcene; Beau St. John, sr., Liberty.
LB: Junior Arroyo, sr., Toledo; Asher VanHoof, sr. Toutle Lake; Ian Russell sr., Rainier; Kyler Marsh, jr., Sunnyside Christian.
DB: KC Spencer, sr., Crescent
