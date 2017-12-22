Curtis Winter Classic: Pollard, Foss come up just short in semifinal loss to O’Dea

2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player Pause

4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

2:43 Highlights as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson leads Gonzaga Prep past Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

8:16 The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017

2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea

1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure