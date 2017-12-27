Prep roundup: Peninsula’s Seth Kasteler loves playing basketball in Idaho; Lincoln cold in California, but still undefeated

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Seth Kasteler, Peninsula
Scored 32 points in win over Lake City (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)
Lincoln 58, El Camino (Oceanside, Calif.) 43: Willie Thomas was in foul trouble most of the game, but still scored a team-high 13 points as the undefeated Abes crashed the glass to make up for their poor shooting in their first game of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.
Lincoln advances to face Spanish Springs of Sparks, Nevada, on Thursday. They have a 6-foot-7 combo guard/forward, Jalen Townsell, who is averaging 23.5 points per game.
So Lincoln will have its rebounding cut out for it. But it didn’t have any problems on Wednesday, getting 25 offensive rebounds after making just 23 of 64 shots. It held El Camino to 14 of 40 shooting and forced 25 turnovers, Lincoln coach Aubrey Shelton said.
“Cold shooting game,” Shelton said.
The Abes (7-0) took a 31-21 lead at halftime and didn’t look back. Anthony Braggs and Julien Simon each scored nine points and Emmett Linton III had six points.
Peninsula 55, Lake City (Idaho) 50: It was close, but the Seahawks got this one.
After making the long trip to Idaho, the Seahawks leaned on senior leader Seth Kasteler to get them through a close game, and he delivered.
Kasteler went off for 32 point in the win over the host team of Lake City. Elijah McLaughlin came up big for the Seahawks with 13 points.
After playing almost even through the first three quarters, the Seahawks pulled ahead with an 18-point fourth quarter.
Fife 79, Centralia 47: That makes five for the Trojans.
Once again, they proved they can pour on the points during their fifth straight win of the season. They were led by Bryson Williams and Tavis Johnson, who each had 13 points.
Cooper Schelbert was right behind Williams and Johnson with 12 points. But it was senior Ben Janssan of the Tigers who led all scorers with 25 points.
The win marks the fifth game this season the Trojans have gone beyond the 70-point margin.
White River 67, Clover Park 58: The Hornets have stung the losing streak.
Behind a 17-point effort from junior guard Joe Flanigan, they ended their two-game losing streak with the win over their rival Warriors in a 2A SPSL Mountain-2A SPSL Sound crossover.
Despite the loss, the Warriors were led by standout guard Davien Harris-Williams, who led all scorers with 26 points.
The loss to the Hornets snapped the Warrior’s four-game win streak.
Stadium 63, Interlake 43: Davion Gaines scored 19 points to lead the Tigers to the semifinals of the T-Town Throwdown at Wilson High School.
Stadium (4-3) used a big second quarter to take over this one, outscoring Interlake 21-7, to advance to face Wilson.
Bellarmine Prep 59, Fremont (Oakland, Calif.) 47: The Lions opened the Saint Ignatius Sand Dune Classic with a second-half surge to beat Fremond.
Jaylen Scott took over, scoring a game-high 21 points as one of four Bellarmine players in double figures. Garrett Horner scored 12 points, Wendell Davis had 11 and Charles Elzie added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Maddie Plevyak, Yelm
Scored 23 points in win over River Ridge
Yelm 50, River Ridge 35: A week off makes every bit of difference.
And the Tornados returned to basketball after nearly a week off. A second-half surge allowed them to pull ahead of the Hawks to secure their third straight win.
The rust showed early for the Tornados with turnovers and missed shots, but they pulled together once the second half got underway in order to get the win.
“I thought we came out after a week off and were a little sloppy early on,” Yelm coach Russ Riches said. “But I was really pleased that we worked hard through the early mistakes and capitalized late.”
Poor play wasn’t the only thing worked out for the Tornados, either.
Riches also got to witness yet another dominant performance from one of his rising stars, sophomore Maddie Plevyak.
Plevyak led all scorers with 23 points. But Plevyak proved she could do so much more than just score for the Tornados.
She also proved she can be equally dangerous on defense, too. She finished the win with five steals and seven rebounds.
“Maddie really took control and kept us where we needed to be,” Riches said. “Even early on when we weren’t playing as well. She showed she knows how to keep her composure in tough situations.”
Kaitlin Jewell and Haylee Sleeman combined for 19 points for the Tornados in the win. The Hawks were led by senior Meilani Wilson, who finished with eight points.
Decatur 47, Mount Rainier 31: Aside from their season-opening win over Highline, the win over the Rams was the Gators’ most convincing win this season.
It marks the third win of the season for them to this point.
The Gators relied on their defense in the second half, and it held the Rams to single digit point totals in the third and fourth quarters.
In the loss, the Rams were led in scoring by Ami Yoshino, who finished with eight points. Jaydin Fazio was just behind her with seven.
