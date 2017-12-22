More Videos

    Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory.

High School Sports

Who were the best football players in the state this year? AP releases all-state teams

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

December 22, 2017 04:03 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

The Associated Press released its 2017 all-state high school football teams on Friday, as voted on by sports writers across the state.

O’Dea running back Jamyn Patu was selected as the overall state player of the year after leading the Fighting Irish to the 3A state title in the Tacoma Dome over Rainier Beach. He ran for 2,208 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He shared the 3A state player of the year honor with Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison, a former Oregon commit who earned The News Tribune’s all-state player of the year.

But the teams were littered with players from the South Sound, including two from Sumner earning first-team 4A all-state honors. TCU-bound Ben Wilson was the top linebacker selected and Tre Weed, the 4A SPSL MVP was both a first-team all-purpose pick and a first-team defensive back.

They led Sumner to their second consecutive trip to the 4A state semifinals. Wilson had 141 tackles (11 for losses) and he ran for 1,259 yards and 20 TDs on offense, while Weed compiled 2,054 all-purpose yards.

Talan Alfrey, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year, was both a first-team wide receiver and a first-team defensive back. He signed his letter of intent this week to play safety at Brigham Young University after catching 68 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs, while also earning the 4A NPSL Olympic’s defensive MVP with 87 tackles and two interceptions.

Hazen’s Delvon McNeely earned first-team running back alongside Monroe’s Isaiah Lewis after rushing for 1,514 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing the season with 2,002 all-purpose yards and earning the 4A NPSL Cascade’s co-offensive back of the year.

And Emerald Ridge’s Mosiah Nasili-Liu, who this week signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington, earned first-team defensive end, and Auburn Riverside’s Tiano Malietufa, the 4A NPSL’s offensive player of the year, earned first-team linebacker, and so did Kentlake’s Marques Fuala’au.

Each of them were members of The News Tribune’s All-Area football team.

Richland’s Adam Wiessenfels earned the 4A player of the year after the defensive back led the Bombers to the 4A state title.

Some of the top recruits on the first team: Gonzaga Prep’s UW signee Devin Culp (tight end), Skyline’s Cal-bound offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, Woodinville’s WSU-bound offensive lineman Cale Beresford.

UW commit Dylan Morris, a junior, was a 4A honorable mention selection at quarterback behind Richland’s Cade Jensen.

In 3A, the Pierce County League offensive player of the year, Bethel’s Nate Hughes, earned first-team quarterback after throwing for 2,605 yards and 34 touchdowns (with five interceptions), while completing 67 percent of his passes. He is a junior.

Timberline had three players on the first team, with Mason Simeta, the 3A South Sound Conference’s defensive player of the year, earning first-team linebacker, Conner Warick, the 3A SSC lineman of the year, earning first-team defensive line and Toby Toby Selvester earned first-team kicker.

Lincoln’s Giovonni White was a first-team defensive lineman after earning the PCL lineman of the year.

Here are the full all-state teams:

State player of the year, all classes:

RB Jamyn Patu, sr., O’Dea

CLASS 4A

    Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory.

Player of the year: Adam Weissenfels, sr., Richland

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Cade Jensen, Richland

Running back: Isaiah Lewis, Monroe, Delvon McNeely, Hazen

Wide receiver: Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, Darien Chase, Union

Tight end: Devin Culp, Gonzaga Prep

Offensive line: Matthew Cindric, Skyline, Cade Beresford, Woodinville, Triston Kelley, Central Valley, Josh Jerome, Monroe, Joshua Alvarez, Chiawana

All-purpose: Tre Weed, Sumner

Defensive line: Jake Baillie, Woodinville, Matt Sevao, Lake Stevens, Jacobe Lee, Richland, Mosiah Nasili-Liu, Emerald Ridge

Linebackers: Ben Wilson, Sumner; Ricky Baker, Monroe, Marques Fuala’au, Kentlake, Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside, Luke Bruno, Camas.

Defensive backs: Nash Fouch, Woodinville, Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, Tre Weed, Adam Weissenfels, Richland

Kicker: Colin Manners, Graham-Kapowsin

Punter: Heston Pettis, Glacier Peak

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin

WR: Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic, Tre Mason, Graham-Kapowsin

OL: Ethan Tela-Porter, Graham-Kapowsin, Nathan Mead, Monroe, Riley Clark, Sumner. Campbell Barrington, University

All-purpose: Colin McKay, Todd Beamer, Adam Weissenfels, Richland

DL: Wyatt Wickham, Central Valley

LB: Andrew Gallagher, Sunnyside, Riley Miller, Union.

DB: Landen Neff, Puyallup

K: Brock Widman, Lake Stevens

CLASS 3A

    Top highlights from The News Tribune's 2017 all-state high school football team, which includes player of the year Tre'Shaun Harrison of Garfield, Archbishop Murphy's Kyler Gordon, Gonzaga Prep's Devin Culp and Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris among others .

Players of the Year: Tre’Shaun Harrison, Garfield, and Jamyn Patu, O’Dea

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Nate Hughes, jr., Bethel

Running backs: Isaiah Ifanse, sr., Bellevue, Jamyn Patu, sr., O’Dea

Wide receivers: Champ Grayson, sr., Kamiakin, Tre’Shaun Harrison, sr., Garfield

Tight end: Anthony Stell, sr., Rainier Beach

Offensive line: Nathaniel Kalepo, jr., Rainier Beach, Jackson Reed, sr., Eastside Catholic, Griffin Korican, sr., O’Dea, Mikhail Varetskiy, sr., Ferndale, Chase Bowes, sr., Timberline.

Defensive line: Davion Dixon, sr., O’Dea, Tyler McAtee, sr., Edmonds-Woodway, Giovonni White, jr., Lincoln, Mikhail Varetskiy, sr., Ferndale, Conner Warick, sr., Timberline

Linebacker: Sav’ell Smalls, soph., Garfield, Payton Bastien, sr., Arlington, Mason Simeta, sr., Timberline, Dillon Crawford, sr., Kamiakin.

Defensive backs: Malik Putney, sr., Eastside Catholic, James Hinson, sr., Ferndale, Dorian Hardin, jr., Oak Harbor, Michael Barnes, sr., Timberline.

All-purpose: Tre’Shaun Harrison, sr., Garfield

Punter: Lance D’Alessio, sr., Lake Washington

Kicker: Toby Selvester, Timberline, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

WR: Jonny Barrett, jr., Mount Si; Chris Penner, jr., Capital

TE: Tristyn Gese, sr., Bethel

OL: Geirean Hatchett, soph., Ferndale; Conner Warick, sr., Timberline; Hector Jasso III, sr., Lakes; Giovanni White, jr., Lincoln; Joey Roberts, sr., Mountain View

DL: Geirean Hatchett, soph., Ferndale; Jackson Harris, sr., Snohomish

LB: Alex Cleary, sr., Ferndale; Dominic Lawrence, sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Alex Gillies, sr., Lincoln

DB: Noah Becker, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; Jamin Faalogo, jr., Timberline; Braedon Potter, jr., Peninsula

All-purpose: Michael Barnes, sr., Timberline

K: Cody McDonald, sr., Mount Spokane

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Canon Racanelli, sr., Hockinson

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Canon Racanelli, sr., Hockinson.

Running back: Blessing Leiato, sr., Foster; Ray Pimentel, sr., Archbishop Murphy.

Wide receiver: Sawyer Racanelli, soph., Hockinson; Cameron Ditter, jr., Selah.

Tight end: Jared Holstad, sr., Pullman.

Offensive line: MJ Ale, sr., Fife; Cy Hicks, sr., Tumwater; Kordell Johnson, sr., Hockinson; Martin Napeahi, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Mia Saole, sr., Foster.

All-Purpose: Kyler Gordon, sr., Archbishop Murphy.

Defensive line: Ryan Brooks, sr., North Kitsap; Aiden Slater, sr., Tumwater; Kyle Brabec, sr., Hockinson, Cy Hicks, sr., Tumwater.

Linebacker: Ben Hines, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Connor Westby, sr., North Kitsap, Trey LaBounty, sr., Lynden; Colton Wheeler, sr., Hockinson

Defensive back: Connor Whitney, sr., West Valley (Spokane), Demetrius Crosby, sr., Foss; Connor Clark, sr., Tumwater; Kyler Gordon, sr., Archbishop Murphy.

K: Nathan Seaman, sr., Tumwater.

P: Brandon Bach, jr., Mountlake Terrace.

HONORABLE MENTION

RB: Dax Solis, sr., North Kitsap; Dylan Paine, soph., Tumwater

WR: Rodrick Fisher, sr., East Valley (Spokane)

OL: Beau Braden, sr., Columbia River; Parker Danielson, sr., Steilacoom; Josh Moss, sr., West Valley (Spokane)

DL: Griffin Adams, sr., River Ridge; Jonathan Cox III, sr., Lakewood

LB: Tristan McDevitt, sr., Selah; Ben Johnson, sr., Eatonville; Gage Bates, sr., Lynden

DB: Caden Jumper, fr., Eatonville; Tyson Guerrero, sr., W.F. West; Matt Henry, sr., Hockinson; Rodrick Fisher, sr., East Valley (Spokane)

P: Chris Grant, jr., Toppenish

CLASS 1A

Player of the year: Simon Burkett, sr., Meridian

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Simon Burkett, sr. Meridian

Running backs: Wyatt Dodson, La Center; Madden Tobeck, sr., Cascade Christian.

Wide receivers: Corbin Christensen, sr., Royal; Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian.

Tight end: Tony Schleimer, sr., Meridian.

Offensive line: Raynor Beierle, sr., Royal; Seer Deines, sr., Connell; Rams Gonzalez, sr., Royal; Jack Hiller, sr., La Center; Adam Kruzich, jr., Meridian.

Defensive line: Seer Deines, sr., Connell; Taylor Schoenfeld, sr., King's; Wyatt Seibert, La Center; Scout Walker, sr., Colville.

Linebackers: Isaac Ellis, sr., Royal; Tristan Lewis, sr., Colville; Manny Sbalza, sr., Meridian; Madden Tobeck, sr., Cascade Christian.

Defensive backs: Thomas Barbo, sr., Mount Baker; Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian; Lukas Hemenway, sr., Meridian; Evan Honore, La Center .

All-purpose: Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian

Punter: Braxton Fitzsimmons, sr., Colville

Kicker: Pablo Medina, sr., Zillah

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Casey Bauman, sr., Nooksack Valley

RB: Alonso Hernandez, jr., Royal; Carson Engholm, sr., Mount Baker.

WR: Tyquan Coleman, sr., Cascade Christian; Daniel Rizin, sr., Kiona-Benton.

TE: Mikal Paler, sr., Deer Park.

OL: George De Jong, sr., Lynden Christian; Manny Sbalza, sr., Meridian.

DL: Triston Cullen, sr. Zillah; Collin Deutscher, sr. Klahowya; Rams Gonzalez, sr., Royal; Jack Hiller, sr., La Center; Adam Kruzich, jr., Meridian.

LB: Brian Calhoun, jr., Zillah; Robert Berger, sr., Granger; Dylan Hickok, jr., Meridian; Phoenix McGuire, sr., Sultan.

DB: Carson Engholm, sr., Mount Baket; Alex Meadowcroft, sr., Charles Wright; Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian.

All-purpose: Bryce Vandenhaak, sr., Meridian

CLASS B

Class 2B player of the year: Alex Dyer, jr., Kalama

Class 1B player of the year: Maguire Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Alex Dyer, jr., Kalama

Running backs: Kyler Marsh jr., Sunnyside Christian; Brandon Montoya, soph., Lyle-Wishram; James Heer, sr., Liberty.

Wide receivers: Tucker Wetmore, sr., Kalama; Lane Marsh, sr., Sunnyside Christian.

Offensive line: Hunter Eaton, jr., Toledo; KC Larranaga, sr., Kalama; Beau St. John, sr., Liberty; Jason Chilcoate, jr., Adna; Carson Bergeson, sr., Naselle.

All-purpose: Jacob Herz, sr., Kalama.

Defensive line: Payton Nielson, sr., Almira-Coulee Hartline; Cade Bosma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Jakob Washington, sr., Lummi; Markus Rocha, Kalama.

Linebackers: Corbyn Byrnes, sr., Kalama; Noah Leonard, jr., Crescent; Colton Tinnin, Sr., Tri-Cities Prep; Jared McCollum, jr., Napavine

Defensive backs: Jawuan Nave, sr., Liberty; Kobe Singleton, soph., Tri-Cities Prep; Zach Lofgren, jr., Rainier; Caleb Revey, soph., Lummi.

Punter: Luke Brown, jr. Wahkiakum.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Chance Marsh, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Maguire Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline

RB: Bubba Valencia, sr., Tri-Cities Prep

WR: Caleb Revey, soph., Lummi.

OL: Jakob Washington, sr., Lummi; Lincoln Tom, soph., Lummi.

DL: Deshawn Lawrence, sr., Lummi; Easton Holmes, jr., Rainier; Robert Comstock, jr. Quilcene; Beau St. John, sr., Liberty.

LB: Junior Arroyo, sr., Toledo; Asher VanHoof, sr. Toutle Lake; Ian Russell sr., Rainier; Kyler Marsh, jr., Sunnyside Christian.

DB: KC Spencer, sr., Crescent

    Emerald Ridge's Mosiah Nasili-Liu had a signing ceremony on Wednesday at the school to send off his letter of intent to the University of Washington, talking about his journey from having not played football until his freshman year, to getting to go to UW on a scholarship.

